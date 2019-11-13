NOV. 14 & 15
FILM/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is screening the film “Luce” at 7 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Both screenings will be in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. Admission is free. Donations to the Michael Collins Theatre Scholarship will be accepted. “Luce” is a drama from a screenplay by JC Lee ’05 and Julian Onah, in which a liberal-minded couple, Amy and Peter Edgar, are forced to reconsider their image of their adopted son after they discover he has written an extremely disturbing essay for a class. The film is based on Lee’s play of the same name. The film stars Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Norbert Leo Butz, and Tim Roth. Along with the viewing of the movie, there will be a discussion hosted by JC Lee.
NOV. 14-17
DRACULA/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. Performances will be in the Degenstein Theatre Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Liz Lochhead’s revisionist adaptation puts a fresh and modern spin on Bram Stoker’s horror novel, but promises just as many thrills and chills as audiences are accustomed with the famous tale of “Dracula.” Audience discretion is advised as this production is a different version of “Dracula” and features overt sexual themes. Tickets are free for Susquehanna students, $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and non-SU students. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office located in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater lobby. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays when classes are in session. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 570-372-ARTS. Info: https://www.susqu.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/department-of-theatre/productions
NOV. 14
MOVIE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen the movie “Bluefin” as part of its Green Campus Film series, at 7 p.m. in the McCormick Center, room 2303. From North Lake, Prince Edward Island, Canada, the tuna capital of the world, director John Hopkins explores the mystery of why ordinarily wary bluefin tuna no longer fear humans. Hunted to the brink of being lost forever these “endangered” giants “are now swarming fishing boats in great numbers after a long disappearance from overfishing decades earlier. Precariously like pets, tuna have taken to eating right out of fishermen’s hands. The sudden increases in numbers of these ocean denizens, each of which can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, seem sudden and mysterious, a situation that is frustrating for fishermen with limits on landing them. The phenomenon appears to negate scientific assessments that say stocks are down by 90 percent. The film documents the struggle of an ocean species caught between a fishing industry needed to feed a hungry world and the fear of extinction of these great fish. Free and open to the public.
HISTORICAL
SOCIETY/Dallas
The Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table meets at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Daddow-Isaacs American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway. The program is entitled: “Battlefields from the West” and will be presented by Tim Pierce, vice president of the Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table. Pierce will discuss the Battle of Chickamauga and events leading up to that battle. Open to the public. A $3 donation will be accepted for non-members. Info: John at 570-675-8936.
LIVE
MUSIC/Lewisburg
Allen Combs performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
LIVE
MUSIC/Lewisburg
Art Lieberman, under the name Arty Lee, performs 5:30-8:30 p.m. at La Primavera restaurant. Lieberman will share songs from Broadway, popular music, rock-n-roll and specialty numbers, all mixed with an informative narrative.
BOOK
SALE/Lewisburg
The Public Library for Union County annual fall book sale held 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. in the community room at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd. More than 2,000 hardcover and paperback books, as well as vintage books. Find fiction/non-fiction children’s books, Civil War and Pennsylvania books, coffee table/art books, pop culture books, religion books, cookbooks, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and more. All books are individually priced. Every child gets a free book. Info: 570-523-1172 or UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
FREE
FILM/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: Woman of the Year presented at 1 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Free admission and open to the public. George Stevens’s Woman of the Year, conceived to build on the smashing comeback Katharine Hepburn had made in The Philadelphia Story, marked the beginning of the personal and professional union between Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, who would go on to make eight more films together. This tale of two newspaper reporters who wed and then discover that their careers aren’t so compatible forges a fresh and realistic vision of what marriage can be.
LIVE
MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Rusty Rail House Band will be featured Upstairs at the Rail, 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St. Bryan Noaker, Tim Latshaw, Sean Madden and Scott Bachman bring the noise with their fine mix of tunes. No cover charge.
FAMILY
MOVIE
NIGHT/Sunbury
Family movie night begins at 6 p.m. in the Degenstein Community Room. Come in your pajamas and bring pillows and blankets. Snacks and refreshments are provided. For the movie title call 570-286-2461.
OPEN
MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Coffee Hour lecture at 10 a.m., given by local historian Rich Nornhold addressing the tradition of clear candy making with a look at some of the metal molds that were used. Nornhold will have samples of the candy for the guests to try. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570.326.3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
LIVE
MUSIC/Williamsport
Mystery Trayne performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 15 & 16
PLAY/Lewisburg
Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School Fall Play, The Marvellous Squad by Dean O’Carroll, presented at the school, 2057 Washington Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Play begins at 7 p.m. Admission: $5/adults, $3/senior citizens and children. Students with red LASD activity sticker on ID card: free admission. Enter through the main doors. Seating is provided in the cafeteria.
PLAY/Milton
Milton STAGE will perform the play “Harvey” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Milton High School auditorium.
THE
MUSIC
OF
AEROSMITH/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective’s 2019-2020 performance season will kick off on Friday and Saturday at the Community Arts Center with Walk This Way: The Music of Aerosmith. As the Uptown Music Collective hits its 20th year in existence “America’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band”, Aerosmith, will be hitting its 50th. In honor of the bad boys from Boston, the Collective will present this epic tribute featuring all of Aerosmith’s greatest hits like Sweet Emotion, Dream On, Love in an Elevator, I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, Last Child, Back in the Saddle, and many, many more. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on performance nights. Advance tickets are only available through the Community Arts Center (box office, website, and app). Info: uptownmusic.org or 570-329-0888.
NOV. 15, 16, 17
STORYBOOK
CLASSIC/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the storybook classic Anne of Green Gables at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery, adapted by Mary Collins Barile, brings to life the adventures of the wildly independent, imaginative young orphan Anne Shirley after she is mistakenly sent to live with Marilla Cuthbert and her brother, Matthew, on their Avonlea farm in Prince Edward Island in the late 1800s. This new adaptation is told through the eyes of a grownup Anne as she reminisces with her own daughter and features a variety of the most memorable and beloved scenes from the original book series. The production is directed by Virginia Zimmerman, a professor of English at Bucknell University and children’s author. General admission is $15/adults, $8/children and students. Tickets available at the door, at www.riverstagetheatre.org or by calling 570-989-0848.
NOV. 15
CONCERT/Danville
A benefit concert to raise money for the Danville Ronald McDonald House featuring Elvis Aaron Presley Jr., son of The King, Elvis Presley, begins at 7 p.m. at the Danville Middle School, 120 Northumberland Road. Accompanied by The Spin-Outs Band. There will also be artifacts from the private collection of The King On Tour Museum, the largest Elvis museum outside of Gradceland. To order tickets: 570-751-6404 or 570-861-8297. Info: www.AllAmericanTop40AMRadioTour.com.
JAZZ
BAND/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Jazz Band will present a free, public concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
DANCE
SHOWCASE/Lewisburg
Bucknell’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents its 2019 Fall Dance Showcase at 7:30 p.m. in Harvey Powers Theatre. Features short, sharp and dynamic choreographic works by selected students, faculty, alumni and guest artists. Performed alongside classes and the vibrant student dance groups on campus, this concert celebrates bodies in motion. All seating is general admission. Tickets are $7 and available by calling 570-577-1000, online at bucknell.edu/BoxOffice, or at campus box office locations at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts of CAP Center (weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.).
LIVE
MUSIC/Lewisburg
Odyssey performs music of the 60s and 70s, 7-10 p.m. at Lewisburg American Legion, Buffalo Road. Open to the public.
LIVE
MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE
MUSIC/Northumberland
The Eighty6 Band performs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Grumpy’s Mason Jar, 101 Front St.
LIVE
MUSIC/Northumberland
Kya Porr performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs at 6 p.m. followed by the debut of Slick Trick for their video shoot at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
NOV. 16
LIVE
MUSIC/Bloomsburg
Frank Wicher Acoustic, 9-11 p.m. at the Light Street Hotel, 1361 Main St.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, is open from 10 a.m.-noon and will celebrate its 15th anniversary with free birthday cake and ice cream for everyone. Featuring dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
DANCE
SHOWCASE/Lewisburg
Bucknell’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents its 2019 Fall Dance Showcase at 2 p.m. in Harvey Powers Theatre. Features short, sharp and dynamic choreographic works by selected students, faculty, alumni and guest artists. All seating is general admission. Tickets are $7 and available by calling 570-577-1000, online at bucknell.edu/BoxOffice, or at campus box office locations at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts of CAP Center (weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.).
BOOK
SALE/Lewisburg
The Public Library for Union County annual fall book sale concludes from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the community room at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd. Info: 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
WALKING
TOUR
FOR
KIDS/Lewisburg
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg is an organization created to encourage and promote walking and biking in the Lewisburg Area. Another Hidden Lewisburg Walking Tour will begin at 1 and 3 p.m. at Third and Market streets. This tour will be geared toward kids, or really anyone first grade and up. The only requirement is that you be able to walk about a mile, slowly. The tour will feature locations and topics that may be of particular interest to young people as well as the young at heart — like former locations of skating rinks and candy stores and information about the past and future of the park and playground.
FREE
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. With a repertoire ranging from the great orchestral classics to Broadway and film music, the Bucknell Orchestra is recognized throughout the region for its diverse, imaginative programs and quality performances.
LIVE
MUSIC/Milton
Jesse performs 9 p.m. to midnight at the Milton Moose.
BAND/Selinsgrove
Lucky Afternoon performs at 8 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Public welcome.
LIVE
MUSIC/Shamokin
Strawbridge performs oldies, country and classic rock at 8 p.m. at the Shamokin Moose.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Flux Capacitor with Lo Brau and Mercury Retrograde performs 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
NOV. 17
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will present its fall concert, A Veteran’s Day Salute at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Patriotic music including A Tribute to Our Armed Services and America the Beautiful will be featured by the entire choral ensemble. Several singers will be featured as soloists. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/youth, and free for children 6 and under and can be purchased at the door, at www.SVCMusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/svyc-tickets/or by calling 570-547-0455.
TRAIN
DISPLAY/Lewisburg
The non-profit Loose Ties Model Railroad Club free operating display, will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Silver Moon Flea Market along Route 15, two miles north of Lewisburg.
LIVE
MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Kat Wright performs 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets range from $17-$25 available at eventbrite.com/e/kat-wright-tickets-70829106765
LIVE
MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at Post 44 American Legion, Route 11, outside Northumberland.
OPEN
MIC/Shamokin
Dam
An open mic music variety with a country flair, 3-6 p.m. at Shamokin Dam Fire Company. Hosted by Smooth Country Band. Free admission.
LIVE
MUSIC/Williamsport
Swing-Nova performs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrel 135, 135 W. Third St. Info: www.facebook.com/barrel135 or 570-322-7131.
JAM
SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
NOV. 18
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Bucknell students enrolled in the chamber music course by visiting music professor Cora Swenson Lee will present the free, public student showcase concert at 7:30 p.m. in Rooke Recital Hall, Sigfried Weis Music Building. Student ensembles will perform works by composers including Telemann, Strauss and Reger.
FREE
FILM/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: Germany Year Zero presented at 7 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Free admission and open to the public. The concluding chapter of Rossellini’s “War Trilogy” is the most devastating, a portrait of an obliterated Berlin seen through the eyes of a 12 year old boy. Young Edmund — mostly left to wander unsupervised — is ensnared in the black-market schemes of a group of teenagers and comes under the nefarious influence of a Nazi-sympathizing ex-teacher.
JAM
SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with the Country Boy Band held at River Church Community Room, Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. with the band starting at 6 and the jam at 6:30. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
LIVE
MUSIC/Williamsport
David Pulizzi performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 19
WINTER
BIRDING
IN
PA/Dalmatia
Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society will have Bill Baker as guest speaker at its meeting at 7 p.m. at Dalmatia United Church of Christ. Bill’s subject will be “Winter Birding in Pennsylvania.” One of the best places to see winter birds is at bird feeders, where many different species may come to feed, such as Northern Cardinal, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Tufted Titmouse, chickadees, American Tree Sparrow, White-breasted Nuthatch, and Blue Jays. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
PARKS
&
FOREST
TALK/Lewisburg
Marci Mowery, executive director of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), will talk about her organization at 7 p.m. in the Village Commons at Bufflo Valley Lutheran Village, located along Reitz Blvd. The PPFF is statewide nonprofit founded to provide a voice for the Common Wealth’s 121 State Parks and 2.2 million acres of State Forests. Come and learn more about what the PPFF is doing to promote and protect the parks and the forests. Learn about some things we all can do to act our part in protecting and promoting these great assets which belong to all of us in Pennsylvania.
HOLIDAY
DECORATION
CLASS/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will host its annual “make-and-take” holiday decoration class at 2 p.m. in the Village Common off Reitz Boulevard. Cost is $25 and participants will be able to craft their own holiday or winter arrangement and take it home to use as a decoration or gift. Presented by staff from Gilly’s Lillies. Because space is limited, registration required by calling Katie Passonetti at 570-316-6436.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two Duo, an acoustic duo, performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road.
NOV. 20
UKULELE
FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun held 6-8 p.m. in social hall at Pine Street Lutheran Church on Pine Street. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
OPEN
MIC
NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
AUDUBON
PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon, the area’s local Audubon chapter, offers its monthly program, “Birding Adventures in Ecuador,” by Lauri Shaffer, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Rd. With more than 1,700 species of birds in this small South American country, there are lots to explore from the Amazon rainforest. Info: sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Taiwanese-American pianist Ching-Wen Hsiao — a music-piano professor at the West Virginia University School of Music — will perform a free, public concert as part of the Bucknell Piano Series at 7:30 p.m. in the Natalie Davis Rooke Recital Hall, Sigfried Weis Music Building. A winner of multiple prizes and awards, Hsiao was the gold medalist at the 1995 Taiwan National Piano Competition, Juilliard’s Gina Bachauer Piano Competition, Steinway’s Solo Piano and Concerto Competitions, Southeastern University’s “Outstanding Scholarship” Award, and the “Rising Star Award.”
LIVE
MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Scarlet D, Route 45.
MUSICIAN-IN-RESIDENCE/Selinsgrove
The Martha Barker Blessing Musician-In-Residence Rex Richardson, trumpet, performs 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Stretanky Concert Hall, located in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. This performance is free and open to the public.
SPEAKER/Selinsgrove
The featured speaker for the Susquehanna University Institute For Lifelong Learning will be Scott Fear, currently the Vice President For Public Safety and Security for the Washington Nationals baseball club. His presentation will discuss the highlights of an extraordinarily special year in the life of a Major League organization, one that ended with the Nationals winning the World Championship. His talk will be held in the Degenstein Theater, beginning at 11 a.m. Info: 570-372-4354.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
The University Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m., in collaboration with trumpeter Rex Richardson, Susquehanna’s Martha Barker Blessing musician-in-residence, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University.
LIVE
MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
SPECIAL
VETERANS’
TRIBUTE/Williamsport
Hudock Capital Group, LLC will host a special Veterans’ tribute event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Community Theater League, 100 W. Third St. The event will feature nationally-renowned speaker, Thomas Tudor, who will present a lecture on “Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknowns.” Tudor served as sentinel, then commander of the relief at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Feb. 15, 1969 until May 30, 1970. He began speaking about Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknowns in 1987 and since then has spoken in 23 states to more than one thousand groups. On Memorial Day of 2016, Tudor was a featured speaker at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. For more info, contact Carissa Kurtz at Hudock Capital by calling 570-326-9500, or toll-free 866-855-0569, or by emailing ckurtz@hudockcapital.com
LIVE
MUSIC/Williamsport
Organ Trio East performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.