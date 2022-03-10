Looking for something to do this week? Here are ways to entertain yourself in the Valley March 10-16
MARCH 10
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss Changing Habits by Debbie Macomber. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam (open mic), 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host P.J. Piccirillo at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the museum’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St. In recognition of Black History Month, Piccirillo will discuss his research into African American pioneer history in the West Branch valley, culminating in his historical novel The Indigo Scarf. The Coffee Hour is free and open to the public. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective returns to the Community Theatre League in downtown Williamsport to present All Things Must Pass: The Solo Works of The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the music from the solo careers of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr after the dissolution of The Beatles in 1970. Tickets: $20/adults and $15/students, available through the Community Theatre League’s box office and website (ctlshows.com). For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org/beatlessolo or call 570-329-0888.
MARCH 11
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians an MC begins at 8 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission: $10; same evening meal receipt receives half price off admission.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Department of Music, in cooperation with the Department of Theatre, will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/non-SU students and are available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Masking is required.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christian Yeager performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eighty6 Band performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
MARCH 12
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
NATURE'S EXPLORERS/Lewisburg
Nature's Explorers meet 2-3:30 p.m. at Dale/Engle/Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road. Discover the curiosity of nature at Dale’s Ridge and areas surrounding Lewisburg. Those attending will be together in safe ways outdoors, learning about the world around us and how we can help keep nature healthy. Recommended for children 4-10 years old and their families. Program made possible by collaboration between the Lewisburg Children's Museum, Bucknell University Humanities Center, Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, and the Union County Historical Society. Cost is $7 per family. Space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3oJHoq9
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Mark & Freddy Alexander perform 5-8 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Northumberland
Karaoke Night with Midnite Jam Karaoke, featuring Howie Miller, begins at 7 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors Open at 6 p.m. No cover charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
HARVEST HISTORY/Sunbury
An introduction to History Harvest, 9 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ & Tim perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
MARCH 13
VARIETY BINGO/Danville
Variety Bingo held at the Danville Moose, 458 Mill St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with bingo beginning at 1 p.m. Donation $25 per ticket includes light lunch. Prizes include: Designer purses, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, specials, and more. Grand prize: Overnight package. For tickets call 570-275-1121 or 570-271-1121.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Kya performs 3:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
PRIESTLEY'S BIRTHDAY/Northumberland
Friends of Joseph Priestley House announce the opening of the Priestley House Museum and the celebration of Priestley’s birthday with both the usual fanfare and some new wrinkles. The Priestley House will be open from 1-4 p.m. with free admission and self-guided tours supported by docents dressed in period costumes. Joseph Priestley (Ron Blatchley) will give chemical demonstrations in the Pond Building at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. While free, seating is limited and tickets can be picked up at the Visitors Center. Volunteer, Cindy Inkrote will discuss the various uses of herbs in the summer kitchen. In addition music will be provided by the Bloomsburg Music Ensemble and Fiddler, Beverley Conrad, with lite refreshments including a birthday cake. There will be a new temporary exhibit on the relationship between Joseph Priestley and Benjamin Franklin. The two became very good friends and it was Franklin who encouraged Priestley to pursue his scientific interests.
CHINESE AUCTION/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 25 will hold a Chinese auction from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Need not be present to win. Info: Tina at 570-374-4547.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Department of Music, in cooperation with the Department of Theatre, will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance at 2:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/non-SU students and are available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Masking is required.
MARCH 14
MARCH MADNESS NIGHT/Mifflinburg
March Madness Night — Teen Program, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join other teens to fill out a college basketball bracket and then hang out and watch the remake of a “looney” live-action/animated sports classic film. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
MARCH 15
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 5:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union county. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MARCH 16
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
DISCOVER DRUM CIRCLE/Mifflinburg
Discover Drum Circle, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Play and Listen to learn rhythm during children’s storytime. For ages 2-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for "Soup and the Word" at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by Salvation Army.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.