JUNE 20
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Beverley Conrad and Greg Burgess perform 5:30-7:30 p.m. at La Primavera Italiano Ristorante, 2593 Old Turnpike Road. Free. Fiddle and piano perform a variety of traditional and popular songs. Info: 570-523-1515.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will host a free public concert by “True Heart” at 6 p.m. at the senior living community off Fairground Road. True Heart performs Christian country music. The concert will held at the gazebo on the senior living campus. Bring lawn chairs. Info: 570-523-4285.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
Spirit of the Swing performs 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at The Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang w/Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
JUNE 21, 22, 23
DINO DAYS/Allenwood
Dino Days, a three-day prehistoric party, held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 21-23, at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland Land. Join Dr. Dino on a dinosaur expedition, and learn about his fossil collection. Embark on a prehistoric journey through Dinosaurs Come to Life, play Dinosaur Bingo, make a fossil rubbing, and indulge in a Jurassic treat (while supplies last). Children 11 and under can also enter to win a prehistoric prize pack. General admission: $16 for ages 12 and older, $14 for ages 3 through 11, and free for ages 2 and younger. Information, 570-538-1869 or info@reptiland.com.
JUNE 21, 22, 28, 29, 30
MUSICAL/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!" based on the songs of ABBA, at 7:30 p.m. June 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. June 30 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15 adults, $8 children. Call 570-989-0848 or visit riverstagetheatre.org.
JUNE 21
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with Country Boy Band (formerly Bluegrass Country Express) held at River Church Community Room, Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m., with band beginning at 6 p.m. and jam starting at 6:30. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
PACFI GOLF CLASSIC/Milton
The 26th annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Golf Classic begins at 1 p.m. at the Wynding Brook Golf Club. Registration begins at noon. The shotgun start, four-member scramble (flighted) is open to all amateur golfers 18 years-old and older. Sponsors, donors, and players can check out the PACFI Facebook site for the registration forms for sponsoring, donating and playing.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo and Bryan perform 7-10 p.m. on the patio at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie, Mason and Donna performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 9-11 p.m. at The Nippenose Tavern, 6391 PA-654. Info: http://www.nippenosetavern.com/
JUNE 22 & 23
POW WOW/Danville
The 2019 Danville Numu Haakhana Intertribal Pow Wow held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22 and 23 at Hess Field. Experience the sights and sounds with Native American dancing, drumming and singing. The pow wow is a family-friendly event. Seating is limited so bring a folding chair or a blanket. Admission $1. Under 5 free.
JUNE 22
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Rick Koons will play a solo gig, 1-4 p.m. at the Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
OPEN TO PUBLIC NIGHT/Danville
The Danville Elks, on Mill Street, will hold an open to the public night with Scott Erickson performing from 8-11 p.m.
GOSPEL CONCERT/Lairdsville
Ruthy Stock in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 highway. Info: 570-584-2765.
WALK IT! BIKE IT!/Lewisburg
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg’s signature event, the River Road Holiday, held 1-5 p.m. (weather permitting) on River Road. The event was scheduled for both Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day, but was postponed due to the weather. The stretch of River Road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane (by the main entrance to RiverWoods) will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic, allowing individuals, families, and groups to enjoy this scenic stretch of the Susquehanna River on foot or on (non-motorized) wheels. As part of the action during the event, a raffle for bike and fitness related items, will be held. Top prize is a bicycle from Earl’s Bicycle Store. Winner gets $350 toward the bike they seek. Tickets available in advance from Walk It! Bike It! committee members and through the Lewisburg Neighborhood Corporation office. They will also be on sale the day of the Road Holiday. Drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m. that day. Tickets are 1 for $3, 4 for $10, or 10 for $20. Winners do not have to be present. Tune into WKOK 1070am and/or check On the River – Lewisburg on facebook the morning of in the event of inclement weather. The event website is LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday.
CONCERT/McClure
A concert will be held at the McClure Bean Soup grounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. The band “86” takes the stage at 7 p.m. followed by “Sucker Punch" at 8:45 p.m. Food available for purchase. Tickets are $15. For tickets, contact Dez Ewig at 717-953-5573 or Adam Ewig at 570-765-8411. Benefits both the Bean Soup Festival & Fair and the McClure Volunteer Fire Company. Bring lawn chairs.
HERITAGE FESTIVAL/Middleburg
The Middleburg Revitalization Committee presents the fourth annual Middleburg Heritage Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Middleburg Fireman's Field. More than 40 craft and food vendors, a Chinese auction, fire truck rides from 9-11 a.m., entertainment by True Heart with shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be a fishing derby, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 415, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration at 9 a.m.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
The Millersburg Area Art Association member Carrie Feidt will be "On The Porch," from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gallery on the Square. Feidt will have a selection of original artwork that will be available for purchase. Take time to stop by and talk to Carrie, see her work, and learn her process. For more information about Feidt visit her website or her Facebook page. http://www.carriefeidt.com/
ROCK & ROLL & R&B BAND/Millerstown
The well-known Rock & Roll and R&B band, the Rich Clare Pentagon Band, will perform at the amphi-theatre along the Juniata River in the outdoor Millerstown Park, 110 W. Juniata Parkway. The six-piece show band showcases music from Wilson Picket, Smash Mouth, Buddy Holly, U2, and much more. A fundraiser for the Millerstown Community Park; admission to the concert is $10 for adults, children under 12 will be free. Pentagon will perform three, one-hour shows beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold upon arrival to the show. In case of rain, the show will be moved to the auditorium of Greenwood High School. Food will be sold before and during the show at the park and also if the show is moved to the high school. Bring chairs, blankets, etc., for seating. Info: 717-589-3052 or 717-589-3598.
CONCERT/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) and Susquehanna Folk Music Society host a house concert with Justin Angelo Band at 7 p.m., as part of their collaborative PerryLive! series. An evening of live music, surrounded by local artwork, antiques and artifacts, at the historic Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St. Admission is $16, and $12 for PCCA members, and includes one complimentary beverage from River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery, who will be on site. Alcohol is served to guests who are 21 and older, with a valid ID. Ticket holders can also purchase dinner from the Guante Family Restaurant pop-up kitchen from 6-8 p.m. Advance reservations are available at perrycountyarts.org or at PCCA Gallery. Capacity is limited and reservations are recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and free parking is available at the nearby Weis Market. The public entrance to Landis House is at the rear courtyard. Landis House is ADA accessible, and the concert is held on the first floor. Seating is not reserved and is in rows.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Tim Latshaw performs a mix of covers and originals, rock and blues, 7-10 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
DASH & SPLASH/Selinsgrove
Dash & Splash 5K run/walk
begins at 9 a.m. Race begins and ends at 330 S. Front St. on the Isle of Que.
The $20 registration fee includes race, goodie bag, one-day pool pass and more. Race details at selinsgrovepool.org. On-site registration welcome beginning at 7 a.m. on race day. Race will be timed by falcon race timing. All funds raised benefit the pool.
FIELD DAY/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Amateur Radio Club (at the Monroe Township Recreation Area, just behind the municipal building) at 38 Municipal Dr., is holding its annual Field Day event from 2 p.m. June 22 to 2 p.m. June 23. Cost is free.
Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. More than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations. It is a demonstration of emergency preparedness — all electronic circuits are supplied by generator, battery, or solar power. Info: John Thompson at 570-768-0673 or k3md009@gmail.com.
CLOCK WELCOME HOME EVENT/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. (SPI) Promotions Committee is hosting a celebration to “welcome home” the town’s historic Snyder County Trust clock. The celebration takes place at 11 a.m. during the Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market in the Commons, corner of Market and Pine streets. In April of 2018, the clock was removed from its permanent perch on the corner of East Pine Street for restoration and cleaning. For its return to the downtown this week, a celebration has been planned to include an official proclamation from Selinsgrove’s Mayor, Jeffrey Reed, remarks from SPI’s clock committee that researched and organized its restoration, a brief history of the McClintock clock and how it became a downtown fixture, and the unveiling of a new promotional town mascot. The celebration will also include live music from John Derk. A special “Grover Ale” will be launched by the Isle of Que Brewing Company and the Selin’s Grove Brewing Co. will be offering their homemade root beer. Food provided by the Wicked Dog Grille and OIP Xpress, and Bella’s Bliss Bakery will offer clock cupcakes and cookies to unveil the new mascot. Event is free and open to the public. More information on the Downtown Selinsgrove Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
CONCERT/Trevorton
Odyssey performs 70s rock music, 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
MUSIC WITH SPECIAL NEEDS FAMILIES/West Milton
Music/recreation with special needs families from 10 a.m.-noon at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. KJ, Folk singer and Heather Baranoski from the Miller Center for Recreation and Fitness. Held rain or shine in the tabernacle, handicap parking available. Info: www.centraloakheights.org
CONCERT/West Milton
A concert by the Danville Community Band begins at 7 p.m. at the Mid-Penn Concert at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 4-6:30 p.m. at The Brickyard, 343 Pine St., Suite 3.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Family Ties performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JUNE 23
KULPMONT CRUISE/Kulpmont
The 17th Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held (event was originally scheduled for June 16, but was postponed due to the weather). New this year is a fun run for motorcycles, being labeled “Thunder in Kulpmont.” The motorcycles will thunder through Kulpmont around 2 or 2:15 p.m. followed by Knoebels costume characters. No registration fee for motorcyclists because they will not be judged for awards. At 3 p.m., the cruise vehicles will begin their cruise. Motorcyclists planning to participate in the Fun Run, should be at the Holy Angels Picnic Area,, located behind the church on Scott Street, by 1 p.m. Registration for cruise vehicles will be 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cruisers will be given a dash plaque and vehicles will be judged between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Food will be available at Holy Angels picnic area all day. Many door prizes and music. A surprise guest character will ride in the rumble seat of a 1931 Ford Deluxe Roadster. More information, Joe 570-373-3561.
PIG ROAST & CONCERT/Millersburg
The Northern Cluster of UCC Churches will host a free pig-roast and concert at 5 p.m. at MYO Park, pavilion 1. Jeremy Goodling, a Christian singer from McAlisterville, will share gospel music. Bring a covered-dish to share, and a lawn chair. A free-will offering will be received.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Fireside Collective performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. Info: 814-349-8850.
MOVIE NIGHT/Milton
Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., is hosting a free movie night, showing "Fireproof" at 6 p.m.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Pepper Street Band performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv performs 6-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club.
MEMORIAL HALL OPEN/Washingtonville
The Jane DeLong Memorial Hall open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The hall contains a museum which numerous items including Charles Lindbergh’s helmet.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
JUNE 24
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Aaron Daniel Gaul performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JUNE 25
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by Such & Such begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
FREE MOVIE/Lewisburg
A free showing of the movie Rango, 2 p.m. at Campus Theater, 413 Market St.
CONCERT/Milton
A free outdoor concert by the Repasz Band of Williamsport begins at 7 p.m. at the Milton Nursing & Rehab, 743 Mahoning St. Bring lawn chairs.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by Gift, Troutman & Gift at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder and Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concerts held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth and Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller, the high energy, crowd pleasing duo, performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
JUNE 26
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Epiphonics, a band that combines pop and Latin tunes with vocals performs at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park as part of Music in the Park. Members include Bill Flack, Karen Nogle, Kimbo Reichley, Joe DeCristopher, and Jake Kline. In the event of rain the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Northumberland
Karaoke Night held 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.