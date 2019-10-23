OCT. 24
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
Strawbridge performs 6-8:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Open to the public. Musical duo playing oldies, country and classic rock.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Papa Latt performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Allen Guelzo, who serves as the senior research scholar in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University and Director of the James Madison Program’s Initiative in Politics and Statesmanship, will present a free, public lecture entitled “American National Identity: Lincoln at Gettysburg” as part of the Questioning American Identities speaker series at 7 p.m. in Trout Auditorium, Bucknell University. The Bucknell Program for American Leadership and Citizenship is sponsoring the series, which examines questions that some see dividing the U.S. in a new “cold civil war” leading into the 2020 election. Guelzo is the leading authority on the Civil War, Reconstruction and Lincoln, and is a three-time winner of the Lincoln Prize.
COOKIN MEN EVENT/Mifflinburg
Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Local celebrity men come together to create culinary delights ranging from appetizers, to entrees, to desserts, for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by calling 570-522-4850, or visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen. Tickets limited and may not be available at the door. Event includes a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in his name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount — visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon Oct. 24. In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award also given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the most pink enthusiasm at the event. Winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with The Crooked Line, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at The Heritage Restaurant, Market and Arch streets.
FILM SCREENING/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University, in collaboration with the Borough of Selinsgrove and Snyder County Libraries, will host an “American Creed” Community Conversations film screening and scholar-facilitated discussion at 7 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Borough Building. Free and open to the public. In “American Creed,” former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their spirited inquiry frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides. At the heart of this film, Rice and Kennedy lead a moving discussion with first generation college students about the question: what does it mean to be American today? Screening will be followed by a scholar-facilitated discussion that mirrors the type of conversation Rice and Kennedy have in the film: one designed to engage Americans in reflection and dialogue about their own part in the American story and encourage action to shape that story for the better. Discussion will also be led by: Nick Clark, associate professor and head of the Department of Political Science, Susquehanna University; Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence, Susquehanna University; Rabbi Nina Mandel, Temple Beth-El, Sunbury; Pamela Ross, executive director, Snyder County Libraries. Info: www.americancreed.org.
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Civil War Roundtable will feature the first annual Garry E. Leister Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The lecture will be presented annually in memory of Garry, who was a well-known local historian and historical preservationist and was President Emeritus of the Susquehanna Civil War Roundtable. The lecture, entitled “Everlastingly & Eternally Right" — Union Voices of the Civil War,” will be presented by local historian, author and Past Roundtable President John Deppen. All are welcome to attend. A brief business meeting is held before the presentation. Info: Greg Kline at 717-571-6877.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Joe Tokay performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 25-28
PLAY/Lewisburg
Twenty-eight Bucknell theatre students will perform a play that they spent two months creating from scratch on Friday through Monday, Oct. 25-28 in Harvey M. Powers Theatre. Performances will be Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Feedback from the Sunday talk-back will be incorporated into Monday evening’s performance. Tickets are $12/adults, $7/students and senior citizens and are available by calling 570-577-1000, online at bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or at any Campus Box Office location.
OCT. 25
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW/Lewisburg
The Campus Theatre will come to life with an outrageous evening of costumes and an interactive screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Host Ben Hartman of Ben's Costume Closet will host this fun filled night. Prop bags included in ticket price — no outside props will be allowed. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the costume contest beginning at 8:30 p.m. and the film at 9 p.m. Admission: $15. Purchase tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rocky-horror-picture-show-costume-contest-and-film-screening-tickets-74009070121
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Kimbo and Bryan perform 8-10 p.m. at The Scarlet D, 264 Chestnut St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky & Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Strawbridge performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. followed by Jerry Whitenight, oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jeff Mamett sings for your supper at 6 p.m. followed by Friday Night Rock School at 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover.
JEFF DUNHAM/University Park
Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist perform at 7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center, 127 Bryce Jordan Center. Doors open at 6. For tickets: https://bjc.psu.edu/jeff-dunham-seriously
MUSICAL/Williamsport
Once: The Musical presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Sponsored by UPMC Susquehanna. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, Once tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights… but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/once/
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Andy Mowatt's Frequency Movement performs 9 p.m. to midnight at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 26 & 27
PERFORMANCE/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will begin its 2019-20 performance season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams at Zion Lutheran Church. There will be a pre-performance talk by Dr. Gary Boerckel at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. A celebration of three superb works by the masterful Romantic Era composer, the performance will include the title piece, Serenade to Music, as well as Toward the Unknown Region and Dona Nobis Pacem. Tickets for the performance are $20/adults and $8/students. Youth 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.svcmusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
OCT. 26
DINNER & SHOW/Beaver Springs
The West Snyder Community Choir and the Middlecreek Area Community Center, Beaver Springs, will host a dinner and a show at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St. Lasagna with all the trimmings served at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner is $10/adults, $5/ages 5-12, and under 5 is free. The concert is free, but donations for the choir will be accepted. The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be a program of Broadway show tunes.
DJ SHOW & KARAOKE/Danville
"Salaween," with the Salamanders DJ Show and Karaoke, 8 p.m. at Liberty Social Club, 195 Mooresburg Rd.
PUMPKIN TOSS, TRUNK-OR-TREAT & MORE/Danville
Help the Montour Area Recreation Commission preserve the Montour Preserve. There will be an obstacle course, pumpkin toss, trunk or treat and more from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hawkins Chevrolet, Route 11. Participating will be Hawkins, Resurrection Movement Studio, Danville Health Alliance and Danville Business Alliance. Halloween-themed and family-friendly.
FALL FESTIVAL/Danville
Grandview’s annual Fall Festival held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Grandview, 78 Woodbine Lane. A Chinese auction drawing starts at 2 p.m. Fall food and musical entertainment by Raven Creek from Benton. More than 20 craft vendors.
KELSEY'S GOLD GALA/Lewisburg
Kelsey's Dream is holding the second annual Kelsey’s Gold Gala at The Cellars, 50 Brookpark Circle. Starts at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by an evening filled with a wine pull, silent auction, music and dancing, cash bar provided by Eclipse Craft Brewing, and dinner buffet which includes gluten free and vegetarian options. Tickets are $30/person and must be purchased in advanced at www.kelseysdream.yapsody.com or by mailing a check with the names of attendees to 936 Brouse Rd., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Doug McMinn Blues Band performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
The band EIGHTY6 performs 9 p.m. to midnight at Ye Olde Meeting Place, located north of Milton along Route 405.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 US Rt. 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover. Open to public.
EXHIBIT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University will open the 11th annual Juried Figurative Drawing and Painting Exhibition with a reception at 7 p.m. at the Lore Degenstein Gallery in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. This year’s juror is Alberto Carol, a figurative artist living and working in Miami, Florida. Carol will select the exhibition works from the pool of entries and announce the awards during his remarks at the opening reception. The gallery’s national, juried visual art competition and exhibition is open to two-dimensional figurative artists (referencing the human figure), working in painting, drawing and printmaking who are over the age of 18. The exhibition runs through Dec. 9 at the gallery, which is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LANTERN TOURS/Sunbury
Tour guides will conduct Lantern Tours at the site of Fort Augusta from 6-8:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Historical Society will host this free event, which is open to the public, at its headquarters at 1150 N. Front St. Witness several scenes from our local history spanning the 1740s to the 1820s. Members of the Augusta Regiment and other re-enactors will portray the scenes which will focus on the lives of missionaries, the Native Americans, early settlers, as well as those working on the canal system. In addition, the Fort Augusta exhibit in the Hunter House will be open and a camp follower will talk about everyday life at the fort which served as a frontier stronghold along the banks of the Susquehanna from 1756 to 1784. The exhibit features an extensive collection of artifacts recovered on the fort site during a number of archaeological digs over the years. Volunteers will serve light refreshments. The evening Lantern Tours is the final Living History event for 2019.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Family Ties peforms 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 27
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Middleburg
The Snyder County Historical Society meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the society building, 30 E. Market St. Esther Klinger will present a program on the influenza pandemic of 1918. A presentation of some grim facts, some interesting facts about the world-wide epidemic that coincided with the ending of World War I and caused 50 million deaths worldwide.
HOMECOMING CELEBRATION/Middleburg
A homecoming celebration will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. Featuring lots of music and singing. A fellowship meal will follow the service. All welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Gatos Blancos performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
HOT TOPIC DISCUSSION/Selinsgrove
World traveler Shane Sanders will talk about experienicng life in many dIfferent cultures at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St. Free and is open to the public. Info: 570-374-8749.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Kimbo and Bryan perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Steve Mihaly will present “Marketing the Presidency: A Visual Tour of 125 Years of Presidential Artifacts.” The lecture is free and open to the public. Mihaly, of Gibsonia, “began collecting political americana at the age of 10, and has now been collecting for more than 50 years, with a collection that now encompasses more than 20,000 items. The presentation focuses on the array of “odd” artifacts that candidates have produced to get the candidate’s name and ideas in front of the electorate. Some of the items in the presentation include a James Monroe snuff box promoting the Monroe Doctrine, a Teddy Roosevelt cast iron door stop, an Eisenhower bar of soap with Ike’s image on it and the words “Clean Up With Ike” and a Richard Nixon shower head where the water comes squirting out of his mouth, to name a few. There is ample parking behind the museum and along the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR/Williamsport
Billtown Brass Halloween Spooktacular begins at 2 p.m. at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Tickets: $10/adults. Free for students. Sold at CAC box office. Cash or check only. Billtown Brass performs all the beloved songs. No one can predict what might happen on stage except for the spooktacular music they offer. Come in costume and enjoy a pops concert with the Brass Band under the direction of Rick Coulter.
OCT. 28
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Two of the indie-jazz scene’s foremost artists unite when violinist Jenny Scheinman and drummer Alison Miller perform with the band Parlour Game during a Jazz @ Bucknell concert at 7:30 p.m. in Bucknell Hall. In their debut collaboration, Parlour Game, Scheinman and Miller dig into the rootsier elements of jazz along with the formidable pianist Carmen Staaf and bassist Tony Scherr. The repertoire explores swing, gogo, backbeats and ballads.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
October’s lectures at Susquehanna University come to a close with the Edward S. and A. Rita Schmidt Lecture in Ethics, “How Economics Fails Health Law and Policy,” presented by Allison K. Hoffman at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Hoffman, professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a senior fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, will discuss how the influence of economics and market-based approaches in national health policy have affected access to care, and what industry and government can do to address inequality and broaden access to quality health care. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ramblin' Dan Stevens performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 29
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Michael Gomez, the Silver Professor of History and Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at New York University and founder of the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora (ASWAD), will be the 32nd Annual Black Experiences Lecture at Bucknell at 7 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center Forum. His free, public lecture, entitled “Africa Through the Americas: Dialogics and Formation,” is sponsored by the Bucknell Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity and Gender.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Award winning, blues recording artist Ramblin' Dan Stevens performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
OCT. 30
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun, 6-8 p.m. in the social hall at Pine Street Lutheran Church on Pine Street. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
GHOSTS & HAUNTINGS PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
Rich Robbins, associate dean of College of Arts & Sciences, will make his annual free, public presentation entitled “Ghosts and Hauntings: Decide for Yourself” at 7 p.m. in Bucknell’s MacDonald Commons. Robbins will introduce theories of what ghosts and other related phenomena are, offer a discussion of evidence for and against the existence of ghosts — including alleged ghost photos and examples of electronic voice phenomena — and provide an introduction to ghost hunting and identification of local “hot spots.”
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
HALLOWEEN KARAOKE/Northumberland
The second annual Special Edition Halloween Karaoke/Costume Party, accompanied with Stoudt's Brewery Tap Take Over, held 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Featuring Starmaker Karaoke. No cover. Four $25 gift card giveaways. Prizes awarded for: Closest resemblance to a male artist, closest resemblance to a female artist, most original costume, and sexiest costume.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
A recital from horn player Gabrielle Finck and pianist Jaime Namminga presented at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Sink Or Swing performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.