THROUGH OCT. 6
PLAY/Bloomsburg
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays presented through Oct. 6 by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Join three of BTE’s goofiest actors as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its tradition of offering special matinees for area students in this, its 42nd season. A downloadable Study Guide, script copy, and “TalkBalk” after each performance are available to schools that attend.
THROUGH OCT. 19
TICKETS FOR DINNER & SILENT AUCTION AVAILABLE/Lewisburg
Tickets are available for Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction. The event, benefitting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Country Cupboard. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, the Country Cupboard buffet, served at 6 p.m. Events include a silent auction featuring merchandise, gift cards and gift certificates donated by area businesses and individuals. Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase. Also planned is a video presentation highlighting Mostly Mutts events from the past year. The annual dinner and silent auction is a major fundraiser for the shelter, which houses about 90 dogs and a dozen cats available for adoption. Tickets for this year’s dinner and silent auction, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.
OCT. 3, 4, 5, 6
PLAY/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Working” by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Fasco and others as its fall musical and first mainstage production. Performances will be in the Degenstein Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 5 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Based on Studs Terkel’s book, “Working” is a celebration and exploration of what it means to work in America. Told through an assortment of poignant and fun songs and revealing monologues, characters like the ironworker, the teacher, the millworker, and many more share their experience on stage. Tickets are free for Susquehanna students, $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and non-SU students. All tickets for Department of Theatre productions can be purchased through the Box Office located in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater lobby. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday when classes are in session. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 570-372-ARTS. For additional information, visit the Department of Theatre’s webpage: https://www.susqu.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/department-of-theatre/productions
OCT. 3 THROUGH NOV. 6
EXHIBIT/Bloomsburg
A new show entitled "The Texture of Becoming" opens Oct. 3 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., and runs until Nov. 16. The show features works by three member artists who are pushing the boundaries of their art into new areas. Beth Aten (fabric artist) combines paper, fabric and stitching into two- and three-dimensional objects, Bob McCormick (watercolorist) explores a variety of media and surfaces including old metal barn roofing, and Deb Stabley (potter and mixed media artist) focuses on altering natural environments and the documentation of that process. Works on display will include painting, photography, ceramics, books, and mixed media. An artist reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
OCT. 3
FILM/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen the movie "Time to Choose, as part of its Green Campus Film series at 7 p.m. in the McCormick Center, room 2303. Documentary filmmaker Charles Ferguson (winner of Academy Awards for “Inside Job” and “No End in Sight”) addresses global climate change challenges and solutions and takes an in-depth look at the people working to save the planet. Award-winning actor Oscar Isaac provides the narration. Free and open to the public.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Lee Jussim, a social psychologist and psychology professor at Rutgers University, will present a free, public lecture “When Social Science Becomes Politicized” as part of the Campus Politics and Civil Liberties 2019-2020 Speaker Series at 7 p.m. in Arches Lounge, Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail features Gift, Troutman and Gift, 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tight harmonies and classic tunes will rule the night. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Van Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Clarinetist Andrea Cheeseman will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Grassroots activist George Lakey will present the lecture “Grassroots Power: Strategies for Responding to the Climate Crisis” at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public.
ASCEND TOUR/University Park
Nick Miller — known professionally as Illenium — will present The Ascend Tour at 7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center, 127 Bryce Jordan Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets: https://bjc.psu.edu/illenium-ascend-tour
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Shawn Taylor performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 4 & 5
OKTOBERFEST/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association’s 15th Oktoberfest will be held at the VFW Carnival Grounds. There will be three bands this year but there will be a new band Saturday night: John Stevens’ Doubleshot Polka Band performs on Friday starting at 7 p.m.; The Schutzengiggles Oompah Band on Saturday afernoon and the Little German Band afterward on Saturday night. The souvenir selections have been expanded including a lot of fun new hats. Make sure to purchase the mini anniversary stein with the 15th annual anniversary logo. If you’d like, it can even be filled with a shot of schnapps or Jaeger. A special 15th anniversary hat pin is also ready for sale. There will be hooded sweatshirts and a special full color anniversary shirt in addition to the regular T-shirts. Game time on Saturday features the popular keg toss and mug lift of course but afterward, MHRA is organizing the first Oktoberfest Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a limited edition black and gold 15th anniversary ceramic stein for sale, available on a first come basis. MHRA will also be raffling off an authentic Hofbrau House collectible German stein. The selection of beer has been expanded to ensure that there will be authentic German selections into the late hours of Saturday night. Shade Mountain will also have their wine available for those that don’t like beer. Bring your ticket stub after the Penn State game and get a free extra beer ticket with your purchase of a wristband/mug combo. An actual firkin will be tapped by Mayor Cooney to open the festival at 1 p.m. on Friday. There will be food, crafters and artisans spread throughout the festival. Face painting for kids takes place on Saturday and a corn hole tournament will be held just for them. The Buggy Museum will offer hay rides, 50/50 raffles, and the popular chicken plop bingo. There will also be German cookies, candy and nuts for sale with the proceeds going to the museum.
OCT. 4
COMEDIAN/Harrisburg
Comedian Matt Braunger with special guest Jesse Blanco performs at 8 p.m. at the Sunoco Performance Theater at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $19.95-$27.95 ($27.95 tickets include an unfilled Whitaker Center beverage cup). Braunger has been a headlining comedian since 2007 and an actor since childhood. His television credits include starring in the Amazon pilot “The New V.I.P.’s”, recurring roles on ABC’s “Agent Carter”, NBC’s “Up All Night”, Netflix’s “Disjointed”, go90’s “My Dead Ex”, and the Starz series “Take My Wife”. For tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/comedian-matt-braunger
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Middle Road Acoustic performs at 6 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. Family friendly. The debut of Severed Tuesday follows at 8 p.m. Both are no cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
COMEDIAN/Williamsport
Jim Breuer performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Breuer came to national attention during his years on “Saturday Night Live” and the cult classic film “Half Baked” with Dave Chappelle. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/jim-breuer/
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Jordan Ramirez & The Tribe performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS/Williamsport
St. Francis Day Blessing of the Animals held at 5 p.m. outside on the front lawn at Christ Episcopal Church, corner of Mulberry and Fourth streets. The Rev. Veronica Chappell and Rev, Kyle Murphy will preside over this short but lively service. The Williamsport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a musical program based on animals following the service. Program starts at 6 p.m. Carol Waltz and Leatha Kieser will play a piano and organ duet on Bach's Sheep May Safely Graze. Jeff Johnson, pianist, will play His Eye Is on the Sparrow. Organist Donna Elkin will present The Cuckoo from Saint Saens' Carnival of the Animals. Vocal Students from Lycoming College will also perform. The program will include both secular and sacred music. Bring your animals for this annual blessing. Pictures and stuffed animals are welcomed to be placed in the church during the concert.
OCT. 5 & 6
HERITAGE DAYS/Turbotville
The annual Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Days will be held, rain or shine, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6 on the grounds of the Hower-Slote House, 246 Warrior Run Blvd. Admission at the gate. Free parking. A church service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Warrior Run Church. Walk among Revolutionary War and Native American encampments. Stroll among hundreds of period costumed crafters, tradesmen and demonstrators as they explain the skills used in central Pennsylvania daily life from 1770 to 1870. Taste foods prepared on antique cook stoves and open hearths. Battle re-enactment each day. Visit the 1835 Warrior Run Church and the 1829 Hower-Slote House. Info: www.freelandfarm.org
OCT. 5
LIVE MUSIC/Aaronsburg
Organ Trio East performs noon to 1 p.m. as part of the Aaronsburg Dutch Fall Festival. Info: www.aaronsburgcc.org/dutch-fall-fest.html or www.jayvonada.net.
OCT. 5
PIONEER FESTIVAL/Halifax
The Messiah Lutheran Church Ladies Aid of Fisherville will hold a Pioneer Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, Pavilion D and E. Park is located off Route 225, three miles north of Halifax. The Ladies Aid will be selling open kettle soups by the quart or bowl (chicken corn/ham and bean soup), hot dogs with sauerkraut, barbecue, chips, chili dogs, baked goods, soda, juice boxes, bottled water, and coffee. Free children’s activities include hay rides, Primitive Shelter and Animal Skins, butter making, pioneer crafts, an obstacle course (weather permitting), quill and ink printing, and other activities.
HALLOWEEN HALL/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Area Key Club is having its first Halloween Hall from 5-9 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Rd. Anyone can play yard games for 25 cents, or go through the scary haunted hallway for $5. A percentage of the profits will be donated to UNICEF for their Trick or Treat initiative.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Choir and Camerata Homecoming Concert present the concert Sumptuous Planet at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Free and open to all. Join members of the Bucknell University Choirs for a concert contemplating our changing planet, the populations in exile, and the implications these have for us as individuals here for just one brief lifetime. Featuring music of and for our time by: David Shapiro, Meredith Monk, David Lang, Caroline Shaw, Gabriel Jackson, William Duckworth, Elena Ruehr, Alberto Grau, Mary Montgomery Koppel.
WINE & ART/Middleburg
The 14th annual Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art held 5:30-8 p.m. at Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyards. Theme is “Once Upon a Time” and will feature jewelry by local artist Cheri DeSiena which will be on display and available for purchase. Tickets are $40 each and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of Shade Mountain wine or Que Brew craft beer. Live music by Allan Combs II. There will be a large silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Snyder County Libraries. Items have been donated from area businesses and individuals. Offerings are diverse including Vera Bradley bags, jewelry, books, gift certificates, a variety of handcrafted artwork, home furnishings, dinners and more. Tickets can be purchased at all branches of Snyder County Libraries, at Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards and at the door the evening of the event. More information, or to donate an item for the silent auction, contact Pam Ross at pam.ross@snydercountylibraries.org or 570-374-7163, ext. 3.
RAILROAD EXCURSION/Northumberland
Join the Lackawanna & Wyoming Valley and the Ontario & Western railroad historical societies for a tour of the “Bloom.” The 85-mile roundtrip excursion will journey along the North Shore railroad’s former Lackawanna Railroad's Bloomsburg branch. The train will depart from Northumberland at 10 a.m., the southern terminus of the line, and head railroad east to Berwick traversing the entire length of the North Shore. Three photo runbys are planned. Arrival time back in Northumberland is 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the restoration of Boston & Maine steam engine 3713 and New York Ontario & Western diesel locomotive 105. Both locomotives are located at Steamtown National Historic Site. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.lwvrhs.org or call excursion chairman Norm Barrett at 570-575-5320. Boxed lunches are also available. Excursion operates rain or shine.
FUDGE RUN/Northumberland
The Northumberland Christian School invites runners of all ages to participate in the 2019 5K Fall Fudge Run. Racers can look forward to a small, community race with age group awards, door prizes, and, of course, fudge. Run begins at 9 a.m. at the King Street Park. Registration fee is $20. When registering for four or more additional, immediate family members, the fee is reduced to $10 each. "Little Warrior Run" kids' races will begin at 10 a.m. The registration fee for children is $2, and they can be registered on the morning of the race. Visit http://www.norrychristian.net/Main/FudgeRunRegistration.asp for more details and to register.
BAND/Selinsgrove
The band Jesse performs at 8 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Public welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight Oldies Night, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mechanical Bull performs at 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover.
OCT. 6
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS/Danville
Blessing of the Animals held at 4 p.m. at the Pine Street Lutheran Church gazebo. Pastor Gretchen Johanson will lead worship, and offer blessings to all who attend. It is encouraged that pets are leashed or crated.
OPEN HOUSE & BENEFIT/Irish Valley
In honor of our veterans, an open house and benefit begins at 9 a.m. at Keystone Fish & Game Association. Includes: $5 rounds of trap, $5 .22lr steel challenge (rifle and/or pistol at 7-25yds), cowboy action shooting demonstrations, display of black powder through current firearms, and many other interesting things, plus Chinese auction drawing at 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Northumberland County Veterans Emergency Fund. Merchandise available and donations welcome. Cold range, eye and ear protection and food and refreshments. A chicken barbecue starts at noon. For info and directions, www.keystonefishandgameclub.com
WALK IN PENN'S WOODS HIKES/Lewisburg
The PA Department of Forestry, PennState Extension, and other Penn's Woods stakeholders will sponsor ‘Walk in Penn's Woods’ hikes in counties throughout the state. The walk in Union County will be held at Dale's Ridge Trail from 1-3 p.m. A board member of the Merrill Linn Conservancy, which holds a conservation easement that protects the Dale/Engle/Walker property and its trailt, will talk about the history and conservation of the property. Jeff Osborne, Bald Eagle State Forester service forester, will lead the walk, sharing information about the property’s plants and discussing the identification of invasive plants, their impact on the environment, and treatment options. Dale's Ridge Trail, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, west of Lewisburg, is 2 miles long with slight to moderate inclines and two vistas. Hikers will find interesting and contrasting land covers with great diversity of tree and other plant species. Some areas along the trail may be slippery, muddy, or have rock or roots protruding from the ground. The walk is not wheelchair or stroller friendly. People-friendly pets on leashes are allowed; owners must clean up after their pets. For hikes in other counties on this date: https://sites.psu.edu/walkinpennswoods/where-are-the-walks-happening/.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a speaker discussing techniques for approaching difficult conversations, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. The guest speaker, Professor Coleen Zoller, is the department head of Philosophy at Susquehanna University and will discuss other ways to talk across difference besides fighting or fleeing. Coming away from this session the audience will have a method to practice when they are in the fascinating position of talking with someone with whom they disagree. Others who have learned the cooperative reasoning approach and are practicing it report that it has made their social and professional lives easier and richer. Free and open to the public. There will be time for coffee and conversation preceding the program, from 10-10:30. All are welcome. Info: Arden Miller at jpuufinfo@gmail.com or 570-374-5369.
ETHICAL CULTURE SOCIETY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Ethical Culture Society presents: "Of Lies and Liars," 3:30-4:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St. Robert Beard, professor Emeritus of Linguistics and Russian programs at Bucknell University will present a talk titled, "Of Lies and Liars." Seek answers to questions such as, "how do we tell a good lie from a bad one, what makes a lie ethical or not, and what motivates us to lie?" SVES is a friendly, safe and affirming space to just be. All are welcome. Children are invited to attend the Sunday Secular Ethical Education for Kids [SEEK] class held at the same time.
MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE/Mooresburg
The annual open house of the Mooresburg One-Room School Museum features the World War II-era watch tower which has been moved to the property, along Route 642. The open house will be from 1-5 p.m. There will be refreshments including hot dogs with donations accepted.
PROGRAM OF WORDS & MUSIC/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music, 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. Features guest poet Linda Godfrey and music by Larry Lawson. Info: 570-473-1688 or www.priestleychapel.org.
HISTORICAL PROGRAM/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Historical Society will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the final struggle by which women gained the right to vote nationwide in time for the 1920 presidential election. The program will be held at 3 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St. Amanda Owen, executive director of the Justice Bell Foundation, will present this program using projections of actual period photographs. Of interest will be the story of the “Justice Bell” cast in 1915 to travel on a flatbed truck through all 67 counties to encourage support of woman’s suffrage. The “Justice Bell” was a 2,000 pound bronze replica of the Liberty Bell, minus its famous crack, with its inscription highlighting “justice” rather than “liberty.” The Justice Bell made its appearance in Union County followed by a visit to Snyder County on Oct. 23-24, 1915. The clapper was chained to the bell’s side and not to be rung until women were silenced no more. In 1920, following the passage of the 19th Amendment, the Justice Bell was finally rung at a huge celebration outside Independence Hall, Philadelphia. The Justice Bell now permanently resides at the Washington Memorial Chapel at Valley Forge National Park. The public is encouraged to attend the presentation without charge. Sharon Lutheran Church provides parking adjoining its building and is handicap accessible.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 5-8 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club.
CONCERT/Watsontown
True Heart in concert at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane. No charge.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
OCT. 7
JAM SESSION/Danville
Open Jam with Frosty Valley Dulcimer Friends, 7-9 p.m. at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Market and Pine streets. Acoustic instruments, fiddle tunes and traditional music. Info: 570-437-2515.
SPEAKER SERIES/Selinsgrove
The inaugural event in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology's Advocacy Speaker Series, "Not One More: Power and Persistence in the Movement to End Gun Violence," presented 7-9 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave. Features three leading advocates working in Pennsylvania to prevent gun violence: Marybeth Christiansen, volunteer leader of the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; Shira Goodman, executive director of CeaseFirePA; and Pennsylvania State Representative Movita Johnson-Harrell (190th District of the Pennsylvania House Of Representatives). Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ethan Keller performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
STOMP/Williamsport
Beginning Oct. 7, the Uptown Music Collective’s Student Teacher Outreach & Mentoring Program, better known as STOMP will once again offer free private music instruction for students who range in age from 5-10 years old. These half hour, peer to peer lessons, are taught by experienced and specially trained Uptown Music Collective student volunteers. They are intended for students who might not otherwise be able to afford private lessons. The program take place in the Uptown Music Collective’s facility at 144 W. Third St. Families must apply to take part in this program and can choose between voice, guitar, keyboard or drum lessons. Space is limited. STOMP is under the direction of Breanne Eisenhardt. For more information or to submit an application go to www.uptownmusic.org/stomp. To speak to Breanne call 570-329-0888 ext. 705.
OCT. 8
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie & Mason perform classic rock, country, and a little hip hop, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
MUSICAL PARODY/Williamsport
The Office! A Musical Parody presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Learn more: http://theofficemusicalparody.com/ For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/the-office-a-musical-parody/
OCT. 9
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present Charisse Baldoria, Ph.D., to perform Java Suite: Musical Portraits of Java in the 1920s, at 7:30 p.m. in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall. The show is free and open to the public. Baldoria will perform the complete Java Suite by Leopold Godowsky, one of history’s most celebrated piano virtuosos. A set of 12 pieces inspired by his visit to the island of Java of the 1920s, it evokes local culture, ancient architecture, and gamelan (gong-chime) music in its use of unusual harmonies, complex polyphony, and Romantic virtuoso techniques. Through this performance, Baldoria combines her interest in Southeast Asian music and culture with her experience as a concert artist.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
READING/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Writers Institute will host a reading for author Kristina Marie Darling at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Darling, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a first-generation college student and an advocate for women in the arts, higher education and the professions. She is the author of 30 books, including “Look to Your Left: The Poetics of Spectacle,” “Je Suis L’Autre: Essays & Interrogations,” and “Dark Horse: Poems.” Darling’s reading is part of the Seavey Visiting Writers Series. Info: www.susqu.edu/visitingwriters.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.