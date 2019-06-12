THROUGH JUNE 16
MUSICAL/Harrisburg
Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 N. Court St., presents the musical Ragtime at 7:30 p.m. June 13, 14, 15 and 2 p.m. June 16. A melting pot of stories (both historic and fictional) involve characters struggling to understand the changing landscape of America in the early 20th century. Ragtime mostly concentrates on three storylines — the first pertaining to Coalhouse Walker Jr. (played by New York actor James Oronoz), a talented black pianist spearheading the cultural rise of Harlem. His courtship of a woman named Sarah becomes the catalyst for change for a wealthy white family in New Rochelle, New York. The third family is represented by a man named Tateh and his daughter, fleeing from Eastern Europe and joining the influx of immigrants into New York City (where he finds that the American Dream he was promised may not be as attainable as he believed). Tickets available at www.openstagehbg.com, 25 N. Court Street Harrisburg, or by calling 717-232-6736. Info: www.openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.
JUNE 13-16
CONSTELLATIONS/Bloomsburg
Constellations by Nick Payne, a 2019 Intern Project directed by Daniel Roth, presented at 7:30 p.m. June 13, 14, 15 and 2 p.m. June 16 at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Tickets are $15. Marianne is a physics professor. Roland is a beekeeper. Their relationship begins at a wedding. Or was it a barbecue? Will the choices they do and don’t make determine their futures? Or are they just particles being knocked all over the place? A story about relationships. Bees. Inevitability. Licking your elbows. Mortality. And everything else under the stars. Tickets available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=bte
JUNE 13
REJOICING SPIRITS SERVICE/Lewisburg
Rejoicing Spirits Service held at 6:30 p.m. St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. Message, music, time of sharing. An ice cream social follows. Sponsored by Lewisburg Council of Churches. All are welcome to the "shush free" worship service designed for people with developmental disabilities.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Phil Reeder performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Area High School Rock Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Pub Hang with NV Wranglers, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks 10 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6-8 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Overlook. No cover.
CONCERT/Trevorton
Lite Switch performs rock music, 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
NEEDLEWORK SAMPLERS LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a lecture at 10 a.m. on needlework samplers at their Coffee Hour. Free and open to the public and is held in the Community Room of the museum at 858 W. Fourth St. Speaker Gary Parks lecture coincides with the Taber summer exhibit, entitled “Make Much of Precious Time While in your Power”: European and American Needlework Samplers. Exhibit features 77 samplers drawn from the collections of the Lycoming County and Jersey Shore Historical Societies, as well as several private collections. Exhibit runs through Sept. 1. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or 570-326-3326. The museum is at 858 W. Fourth St.
JUNE 14, 15, 16
BLUES FESTIVAL/Hughesville
The 30th Annual Billtown Blues Festival held 6-10 p.m. June 14, noon-11 p.m. June 15, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 16 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds. Tickets available online at https://www.billtownblues.org/walk-up-sales or at the Genetti Hotel, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Info: 570-584-4480.
JUNE 14, 15, 16, 17
MOVING WALL/Bloomsburg
The moving wall, a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be available for viewing at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds June 14, 15, 16 and 17 around-the-clock at Gate 5. The Bloomsburg American Legion, Millville Legion and Benton Veterans of Foreign Wars are sponsoring the visit that includes an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. June 14 with an 18-man honor guard and rifles. The wall will be staffed throughout the day with security in the evenings.
JUNE 14-23
THEATRE PRODUCTION/Harrisburg
Theatre Harrisburg presents "Sylvia" at the Krevsky Center, 513 Hurlock St., at 7:30 p.m. June 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 and 2 p.m. June 16 and 23. Tickets are $25. Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park— or that has found him — bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and Poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. Tickets available at https://prod1.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=175301
JUNE 14
FLAG DAY CEREMONY/Danville
The Danville Elks will hold its annual Flag Day Ceremony at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park. Danville American Legion Post 40 will conduct a flag folding ceremony. Guest speaker will be Montour County Deputy Sheriff Steve Bennick.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Meiserville
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Meiserville Inn.
ART EXHIBITION OPENINGS/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host dual exhibition openings on June 14 at its two locations, Landis House and PCCA Gallery. Stop by both PCCA venues between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to view local artwork, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. The exhibition, "Homegrown," can be seen at the PCCA Gallery, 1 S. Second St. “Homegrown” is a group showing of works by artists with roots in Perry County, who either group up in the county of who have made a long-time home here, with a special memorial display in honor of the late Leotie Miller. At the Landis House, 67 N. fourth St., "Class Reunion," can be seen. "Class Reunion" is a special feature display by 92-year-old Marysville artist Wanda Pines and a reunion display of past year’s PCCA award winners, scholarship recipients, student employees and interns. Both exhibitions will be on display from June 14-Aug. 3 and are free and open to the public.
FLAG DAY SERVICE/Northumberland
The annual flag retirement service held at 7 p.m. at Northumberland American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Dr.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Check 1 Two performs 7-10 p.m. outside at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
House with a Yard performs with special guests Duck Duck Goose and Janelle Vibes at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kersetter and Bryan Noacker perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight's oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Watsontown
Frank Wicher Band performs 7-10 p.m. at the Watsontown Firemens Carnival.
JUNE 15
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at the Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
BAND & SHOW/Danville
Zing Productions presents Prairie Dogma, band and show, at 7 p.m. at the Booth Theater, 328 Mill St. Cost is $10/BYOB. Reservations, 570-951-6572.
LIVE MUSIC/Herndon
Frank Wicher Band performs 7-10 p.m. at White Oak Tavern, 2706 Route 225.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 6-9 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50/60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
STEAK BAKE, CAR & CRAFT SHOW/Mooresburg
The Liberty Township Fire Company will hold a Steak Bake and Car and Craft Show from noon-5 p.m. at the fire company, 127 Mooresburg Rd. Steak bake includes a Delmonico steak, Caesar salad, baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, desserts and beverage, with serving at 1 p.m. Cost is $20. To enter your car or to set up for the craft show, the fee is $15 for either one. Tickets for the steak bake, or to enter car or crafts, call 570-275-2627 after 4 p.m. Benefits the fire company.
LIVE MUSIC/Newport
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. at River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Lester Hirsh performs 7-10 p.m. outside at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Oakland Mills
A golf tournament, sponsored by Beaver Springs Fire Company in memory of Gerald Markley, held at Lost Creek Golf Club. Format: 4-Man scramble. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 nonmembers, $45 for members. Price includes green fees, cart, and meal. All proceeds benefit the fire company. Info: Erik at 570-541-0301, Ben 570-765-3412 or John 570-541-2719.
WINE FESTIVAL/Riverside
The fifth annual Wine Festival held 1-5 p.m. at the Southside Fire Company, Avenue D. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and can be purchased at the fire company bar, Eventbrite.com and on Facebook. Wineries participating including Kulpmont Winery, Timber Ridge Winery, Buchette Vineyards and Freas Farm Winery. Food participants include Happy Family BBQ and Patty's Plate. Proceeds benefit the company truck fund.
HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length, covering prominent events, businesses and people in Selinsgrove’s past. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lo Brau performs at 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
CELEBRATION/Washingtonville
The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company will celebrate 75 years of serving the community with an open house from 3-6 p.m. at the fire station, along Strawberry Ridge Road. A ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Food will be available along with photos and slides.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Jordan Ramirez & The Tribe peforms 9 p.m. to midnight at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JUNE 16
CONCERT/Beavertown
A concert by the Seger Family begins at 9 a.m. at St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Middle Road. Info: 570-658-4201.
KULPMONT CRUISE/Kulpmont
The 17th Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held. New this year is a fun run for motorcycles, being labeled "Thunder in Kulpmont." The motorcycles will thunder through Kulpmont at approximately 2:15 p.m. followed by Knoebels costume characters. At 3 p.m., the cruise vehicles will begin their cruise. Motorcyclists planning to participate in the Fun Run should be at the Holy Angels Picnic Area, located behind the church on Scott Street, by 1 p.m. Registration for cruise vehicles will be at 10 a.m. Cruisers will be given a dash plaque and vehicles will be judged between noon-2:30 p.m. Food, including breakfast, will be available at Holy Angels picnic area all day. Many door prizes and music. Rain date is June 23. Info: Joe 570-373-3561.
WALK IT! BIKE IT!/Lewisburg
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg’s signature event, the River Road Holiday held 1-5 p.m. on River Road. The stretch of River Road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane (by the main entrance to RiverWoods) will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, allowing individuals, families, and groups to enjoy this scenic stretch of the Susquehanna River on foot or on (non-motorized) wheels. The location also affords easy connections to additional walking and biking opportunities at Wolfe Field and the AYSO Soccer Complex for a total loop option of almost 2 miles. And it reaches the street grid of downtown Lewisburg where another quarter mile walk brings you to Market Street. Event was originally scheduled for Mothers’ Day, but was postponed due to inclement weather. As part of the action during the event, a raffle for bike and fitness related items will be held. Top prize is a bicycle from Earl’s Bicycle Store. Winner gets $350 toward the bike they seek. Tickets available in advance from Walk It! Bike It! committee members and through the Lewisburg Neighborhood Corporation office. Also on sale the day of the Road Holiday. Drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m. that day. Tickets are one for $3, four for $10, or 10 for $20. Winners do not have to be present. Tune into WKOK 1070AM and/or check On the River – Lewisburg on facebook the morning of in the event of inclement weather. The event website is LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday.
RE-CREATION/Middleburg
Re-Creation performs at 9:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ. No admission charge, but a freewill offering will be received.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 44, Route 11. Weather permitting, outside on covered deck.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jesse performs 2-5 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Vineyard for a Father's Day celebration. Brews, Grooves & BBQ! Food by Ard's Market. Event opens at 11 a.m. $5 cover for ages 18 and older — youngsters are welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
The Jay Vonada Quartet performs 6-7:30 p.m. at South Hills Business School, 480 Waupelani Dr. Info: www.southhills.edu/music
PUPPET DINNER THEATER/Watsontown
Kingdom Kidz Inc. will host a Puppet Dinner Theater at 12:30 p.m. at the puppet home located at 11 E. Third St. Appetizers and a full course meal will be provided. At 1:15 p.m., the puppet team will present a puppet program, which will feature songs, skits, and some “heart-felt” moments. The social hall is handicap accessible. A free will offering will be taken to benefit Kingdom Kidz and their work. Free books for all ages will be available, as well as a marketing table. Info: 570-838-3133 or www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., hosts a society program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Program will feature a lecture on the development of the Pennsylvania Long Rifle as produced in the Susquehanna Valley. Rich Nornhold will be the guest speaker. Lecture is free and open to the public. Nornhold, a native of Snyder County, has been studying Pennsylvania long rifles and guns most of his life. He is proficient in mentoring12 different trades, including coopering. His lecture will include a powerpoint presentation as well as examples from several collections. As the society program coincides with the third Sunday of the month, admission to the museum is free. The Lecture Series combines the Sunday afternoon programs with Thursday morning Coffee Hours. More information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
JUNE 18
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Dalmatia
Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Dalmatia United Church of Christ. Cindy Inkrote will present “Grandma's Home Remedies & How They Came To Be," including the history of various herbal remedies as well as other types of home remedies that were used to treat ills and ailments. She is collecting information on local uses of home remedies and will ask those attending to share their experiences. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by the Gleaners begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert at 7 p.m. by the Danville Community Band at Pump House Park, Snyder and Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concert will be held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth and Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Codi and Joe Show performs folk rock with some punk and blues thrown in, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
JUNE 19
GOLF FOR VICTORY/Danville
The 13th annual Golf For Victory held at Frosty Valley Country Club. A noon shotgun start. A fundraiser for Camp Victory, a 130-acre camp in Millville that hosts thousands of kids with special needs and serious health issues. Info: 570-458-6530 or email fun@campvictory.org
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and Eric Sundberg perform at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park as part of Music in the Park. In the event of rain the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
CONCERT/Milton
There will be a free concert by the Singing Angels Chorus at 2:30 p.m. at the Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, 743 Mahoning St. Refreshments will follow.
DUCK DERBY/Penns Creek
The public is welcome to come to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, for the annual Duck Derby at 10:30 a.m. Bring your lawn chair and sit along the creek to cheer on your favorite numbered duck that can be purchased from any senior member or buy Derby day before 10 a.m. Inside, before the races, join in the basket raffles, guessing jars, 50/50 and door prizes. Lunch served at 11:30 and for $5 will include a hot dog and roll, macaroni/potato salad, chips, baked beans, pie and drink. Info: 570-837-6200.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Sink Or Swing performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.