THROUGH OCT. 19
TICKETS FOR DINNER & SILENT AUCTION AVAILABLE/Lewisburg
Tickets are available for Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction. The event, benefitting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Country Cupboard. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, the Country Cupboard buffet, served at 6 p.m. Events include a silent auction featuring merchandise, gift cards and gift certificates donated by area businesses and individuals. Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase. Also planned is a video presentation highlighting Mostly Mutts events from the past year. The annual dinner and silent auction is a major fundraiser for the shelter, which houses about 90 dogs and a dozen cats available for adoption. Tickets for this year’s dinner and silent auction, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.
OCT. 10
POETRY UNDER THE PAINTINGS/Lewisburg
Poetry Under the Paintings held at 7 p.m. at Faustina's Gallery, 229 Market St. Don't write poetry? Bring your favorite poet's writing (may bring a second poem, although there is no guarantee that you will get a chance to read it). If you don't read poetry, just come and listen. Bring a folding chair.
FILM SERIES/Lewisburg
Bucknell Universty Film Series: So Is This + The Text Of Light presented at 1 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. So Is This parlays an elegantly simple concept into an unpredictable, cumulatively rich experience. The film is a text in which each shot is a single word… With formalist belligerence, So Is This threatens to make its viewers “laugh cry and change society,” even promising to get “confessional.”
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Braden McDonnell performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market st.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail features John and Lou, 7-9 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St. Jon Derk and Louise Charvat return to the Rail for a night of lighthearted entertainment.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Davey-O, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MOVIE NIGHT/Sunbury
Family Movie Night held at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. For the movie title call 570-286-2461.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE UNITED IN MUSIC/Williamsport
UPMC Susquehanna presents LIVE UNITED IN MUSIC, benefitting the Lycoming County United Way, at the Community Arts Center. You don’t want to miss your only chance to sing along with the Music of Billy Joel, starring Michael Cavanaugh. Also appearing will be The Uptown Music Collective, The Strolling Strings and a very special Live United Pops Orchestra performance conducted by Walt Straiton. Williamsport Area High School’s Strolling Strings will make an appearance at this event as well. Go online (CAClive.com) or call 570-326-2424 to get tickets. Limited seats are available and there are no holds. All proceeds benefit the Lycoming County United Way and the 41 human service program they and their community partners support.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host Della Hutchison speaking on “Illuminated Manuscripts: Book Arts of the Middle Ages” for its October Coffee Hour. The lecture will be held in the Community Room of the museum at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. Hutchison is a self-taught calligrapher, first learning the art from her freshman college roommate at Bucknell. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
OCT. 11 & 12
APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
Fremont Apple Harvest Festival held at the Fremont Fire Company grounds, 299 Millrace Rd. Free parking, free admission. Rain or shine. Features food stands, large variety of antiques, crafts, direct sales and flea market vendors, Old Counry Store, baked goods wheel, Chinese auction tickets ($2 per sheet of 25 with drawing at 6 p.m. Oct. 12), barrel train rides, bounce house, kids zone, pumpkins, gourds, flowers, collectibles. On Oct. 11, grounds open at 5 p.m. and features Smokey the Bear, Balloon Man — Air Weaver from 5:30-8:30 p.m., hay rides at 7 and 8 p.m., entertainment by Heather Olson — Patsy Cline tribute show at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. On Oct. 12, an all-you-can-eat breakfast served 7-10 a.m., the second annual car, truck, and bike show begins at 10 a.m. (registration day of show is $15, register from 10 a.m.-noon), and entertainment by Two For the Road, oldies and older rock music at 1, 2:15 and 3:45 p.m. Also a Chinese auction with more than 500 items. Drawing starts at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
OCT. 11
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Meiserville
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Meiserville Inn, along Route 104.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Larry Smith, solo guitarist, performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Weather permitting.
24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
The second stage season kicks off with the 24-Hour Play Festival beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, Susquehanna University. Student teams will conceptualize, write, rehearse and perform exciting new short works in a 24-hour span.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lou Mauro performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight performing oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Urie Kline Jazz Trio performs at 6 p.m. and Friday Night Rock School at 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover.
OCT. 12 & 13
QUILT SHOW/Bloomsburg
Quilters in Bloom Quilt Show held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Columbia Montour Vo Tech, 5050 Sweppenheiser Rd. Lunch available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12. Features Bernina 215 Simply Red Raffle, sponsored in part by Hoover's Bernina. Featured quilter, Dorothy Crouse. Show features vendors, quilters boutique, knife, scissor and pinking shear sharpening, queen size quilt raffle (benfits local senior high school scholarships). Door prizes. Admission is $5.
OCT. 12
PAWTOBER FEST/Danville
The Pennsylvania SPCA Pawtober Fest held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Danville Adoption Center, 1467 Bloom Rd. There will be games, vendors, crafts, a cow kissing booth and live music. Reduced adoptions of $25 each for animals will be from 12:30-6 p.m. at the shelter.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs at 11 a.m. at the Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
BI-PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES/Eagles Mere
The Eagles Mere Merchants Association hosts the 11th annual Bi-Planes, Trains and Automobiles event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique automobiles will be displayed throughout town, planes will be flying in the air and the Eagles Mere Train Museum will be open. This is a free event. In addition, shops around town, the Eagles Mere Museum and Sweet Shop will be open. Vendors offering a variety of arts & crafts will be located in the parking lot adjacent to the Country Store, bookstore and real estate office. Weather permitting, Don Shappelle will perform in front of the bookstore. Three miles east of town the Eagles Mere Air & Auto Museums will be open. There is a small admission fee to view the antique American automobiles and planes. Eagles Mere Village is located along Route 42 in Sullivan County, six miles from Route 220 in Muncy Valley or Laporte.
URBAN FOLK DAY/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host the 28th annual Urban Folk Day, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church grove, 1473 Urban Rd. The day begins with breakfast featuring scrapple and breakfast sandwiches. Lunch items include: homemade soup, hot dogs, hot sausages, french fries, and barbecue. St. Paul’s bakers will offer homemade baked goods including pies, cakes, cookies, and more. Old-fashioned mini doughnuts will be made on site. Hot and cold beverages available throughout the day as well. Starting at 9:30 a.m., set up your lawn chair and enjoy the free entertainment. Brad Crum performs from 9:30-11 a.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Make Mine Country will entertain. Throughout the day, visit ongoing craftsmen and demonstrators located in the church grove. Explore classic antique cars and tractors and visit the Civil War encampment. Free hayrides from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting. A raffle of themed baskets will be ongoing throughout the day with the drawing taking place after last show at approximately 2:15. Winners do not need to be present. Winners will be contacted and arrangements will be made for basket pick ups. Info: 570-758-8404.
FALL FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
The fourth annual Fall Festival held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the church grounds at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road. Free games for all ages include pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin golf, face painting, coin toss with proceeds benefitting a local charity, and more. A free hayride for all attendees (subject to signing a liability waiver). Free entry into a pie baking contest will be held for all those interested with Taster’s Choice prizes awarded in various categories include under 18 and both female and male over 18. Taster’s tickets for $3 will be available for purchase day of the event. Food will be available for sale including pulled pork, soups, hot dogs, hand-cut french fries, baked goods, apple sundae bar, hot and cold apple cider, and more. Five dollar food vouchers are available from Dreisbach Church members to be given to local residents who are interested in attending the event and may be seeking a church family of their own. The entertainment schedule is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Heart to Hand Ministries — Woody Wolfe; 12:45-2:45 p.m. Alex Cooke performing Country, Rock, Southern Rock, Contemporary Christian, and Praise music; 3-5 p.m., Soulmanna, Williamsport based five-member band featuring guitar, harmonica, bass, and drums playing their Christian Rock and Blues version of favorite hymns like Do Lord, Power in the Blood, and more.
BIKE RODEO/Lewisburg
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg will be running a bike rodeo in the upper parking lot of Hufnagle Park during the Lewisburg Fall Festival (the one where the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication will make its stupendous come-back). The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. The bike rodeo will be from 1 to 3 p.m. The bike rodeo is a free kids’ activity focusing on bike skills and safety education, but also with some opportunities for adults. Helmets are required. Stations will include bike safety check, slalom, quick braking, helmet fitting, road safety trivia, steering skills, and slow race. We will also have a wheelchair skills activity option so that people can get a sense of the types of barriers and challenges wheelchair users frequently face in the public realm. There will be several childrens’ bikes and helmets of different sizes available — courtesy of Earl’s Bicycle Store — as loaners if someone doesn’t have their wheels with them. The helmet fitting station will be run by the Evangelical Community Hospital Community Health and Wellness Department. Participants will visit the fitting station to make sure their helmet straps are properly adjusted and the entire assembly is well-fit to their heads. Bring your helmets ready to be checked. The other parts of the day’s festivities in the park will feature a Woolly Worm petting zoo thanks to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, food vendors, crafters, wine and beer, bicycle industry reps on hand for unPAved, and race packet pickup. Participants in the rodeo will have to wear a helmet and sign a waiver, but there is no entry fee to take part. Info: 570-523-0114 or news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
The Countryside Contra Dancers host the Lewisburg Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Michael Kernan calls to the music of Lux Bridge. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7 p.m. No experience needed, Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission is $8/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570 524-2104, http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance or https://www.facebook.com/countrysidecontradance
FALL FEST/Middleburg
A Fall Fest held at the Midd-West High School, 540 E. Main St. Craft and street fair from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., child costume and pet parade 11 a.m.-noon, kids games noon-3 p.m., chili cook-off 1-3 p.m. Money raised benefits the Marching Mustangs for their trip to Ohio and the purchase of new band equipment.
LIFE MUSIC/Millheim
Kinobe and Wamu Spirit performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Douglasses perform 7-9 p.m. outside on the patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Weather permitting.
VEGAS IN THE VALLEY/Selinsgrove
The Middlecreek Area Community Center presents "Vegas in the Valley" from 7-10 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW. Doors open at 6 p.m. $35 covers admission, $5,000 worth of playing chips and appetizers. Raffle tickets will be given as prizes in lieu of money. To pre-purchase admission tickets or questions, contact the MACC at 570-658-2276. Must be 21 years of age to attend.
TRACTOR PULLERS ASSOCIATION/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will be back in action at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Showgrounds. There will be seven classes of action: Hot Stock, Farm Stock, 2.5 diesel 4x4, 3.0 limited pro diesel trucks, 8,500 R.W.Y.B., limited pro stock/super farm, plus 10,000 open. Admission is $8 dollars, children 12 and younger free. No alcoholic beverages. Info: sctpapullers.com or call 570-374-1002 or day of pull 570-765-8581.
BAND CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University Symphonic Band Concert held 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. In keeping with this year's university theme, this performance by the University Symphonic Band, conducted by Eric Hinton, showcases music's storytelling ability and features works by a variety of world-renowned composers. Presented by the Department of Music. Free and open to the public.
HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and consider events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21 Distillery, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: http://barrel21distillery.com/barrel21-events/event/swing-nova-2/ or 814-308-9522.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street Inn.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
SteveJoe and Jeremy acoustic jam with special guests, 6 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover.
5K WALK-RUN/Trevorton
Trevorton's Third Annual Red Devil 5K Walk/Run begins at 8 a.m. at the Veteran's Memorial, located at The Foundry (Recreation Area). All profit from the race, which is sponsored by the Trevorton Heritage Society, will be used toward the ongoing renovation and restoration of the former bathhouse whose future purpose is to become a community/heritage center. Pre-register for the race at https//runsignup.com/Race/PA/Trevorton/RedDevilRun or sign up at the Zerbe Township Municipal Building (570-797-1974). Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. T-shirts are available to pre-registered runners/walkers only. Prizes: overall winners, male/female; top male/female 40 and older, top male and female 18-39, and top male and female 17 and under. Timed by Falcon Race Timing. The event, which kicks off the Trevorton Fall Festival, is followed by a parade at 11 a.m. The grand marshals will be Mr. and Mrs. Don Zech. Mr. Zech, a legendary band director, will be honored at a meet, greet, and mingle in the Heritage Building. All former band members are invited to attend from 1-4 p.m. If attending, members are asked to contact judykorenkiewicz@gmail.com or call the municipal building.
FAMILY FESTIVAL/Watsontown
A family fall festival held 1-4 p.m. at the Watsontown Community Park. Features free food, pumpkin decorating, and more. All ages welcome. The Family Fall Festival is an outreach ministry of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St.
OCT. 13
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Danville
The White Hall Baptist Church will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13. Church is at 699 White Hall Rd., and was established in 1859. Celebration will begin with a 9 a.m. worship service, followed by a luncheon at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. homecoming service and closes with a 3 p.m. ice cream social with home-made desserts. The homecoming service will feature period hymns, costumes, and special music by member soloists and church choir as well as an open microphone for talks by historians and current and past church family members. All current and former members, their families, and community members invited to this special event. The public is welcome. More information, send email to whitehallbaptistchurchpa@gmail.com or call Sharon Waltman at 570-316-3538.
RENAISSANCE CLASSICS/Harrisburg
Ashes Are Burning: A Retrospective Celebration of Renaissance Classics presented at 7 p.m. at Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $45-$85. Info: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/renaissance-50th-anniversary-tour
MOVIE NIGHT/Middleburg
Movie night, Brian’s Song, begins at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. Snacks will follow the movie. All welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Slaid Cleaves performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MILTON BRIDGE WALK/Milton
Milton Ministerium presents: “Milton Bridge Walk,” hosted by Bethany United Methodist Church, Pastor Bill McNeal. Walk will start at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., and goes to Milton Island State Park (where a prayer tent will be) then back to First Presbyterian Church. Registration at 1:30 p.m. Walk begins at 1:45 p.m. Fee donation. All proceeds will be divided between Milton HandUp & Milton Salvation Army. (Checks payable to: Milton Ministerium). For walk: registration/sponsor forms call church office at 570-742-9796.
RICK K & THE ALLNIGHTERS/Mount Carmel
Rick K and the Allnighters perform at 4 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Area High School auditorium. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Performing music from the 50s, 60s, the disco nights of the 70s, into the Pop Rock of the 80s and 90s, and select cuts of today's best music. Tickets for the show are available at the Subway at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Coal Township and Academy Sports Center in Mount Carmel. Tickets will also be available at the door. A concession stand featuring ethnic foods and other items will be available before the show, at intermission, and at the meet and greet session with Rick K and the band following the show. Show is sponsored by the Kulpmont Cruise Association. Tickets are $20 with all proceeds being donated to local youth organizations and charities.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Family Ties performs 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
CONCERT/Williamsport
Tenth Annual Liberty Classic Community Band Festival begins at 1:30 p.m. at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Featuring 125 musicians from 20 states performing the highest quality band music for your enjoyment. Hosted by the Repasz Band. Free.
OCT. 14
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
A guest artist recital with John Cheek, piano, held 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Kim Holder will present “Be Free: Finding Your Own Path to Financial Independence” at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University. Holder is the director of the University of West Georgia’s (UWG) Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy and a senior lecturer of economics in the Richards College of Business. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Aaron Daniel Gaul performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
BEGINNING OCT. 15
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS TICKETS AVAILABLE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Choirs and the Rooke Chapel Ringers present Candlelight Christmas: That Glorious Song of Olde, A Service of Lessons and Carols, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 8, 10 at Rooke Chapel. Free and open to all. Tickets required, available starting Oct. 15 to the general public at any campus box office location or online at https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/ (search "Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols").
OCT. 15
FILM/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen the movie "Albatross" as part of its Green Campus Film series, at 7 p.m. in Carver Hall's Gross Auditorium. “Albatross” by artist Chris Jordan, takes audiences on a journey into the heart of an astonishingly symbolic environmental tragedy. It is a powerfully moving story about birds on Midway Island in the Pacific whose bodies are filled with ocean plastic. The documentary reveals the beauty and the astonishing tragedy of this Pacific island location. Filmmakers returned to the island over several years to witness the cycles of life and death of these birds, to create a film that is a tragic metaphor for a world that discards tons of plastic every minute. Free and open to the public.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Dalmatia
Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Trinity Church. Guest speaker will be Bob Zimmerman, owner of Zimmerman Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, in Sunbury, speaking about the history of the business as it grew through five generations. What began with his great-grandfather building sleds and carriages and how it developed into today’s business of selling cars, trucks and SUV’s. Meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
FILM SERIES/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: Houston, We Have A Problem presented at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. Deftly combining archival footage with modern-day interviews with philosopher Slavoj Žižek and some of the key figures in the film’s investigation — including a former Yugoslavian space engineer, an American historian, and a retired Yugoslav People’s Army general — Houston, We Have a Problem! is a fascinating meta-examination of Cold War foreign diplomacy and myth-building, and the lies, manipulation, and dirty games that go into the construction of a national identity.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Jackie Faherty, Susquehanna University’s 2019 Claritas Distinguished Speaker in the Sciences, will deliver the lecture, “Our Cosmic Ballet,” at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Faherty is a senior scientist and senior education manager in the American Museum of Natural History’s Department of Astrophysics and the Department of Education. She will guide her audience through cutting-edge visualizations of the most spectacular astronomical dataset of our time — a virtual tour of hundreds of millions of stars, highlighting astronomers’ revolutionary scientific progress. Her presentation will reveal the history of our galaxy, from recent stellar flybys to long-ago Milky Way mergers. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players performs top 40 hits from past to present, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
CONCERT/Williamsport
WSO from Mozart to Wagner and Strauss presented at 7:30 p.m. at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/wso-from-mozart-to-wagner-and-strauss/
OCT. 16
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
AUDUBON PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon's monthly program features Jon Beam presenting "Owls of PA." Beam will examine folklore, adaptations, and natural history of owls that reside in our state both year round and those that only visit briefly. Beam was a naturalist for PPL at Montour Preserve for 24 years, offering educational programs to schools, scouts, special interest groups, and the general public. He is currently assistant director for Montour Area Recreational Commission (MARC). All are welcome. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Rd.
MID STATE TRAIL PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Otzinachson Group, Sierra Club will sponsor a program on The Mid State Trail at 7 p.m. in The Village Commons at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village located on Reitz Boulevard. The Mid State Trail, named “2019 Trail of the Year” by Pennsylvania DCNR, is the longest and most rugged trail in Pennsylvania. It is also part of the Great Eastern Trail which extends from Alabama to New York. Paul Shaw is one of the founders of the Mid State Trail Association and has maintained a section of the trail for many years. The trail passes through nearby R.B. Winter State Park. Along with a short history of the MST, Shaw will share a slide presentation of Kristin Joivell’s thru-hike this past summer.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Northumberland
Karaoke Night with Starmaker Karaoke, 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIFELONG LEARNING SERIES/Selinsgrove
Pianist John Cheek will present the second program of the 2019-20 Susquehanna University Institute For Lifelong Learning series, beginning at 10:45 a.m. in Stretansky Hall. Cheek has distinguished himself as a top prize winner in several national and international competitions. His presentation will feature a film dealing with the Etudes of French composer Claude Debussy followed by a performance of these works. A social period precedes starting at 10 a.m. Info: 570-372-4354.
BLUES MUSIC/Williamsport
Blues: Buddy Guy performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/buddy-guy/
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Natascha & The Spy Boys perform 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.