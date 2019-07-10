THURSDAY
READING PROGRAM/Beavertown
A summer reading program begins at 9 a.m. at the Beavertown Library.
SHOW RECEPTION/Danville
Mary Lapos, of Danville, is displaying her artwork in a variety of subjects through July 31 at the Danville Business Alliance and Danville Area Community Center. A reception, with refreshments provided by Lapos, will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the Danville Business Alliance, 620 Mill St. Part of proceeds from the sale of prints will go to the alliance and the Danville Area Community Center.
SUMMER QUEST/Danville
Summer Quest held at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Featuring geologist, Billie Ingraham with a program on the planets.
BRIDGE/Danville
Thursday Afternoon Bridge, 1-4 p.m. at Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Beginners welcome.
CHESS CLUB/Danville
Chess Club meets 5-8 p.m. in the Peters’ Community Room at Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St.
BIBLE STUDY & MOVIE/Herndon
Herndon Senior Action Center features Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and movie/lunch 11:30 a.m. Lunch: sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, green beans, tropical fruit salad or spinach salad with chicken and bacon dressing, macaroni salad, orange.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Runaway Stroller performs live at the Rusty Rail from 7-9 p.m. No cover.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
The Shoreliners perform 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Odyssey will perform music of the 60s and 70s from 6:30-8 p.m. in the new Riverview Park at 168 S. Front St., across from the Moose Club. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Burgers, hot dogs, and soda sponsored by T.I.M.E. and The Milton Art Bank available. In case of rain the show will be held inside the Moose Club. Plenty of free parking.
UFO PROGRAM/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features a program by Dan Medlicott of MUFON, who will talk about UFO sightings. There is no charge for this event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the library community room.
CONCERT/Trevorton
RAT’L performs classic rock, from 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at the Recreation Area at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
JULY 12-14
4-WHEEL JAMBOREE/Bloomsburg
The 32nd Annual Summer A&A Auto Stores 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals powers into Bloomsburg at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for an action-packed weekend of 4X4 excitement. Discount tickets are available at A&A Auto Stores and Jack Williams Tire locations for $18/adults (ages 13-over) and $10/children (ages 3-12). Tickets can also be purchased online at 4wheeljamboree.com. Ticket fees apply for online orders. At the gate, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-12). A two-day pass is available at the gate for $36 adult/$20 child and a three-day pass is available for $54 adult/$30 child. Children under three-years-old are admitted free of charge with paid adult. Participants can register their 4x4s online at 4wheeljamboree.com or by calling 317-236-6515. Pre-registration is $75 through July 7. Registration is also available on-site for $90 beginning Thursday, July 11 at noon. For more information, visit 4wheeljamboree.com or follow the series on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter @4wheeljamboree.
July 12-13 and 19-20
FINE ARTS STROLL/Selinsgrove
Snyder County Arts Council and Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce are joining with local artists, crafters, and businesses to create even more reasons to stroll through Selinsgrove. Throughout July, every visit to Selinsgrove will be a Fine Arts Stroll with the work of some of Central PA’s best fine artists on display at Selinsgrove businesses serving as mini-galleries. Look for the red, white, and blue mini-gallery signs. Selinsgrove Stroll Arts, Crafts, and Sidewalk Sales will occur on two Fridays and Saturdays this year: July 12 and 13 and July 19 and 20 throughout the downtown area. Student and adult artists and crafters will join retailers offering sidewalk sales both weekends. Crafts will be for sale on the Commons from 3-8 p.m. on the Fridays, and on Market Street sidewalks during the day on the Saturdays. These events will complement the Ta-Ta Trot (July 13), Antiques on the Avenue (July 14); the Hops, Vines, and Wine Festival (July 20); and the Saturday Farmers Market on Selinsgrove Commons.
FRIDAY
WEST END CRAFTERS/Laurelton
West End Crafters meet 1-3 p.m. at West End Library, 45 Ballpark Rd. This craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library or online.
MUSIC’S THE BALM CLASS/Lewisburg
Music’s the Balm class held 9:15-10 a.m. Fridays July 12-Aug. 17 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14. Music’s the Balm celebrates family music-making with Music Together Family Class, a 45 minute internationally renown movement and music experience. For infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, Music Together gives you, the parent/caregiver, the tools to explore music’s elements with your child. Register at: https://bit.ly/2TWB01E
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
SIDEWALK CHALK FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
The Sidewalk Chalk Festival will be held 5-7:30 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg. Rain date: July 19. Registration begins at 5 p.m. in front of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market St. There is no early registration and you must register in person. Bring your own chalk. Open to children of all ages. This year’s featured artist is Joanne Landis who will be working all afternoon in front of the post office, corner of Third and Market streets. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., DePotorLand will perform under the tree at the post office, and face painter Bridget Catherman and her daughter Brianna will be painting faces for free in front of Faustina Gallery at 229 Market St. Prizes for Sidewalk Chalk Festival drawings will be awarded in the following categories: Ages 6 and under, 7-13, 14-18; and 19 and older. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. in front of Brushstrokes. There is a People’s Choice Award this year. Choose your favorite chalk drawing by placing your choice on a ticket in the Lewisburg Arts Council tote bag in Faustina Gallery and Brushstrokes, 340 Market St., by noon July 13 (or July 20 if postponed to the rain date.) Each person can vote for up to three favorites. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
The Jay Vonada Quartet will perform 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Allen Street Stage as part of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight playing the oldies 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
ART PROGRAM/Sunbury
An art program begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. All ages are welcome to make 3D Flowers. Info: 570-286-2461.
FREE SWIMMING & MOVIE/Sunbury
Sunbury Celebration features free swimming from 7:15-9:15 p.m. at the Sunbury Community Swimming Pool and free “SRI Movies” beginning at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) on the stage behind the pool/ice rink. More information see “Movies on the River Summer Series” on Facebook or call Sunbury Revitalization Inc. at 570-286-7768.
JULY 13-31
DISPLAY/Lewisburg
The beauty of rural Union County through the eyes and hands of Margaret Heuges is on display at the Public Library for Union County in Gallery 255 throughout the month of July. As a lifelong artist, Margaret has gone through many stages of two dimensional work including portraits, ceramic tiles and acrylic paintings. Now, the primary focus of her work is large landscape paintings. An opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Reception is free and open to the public. Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.
SATURDAY
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU DAY/Bloomsburg
The annual “May the Force Be With You Day” fundraiser will be held from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St. There will be a special members-only preview from 10-10:30 a.m. Win prizes at the costume and wookie imitation contest. Admission to the event is $6.50, which includes the museum admission. Wear a costume or themed T-shirt and get $1 off admission. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
ICE CREAM FESTIVAL/Danville
An Ice Cream Festival held 4-7 p.m. at Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ, 850 Cardinal Road. Nine flavors of homemade ice cream available. Also, soups, barbecue, fries, cakes, pies. Entertainment by the Joe Murray Band. Rain/shine. Bring a lawn chair.
CHURCH PICNIC/Erdman
Zion’s (Klinger’s) Church Annual Picnic will be held at the “Red Bridge” Picnic Grove. Food served beginning at 3 p.m. and includes barbecued chicken platters with all the trimmings, ham and bean and chicken corn soups, hamburgers and hot dogs, and a variety of homemade pies and cakes. Entertainment by Callan Wehry at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.
GOSPEL CONCERT/Lairdsville
Heartsong Singers for Christ will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway. Info: 570-584-2765.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn-sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. With homemade ice cream treats and special tributes to Lewisburg’s Robert Lowery. Led by “Mayor Dan” and Gloria McDavitt. Rain or shine.
SPECIAL NEEDS FAMILY FUN DAY/Lewisburg
Special Needs Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr. A fun day of play activities adapted for all levels. Siblings and all family members are welcome to participate in the fun so you may all share a great experience together. Games and activities such as basketball, soccer, parachute games, obstacle courses, hockey, and more are on the schedule. A sensory-friendly room will also be set up with play dough, bean bags, water beads, sand, and other fun and calming materials. Information, 570-556-4191.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
MAAA member Don Lebo returns to the Gallery on the Square for another session in the ongoing series, ‘On the Porch’. Visit with Don from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He will be demonstrating his oil painting techniques, and have a variety of his artwork on display. In addition to animals and birds, Don will have several oil paintings of the Millersburg Ferry. He is a retired Ferry Boat Captain.
BOOK SIGNING/Muncy
“Civil War Tales,” a new book by David L. Richards brings to life more than 100 human-interest stories and incredible tales of fortitude from the past. The author will sign his newly released book at Muncy Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the society’s museum, 40 N. Main Street. Info: www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org.
TRACTOR PULLERS ASSOCIATION/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will be at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Showgrounds, with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8. Children 12 and younger are free. No alcoholic beverages allowed. More information, online at sctpapullers.com or call 570-374-1002 or day of pull at 570-765-8581.
CELEBRATION/Sunbury
Sunbury Celebration continues at the David L. Persing Recreational Complex, North Fourth Street, Features games, food, crafters, and dunking booth. Free swimming and music by Memory Lane. Free to all children under age 18: ice cream, horse rides, books and balloon art. Fireworks begin at dusk. More information, 570-286-7820.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & The Funshine Band perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
SUNDAY
CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by Jeremy Goodling presented at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Light refreshments provided. Bring lawn chairs.
DANCE/Freeburg
American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 Country and Western Music host a dance of country, square, round, line and 2 steps, 2-5 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center. Beginners and families welcome. Music by The Outsiders. Refreshments available.
MUSIC IN THE MOONLIGHT/Lewisburg
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the first steps on the moon, the Bucknell University Observatory presents an evening of music, moon watching and stargazing on the Malesardi Quad in the center of Bucknell’s campus. Observatory staff will have portable telescopes on the quad for views of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn. The free, public event will also feature music by blues guitarist Allan Combs II, as well as screening of NASA video from the Apollo missions. Observatory staff encourages everyone to bring chairs and blankets to sit under the moon and stars and enjoy the evening. Rain date is July 16. Check the Music in the Moonlight event on the Bucknell Astronomy Public Events Facebook page for weather updates and if the event is changed to the rain date.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Brick Stop performs 4-7 p.m. on the patio at Speedy’s Bar and Grill. No cover.
SOAPBOX DERBY/Sunbury
Sunbury Celebration features a Soapbox Derby along Market and Tenth streets. Boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 12 with a weight limit of 125 pounds. Register in advance or day of race. All racers must sign and weigh between 9-10:30 a.m. on race day. Cars are provided by area businesses. All racers receive a T-shirt and medallion. Trophy presentation for first, second and third place in each age group. Race will begin at 11 a.m. More information, city clerk at 570-286-7820.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
MONDAY
MUSIC WITH BEN/Sunbury
An evening of music with Ben, the library guy at 7 p.m. upstairs at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free and all ages welcome.
TUESDAY
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by Prairie Dogma begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by the Shoreliners at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder & Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth & Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Pat Cusick, the retro songster, plays laid back acoustic rock, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
July 17, 24 & 31
CAMPFIRE NIGHTS/Shamokin Dam
Campfire Nights held 6:30-8 p.m. July 10, 17, 24, 31 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. Theme: “Who is My Neighbor” and includes Bible stories, crafts, singing, fellowship, food and fun. All ages welcome. Rain or shine. Info: 570-743-3052.
WEDNESDAY
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun, 6-8 p.m. in the social hall at Pine Street Lutheran Church, Pine Street. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
The folk band Lavender Blue performs at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park, Market Street, as part of Music in the Park. Performing a mix of original songs, American traditional songs, and covers of singers like Paul Simon. In the event of rain the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel at 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.