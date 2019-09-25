THROUGH OCT. 6
PLAY/Bloomsburg
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays presented Sept. 12 through Oct. 6 by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Join three of BTE’s goofiest actors as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its tradition of offering special matinees for area students in this, its 42nd season. A downloadable Study Guide, script copy, and “TalkBalk” after each performance are available to schools that attend. There are eight matinees for middle and high school students: Sept. 19, 24, 25, 26, Oct. 1 and 3. All matinees begin at 10 a.m.
THROUGH OCT. 19
TICKETS FOR DINNER & SILENT AUCTION AVAILABLE/Lewisburg
Tickets are available for Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction. The event, benefitting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Country Cupboard. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, the Country Cupboard buffet, served at 6 p.m. Events include a silent auction featuring merchandise, gift cards and gift certificates donated by area businesses and individuals. Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase. Also planned is a video presentation highlighting Mostly Mutts events from the past year. The annual dinner and silent auction is a major fundraiser for the shelter, which houses about 90 dogs and a dozen cats available for adoption. Tickets for this year’s dinner and silent auction, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.
SEPT. 26
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Allen Combs performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
RECEPTION/Lewisburg
The Samek Art Museum will launch the fall 2019 semester with a free, public opening reception in honor of the latest exhibitions “The Etching Revival: Its French Sources and American Legacy” and “Damaged Goods: The Punk Aesthetic” at 7 p.m. in its Campus Gallery, Elaine Langone Center, top floor, Bucknell University.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Mark Alexander & Co will be featured at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., 7-9 p.m. for Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail, featuring a mix of classic rock, new country and more.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Briggs & Frank, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at the Heritage Restaurant, Market and Arch streets/
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Mystery Trayne performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
SEPT. 27, 28, 29
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre will begin its 2019-20 season with the classic comedy Our Miss Brooks by Christopher Sergel, based on the popular radio and TV sitcom. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., and one Sunday matinee on Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. All seating is general admission, tickets are $15/adults or $8/students, with group discounts available, and can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
SEPT. 27
FOLK & BLUEGRASS MUSIC/Lewisburg
Steel Betty will perform traditional folk and bluegrass music at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allen Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1, Two performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight — oldies but goodies — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
SEPT. 28
DJ SHOW & KARAOKE/Danville
The Salamanders DJ Show and Karaoke, sponsored with Yuengling, open their fall tour with a night of singing and (dancing) competition at 8:30 p.m. at Liberty Social Club, 195 Mooresburg Rd. Trophies and prizes awarded to top performers. Opening act will be The Blues Cousins.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at The Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
A new group, the Superlatives: Mike Hickey, Urie Kline, Kurt Smith and John Sweeney play a wide variety of music with acoustic instruments, 8-11 p.m. at Old Forge Brewing. No cover charge.
HARVEST MOON FESTIVAL/Eagles Mere
The Eagles Mere Merchants Association is hosting the Harvest Moon Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted in Eagles Mere, near the village shops and the corresponding parking lot. Vendors ranging from wine and cider tastings, the Jelly Lady and the sale of mums and pumpkins. Food specials will be available for purchase at the village restaurants. Info: embooks@epix.net.
COMIC BOOK EVENT/Laurelton
Comic book collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to buy artwork, win prizes and meet comic book artist, Mark McKenna at the West End Library from 1-4 p.m. McKenna’s presentation, starting at 1:15 pm will include the stages of comic book creating and an insider look at the freelance lifestyle. The 34-year veteran of the comic book industry worked on Batman, Wolverine, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and more recently on Star Wars, counting close to 600 comics in all. McKenna’s work can be seen in Legendary Picture Books PACIFIC RIM movie prequel as well as Dark Horse Comic’s Star Wars: The Old Republic- The Lost Suns. Following the presentation, guests will have a chance to speak with McKenna and have their comic books autographed. The first 10 are free, after that each autograph is $1. Seating is limited for the presentation and requires registration. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online. The open house from 1-4 p.m. will feature vintage comic books on display, an art sale featuring an exclusive West End Library Batman Print, free prize drawings and refreshments. In conjunction with, National Library Card Sign-Up Month, only library card holders may enter the prize drawings. Need a card? Sign up at the event. Open to all ages. Info: visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, call 570-922-4773 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.
BUCKNELL ORCHESTRA CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Bucknell University Orchestra will play a Family Weekend concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. With repertoire ranging from the great orchestral classics to Broadway and film music, the Bucknell Orchestra is recognized throughout the region for its diverse, imaginative programs and quality performances. Christopher Para is the orchestra’s director.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Western Centuries perform at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
BENEFIT/Richfield
A fundraising benefit for Deanna Fawver and Alexis Troup begins at 4 p.m. at Basom Park. Entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. with Jeremy Goodling, followed by Scott Womer at 5:30 p.m. and the Hunsberger Family at 6:30 p.m. Hamburgers/hot dogs/barbecue, french fries, homemade soup, homemade ice cream and baked items available. An auction begins at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sponsored by Richfield United Methodist Church.
MARKET STREET FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove’s 41st annual Market Street Festival held 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Features more than 130 crafters and artisans, games, food, petting zoo, Snader Strong 5K to benefit the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. Register at www.sealstrack.com. Click on Snader 5K icon. Entertainment will include the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band to kick off the festival, Selinsgrove Dance Studio, Burns Tae Kwan Do, Larry Smith, Timothy Burns, Broken Star, Pete’s Consequence and a Broadway Musical Revue performed by The Valley Players Community Theater Org. Info: selinsgrovemsm@gmail.com or 570-541-9117.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
FALL FEST/Thompsontown
A Fall Fest held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. along State Street. Many direct sales, craft and food vendors, Chinese auction and face painting. Shine only event. Sponsored by the Thompsontown Fire Company.
SHINEDOWN/University Park
Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center, 127 Bryce Jordan Center. Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight will support. Tickets start at $29.50, available at http://www.pennstatearena.com/events/
SEPT. 29
FOSSIL DIG/Beaver Springs
The Merrill Linn Conservancy is sponsoring a fossil dig at Faylor Lake near Beaver Springs. Participants, who are invited to join the dig anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., will discover and collect fossils from a safe, quiet quarry that contains a rich trove of ancient life. Expect to find marine fossils, mainly brachiopods and crinoids; less common are trilobites, bivalves, gastropods, cephalopods, corals, and bryozoans. Bucknell University Professor of Geology, Jeff Trop, and his students will guide fossil hunting and identify fossil finds. All are urged to wear clothing and footwear that can get dirty and to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen. Bring a hammer, chisel (or flathead screwdriver), and safety glasses or sunglasses to aid fossil collecting; a limited supply of equipment will be available to borrow. Participants are also invited to bring fossils they would like to have identified. Info: 570-524-8666, email linn@ptd.net, or visit linnconservancy.org
GUEST SPEAKER/Mifflinburg & Bloomsburg
The Evolution of a Creationist is the title of the autobiography of Dr. Jobe Martin. He will be the guest speaker at the New Hope Bible Church on Raven Lane in Mifflinburg, at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday school hour and the 10:30 a.m. worship service. He will speak at 7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Baptist Church at 2405 Old Berwick Road in Bloomsburg. Dr. Martin is an international speaker on the subject of Creation vs. Evolution and will share his experience and numerous animals he has studied whose complexity is impossible to be explained by evolution. Info: 570-966-4800.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Middleburg
Snyder County Historical Society will host a program honoring the 27 men from Snyder County who were killed in World War I at 2 p.m. at 30 E. Market St. Snyder County was never one to shirk it's duties. During WWI there were 609 soldiers from the county enlisted and fighting. Of those, 27 soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice. In June of 1919, Snyder County honored those 27 soldiers by planting 27 trees, one for each soldier, in the eastern end of Middleburg. A large ceremony took place with several thousand Snyder Countians in attendance. The families of each of those soldiers attached a plaque to a tree. Sadly those trees no longer stand, but we can never forget the sacrifice of all soldiers in the 100th anniversary of WWI. To that end, the Snyder County Historical Society will be planting a tree in their honor. The names of the 27 soldiers will be read during this event. A presentation on the first soldier killed from Snyder County, Erman Lepley, will also be presented. Family descendants of these soldiers are encouraged to attend and share their memories and stories. The program will conclude with the tree planting, with military representation from local VFW/Legions, presentation of the colors and playing of taps at the end of the program.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Stacia Abernatha and Ben Geise perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
KINGDOM KIDZ INC/Sunbury
A special church service: Kingdom Kidz Inc. Puppet Ministry will present a sacred program, God Wants You, during the 10:15 a.m. worship service at Faith United Methodist Church 203 Arch St. Sunbury on Sunday September 29th. Kids of all ages are welcome. A love offering will be taken during the service. Call 570-286-6301, follow on Facebook or visit websit faithumcsunbury.org, for more information.
THE CHAINSMOKERS/University Park
The Chainsmokers bring their World War Joy Tour to the Bryce Jordan Center, 127 Bryce Jordan Center, with special guests 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella. Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 and in person at all Bryce Jordan Center ticket outlets. Limit eight tickets per purchase.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Swing-Nova performs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrel 135, 135 W. Third St. Info: www.facebook.com/barrel135 or 570-321-7131.
SEPT. 30
BOOK SIGNING EVENT/Sunbury
Matt Miller, author of the book Fishing through the Apocalypse, will visit the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association for a book signing event at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Watershed Association’s pavilion located at 182 Houser Road. Light refreshments will be served and copies of the book will be available to purchase. Miller is director of science communications for The Nature Conservancy. He is editor and lead writer of the popular “Cool Green Science” blog. He is a Northumberland County native and graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1988. Since then he has traveled across North America and to five continents to cover stories on science, nature and outdoor recreation. He’s an avid angler, hunter, naturalist and distance runner who lives in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and son. However, you can find him in Pennsylvania for deer season.
Rain location is American Legion Post 201, Market Street, Sunbury. Check www.littleshamokincreek-watershed.org for updates.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Gabe Stillman Band performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCTOBER
ART EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
The Union County Library in Lewisburg will be running an art exhibit featuring the work of Chris Ring through the month of October in the Library Gallery. The exhibit called “ICONS & Illustrations” is a sample of work Ring has done for the comic/entertainment industry and private collections. A public reception for the exhibit will be held on Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the library gallery located at 255 Reitz Blvd. Artist Chris Ring entered the comics arena in 1995 with his creator owned series “CarbonKnight” which featured the underground coal fire of Centralia. Since then he has worked with both independent and veteran publishers. Most notably are his works: “Perfect Victim”, “Nevermore”, “The Scariest Creature” children’s book, and his illustrations for Topps line of Star Wars trading cards. His latest project, coming out in March 2020 through Action Lab Entertainment, is the graphic Novel “Seamus the Famous”. Chris is also sought after for his private commissions through Catskill Comics where he has created dozens of custom pieces for avid collectors. He resides in Montoursville with his wife and children. To see more of Chris’s work online go to: www.catskillcomics.com, www.facebook.com/chrisringillustrator or https://93cobra.deviantart.com
OCT. 1
DISPLAY & RECEPTION/Lewisburg
Your favorite comic, science fiction and entertainment icons drawn by local illustrator, Christopher Ring are on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of October. A commercial illustrator and designer for more than 25 years, Ring entered into the comics arena with his creator owned series CarbonKnight which led to work with both independent and veteran publishers. Most notably are his works: Perfect Victim, Nevermore, The Scariest Creature children’s book, and his illustrations for Topps line of Star Wars trading cards. His latest upcoming project is the graphic novel Seamus the Famous, a story about Seamus and his snarky cat, Fitcher, leading a crew of pirates in search of a legendary treasure. Chris is also sought after for his private commissions through Catskill Comics where he has created dozens of custom pieces for avid collectors. A reception is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
GUEST ARTIST RECITAL/Selinsgrove
A guest artist recital with Alli Villines, soprano, 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Jaime Namminga, piano, will perform with guest artist Alli Villines, soprano. Presented by the Department of Music. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Nashville recording musician Grayson performs his brand of Americana/Country Folk Style, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
OCT. 2
ROCK STAR TOURHarrisburg
Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman's "The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour" presented at 7:30 p.m. at Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. The tour will combine spellbinding piano music with sidesplitting jokes and revealing insights into his 50-plus-year career. Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from YES, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much more, interspersed with knockabout (and sometimes bawdy!) typically British humor. Tickets range from $45-$85. Info: info@whitakercenter.org or 717-214-2787.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Professor Timothy Hellwig will present the lecture, “What Moves Public Approval? Popularity for Governments Around the World,” at 6:30 p.m. in Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms 1-3 in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Hellwig, professor of political science at Indiana University, Bloomington, will discuss the social, economic and political forces that shape public support for incumbent governments in the United States and in other advanced industrial democracies.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Soprano Alli Villines and pianist Jaime Namminga will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University.
INSTITUTE FOR LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Institute For Lifelong Learning celebrates the beginning of its 30th year with a program presented by author and speaker Diane McCormick. Her latest book is entitled Well Behaved Taverns Seldom Make History, a look at the pivotal role that 12 Pennsylvania taverns played in the events leading to the American War For Independence. The program will take place from 11 a.m.-noon in the Degenstein Theater located in the Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. Info: 570-372-4354.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.