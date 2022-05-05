Check out these entertainment options in the Valley from May 5 to 11
THURSDAY, MAY 5
DAY OF PRAYER/Lewisburg
"America's National Day Of Prayer" celebrated at noon in The Reading Room at the Himmelreich Memorial Christian Library, 18 Market St. Christians of all denominations across The Susquehanna Valley will gather together to humbly seek the Lord's forgiveness, grace and guidance in "healing our land" — as He has promised in 2 Chronicles 7:14.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo held 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg from 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
SCHOOL FAIR/Middleburg
Middleburg Elementary School will be having their School Fair starting at 4 p.m. Games run until 7:30. Chinese auction tickets will be sold up until 7:30 with drawing at 8. Need not be present to win. Rides will be going from 4-7:30.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
FESTIVAL/Halifax
Friends of Fort Halifax Park, Inc. will host the Colonial festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Halifax Park, 570 N. River Road (State Route 147) north of the Borough of Halifax in Dauphin County. Watch skirmishes between musket-armed French milice, British provincial forces and Native American reenactors.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Chromatography held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Step into the role of a forensic scientist and learn how they break down substances in this chromatography activity. Watch as the colors separate to reveal the ingredients made to make that color. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
OPEN HOUSE/McAlisterville
Promise Ranch Ministries, 106 Meadow Lane, will hold their annual Open House and fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and parking. Activities for the children will include horse rides, wagon rides, critter corral, airplane candy drop. The following competitions will be held: Feed Sack Race, Three Legged Race, Hay Bale Throwing and a Dummy Calf Roping. In addition, there will be live music, a drill team show, and a silent basket auction for the Camp Scholarship Fund. A concession stand will be open along with Gee's General Store. Info: 717-463-0113, email prm@promiseranchministries.com or visit the website www.promiseranchministries.com.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
SPRING FLING/Mount Carmel
Spring Fling, hosted by Mount Carmel Downtown Inc., will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along South Oak Street between 3rd and 6th streets and will feature more than 50 vendors, food trucks, and a petting zoo.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The band Autumn's Music performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover. Food and drink available for purchase.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Cyril Stretansky, emeritus director of choral activities, with a concert at 7:30 p.m., in Weber Chapel Auditorium. The program will feature university choral ensembles and alumni singers in a performance of Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, as well as other pieces. Tickets are not required, and the concert is open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PURSE & GIFT CARD BINGO/Turbotville
A designer purse and gift card bingo begins at 12:45 p.m. at the Turbotville Community Hall. Doors open at noon. Cost: donation of $25 includes six bingo cards per game and three Chinese auction tickets. For advance tickets, see any Turbotville Area Lion member or call Gloria at 570-649-5245, Laura at 570-742-3086, Stephanie at 570-850-8446, Linda at 570-764-3192, or Stacey at 570-649-6305. Proceeds benefit Turbotville Area Lions Club.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montour House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John & Louise perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MONDAY, MAY 9
SIDEWALK CHALK/Mifflinburg
Sidewalk Chalk Program for tweens/teens held 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Show off your chalk art skills or just have fun decorating the sidewalks around the library.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Coffee Filter Peonies Take-Home Craft available during business hours at The Public Library for Union County. Let your house bloom this spring with an easy and fun coffee filter craft — pick up your supplies and directions. First come first serve while supplies last.
CRAFT/Lewisburg
Children make a bubble sea snake using a clean empty plastic bottle, 4-6:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Please wear clothing and shoes that can get wet. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
HIP 450 performs classic rock with an acoustic attitude, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
MOVIE SCREENING/Lewisburg
Local non-profits SUN Soroptimist and Transitions of PA will co-host a screening of the documentary Wisdom of Trauma at 6:30 p.m. at The Campus Theatre. Wisdom of Trauma is a 90-minute documentary featuring Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned expert on addiction, trauma, and childhood development. The documentary focuses on creating a more trauma-informed society. Following the screening, a brief panel discussion with local experts will allow community members and professionals to learn more about local resources.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.