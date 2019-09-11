TICKETS AVAILABLE/Sunbury
Tickets are now on sale for the Valley Players’ latest dinner theater production, the comedy “Dixie Swim Club” by Jones, Hope, Wooten, at the Packer House. Performance dates are Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.thepackerhouse.com/dinner-theater or by calling 570-556-7374. “Dixie Swim Club” follows five women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, as they set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. Directed by Joyce Hendricks, the play focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 26 years. The Packer House has planned a delicious menu to go along with the show. Entrée options include slow-roasted barbecue chicken breast, bourbon-baked ham and the vegetarian option of stuffed shells, with an old-fashioned lemon poppyseed cake with blueberry sauce for dessert. A cash bar will also be available. For questions about the show, contact Joyce Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
SEPT. 12, 13
CONCERT SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Department of Music at Susquehanna University embarks on a yearlong exploration of the rich contributions of women composers from the 12th century to the present. The Festival of Women Composers is comprised of three concerts, lectures and panel discussions celebrating women’s music and specifically commemorating the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann, one of the great pianists of the 19th century, a distinguished composer and the editor of the first critical edition of the works of her husband, Robert Schumann. The three evenings include music of various composers, including vocal and chamber works of Clara Schumann, performed by faculty, students and guest artists. Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13 in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. This festival is supported by Susquehanna’s Women’s Leadership Fund.
SEPT. 12 THROUGH OCT. 6
PLAY/Bloomsburg
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays presented Sept. 12 through Oct. 6 by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Join three of BTE’s goofiest actors as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.
SEPT. 12
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Jazzmeia will participate in a free artist talk from 1-2 p.m. on the same day as her performance in the Weis Center Atrium as part of Bucknell University’s Arts Leadership class and Popular Music in America class. The talk will be facilitated by Professor Annie Randall. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Stacia Abernatha and Sean Farley perform 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
FILM SERIES/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: Day Of Wrath (Denmark 1943) presented at 1 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. Filmed during the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Carl Dreyer’s Day of Wrath is a harrowing account of individual helplessness in the face of growing social repression and paranoia. Anna, the young second wife of a well-respected but much older pastor, falls in love with her stepson when he returns to their small 17th-century village; stepping outside the bounds of the village’s harsh moral code has disastrous results. Film is 97 minutes.
POETRY UNDER THE PAINTINGS/Lewisburg
Poetry Under the Paintings held 7-9 p.m. at Faustina's Gallery, 229 Market St. Bring your favorite poet's writing (may bring a second poem, but no guarantee you will get a chance to read it). Anyone welcome to read or just listen. Bring a folding chair.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Upstairs Acoustic at the Rusty Rail Brewing Co., features Antonio Andrade & Co., 7-9 p.m. Antonio brings his originals tunes and unique take on cover songs and will be joined by Tim Latshaw and Sean Madden. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Ken Swartz, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Independent publisher Lisa Pearson will deliver the annual Publishing and Editing Lecture, On the Small and the Contrary, at 7:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, Susquehanna University. Pearson is the founder of Siglio Press, an independent publishing house driven by its feminist ethos and committed to publishing uncommon books that live at the intersection of art and literature. She has a master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of Oregon and bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6:30-9 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Winery, Route 61.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., hosts its first Coffee Hour since June with a ‘Show and Tell’ at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the museum. Free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring an example of their collecting interest or passion or a treasured memento from their past. The item could be a toy from their childhood, examples from their collection, something passed down from generation to generation, or something that tells a story. The best story or most unusual artifact may win a prize. And if you don’t have something to share, come anyway. Coffee and snacks provided. Ample parking in the parking lot behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 13
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Danville
Area golfers are invited to play at Frosty Valley Country Club for the 41st annual Golf Tournament-First Columbia Bank Invitational to support Columbia-Montour Boy Scout Council. WNEP-TV’s Dave Bohman will participate. Begins with registration at 10 a.m. at Frosty Valley Country Club. Play will get under way with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. A $100 per golfer entry fee covers fees, golf cart and dinner. Sponsorship opportunities also are available. To sign up to play in the tournament or to become a sponsor, call Columbia-Montour Boy Scout Council at 570-784-2700.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Meiserville
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Meiserville Inn, Route 104 south of Mount Pleasant Mills.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Vanessa Collier performs at 9 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets range from $15-$25, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vanessa-collier-tickets-61979643783
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Trax performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio (weather permitting) at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by All Night Sounds with Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Electric Piano Man performs at 6 p.m. followed by Jam at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
STREET FOOD FEST/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library Fifth Street Food Fest held 5-8 p.m. along Fifth Street from Market to Chestnut. A multicultural festival to celebrate Sunbury. Area food vendors such as When Pigs Fly, Miller Concessions, The Edison Restaurant and the Cookie Dude will be selling their latest creations. Also live performances from local artists, such as an African Drum Circle, Iron Ukulele Benders, Country Twirlers, Japanese Taiko Drum, Tim Burns, Stan and the Gang, and Ben Shemory. Info: 570-286-2641.
SEPT. 14
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Frank Wicher performs 8-10 p.m. at Old Forge Brewing, 532 Mill St.
SMASH FORE CASH/Danville
Hawkins Chervolet's first annual Smash Fore Cash will be held from noon-4 p.m. at Tee to Green Golf Center, Route 11, to benefit the Danville SPCA. There will be a driving range car smash, mini golf, free craft beer samples, prizes and more.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
The Countryside Contra Dancers welcome the community to the first Lewisburg Contra Dance of the season, from 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Calling this month is Ted Crane. Dance to the lively music of Strath Hanna. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed — Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission is $8/adults, under 16 free, and $5/students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 9 a.m. to noon at Speedy’s Place, 13 N. Arch St.
BIKE RACE/Milton
The annual Milton Harvest Festival 28-mile bike race, a project of the Milton Rotary Club, held at 9:30 a.m. The course winds throughout farm land east of the borough. Proceeds from the race go to support the harvest festival. Race day registration is $38, and will be held from 7-9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St. The first 120 riders will receive a T-shirt courtesy of sponsors. More information and a registration form available at miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace. Questions about registration or payment may be directed to Tina Lower at 570-412-4802. Questions about the course or race should go to Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.
COMEDIAN & VENTRILOQUIST/Northumberland
Sunbury Christian Academy hosts comedian and ventriloquist Taylor Mason at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Sunbury Bible Church, Route 11, north of Northumberland (135 Spruce Hollow Rd.) Tickets for the show are $15 or 4 for $40. Make it a night with a dinner and show, a spaghetti dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Dinner tickets are $5 for children 10 and younger, $8 for age 11 to adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sunburychristianacademy.org or by calling 570-473-7592. A fundraising event for Sunbury Christian Academy.
BAND/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 8 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar. Food available. Info: 570-374-3912.
HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and consider events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21 Distillery, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: http://barrel21distillery.com/barrel21-events/event/swing-nova-2 or 814-308-9522.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & The Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Zed Nebula performs at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover.
FESTIVAL/Sunbury
The annual Fall Festival held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sunbury Animal Hospital. Proceeds benefit the hospital’s SAFE Fund or Stray Animals For Emergency where sick or injured animals are treated and rehabilitated and the hospital trying to find them homes. Animal rescues will participate and the hospital will sell food and drinks. There will also be crafts and games for kids. The event is pet-friendly with people encouraged to bring their dogs.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
At the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. — opening act: Uptown Music Collective; middle act: Firefall; and headliner: Foghat. Tickets available at https://www.caclive.com/event/foghat-and-firefall-with-uptown-music-collective/
SEPT. 15
PAINT YOUR PET EVENT/Danville
A Paint Your Pet event will be held to benefit the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA. Begins at 1 p.m. at the shelter, at 1467 Bloom Rd. Cost is $70/person by Wine & Design. There will be light snacks and refreshments. Spots and more information can be obtained at www.wineanddesign.com/williamsport.
LIVE MUSIC/Harrisburg
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs at 8 p.m. at the Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $49.50-$79.50. That bit of beautiful New Orleans soul — "Laveau Dirge No. 1," named after one of the city's most famous voodoo queens — shows off our host's roots before Parking Lot Symphony branches out wildly, wonderfully, funkily across 12 diverse cuts. Tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/an-evening-with-trombone-shorty-amp-orleans-avenue
STONY RUN MISSION/McAlisterville
The Lebanon Valley Band will be at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Rd., at 2:30 p.m. No evening service.
HYMN GOSPEL SING/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., is hosting a Hymn Gospel Sing at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A pie fellowship will follow the 6 p.m. service.
DINNER & MOVIE NIGHT/Milton
A free dinner and movie night held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St. Event starts with a breakfast style dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the showing of "Facing the Giants" at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv peforms 2-5 p.m. at Post 44 American Legion, Route 11.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Lynn and Farley 5 perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane. Outside, weather permitting.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Ron Roan, of Roan Inc. Auctioneers and Appraisers, will be talking about the history of the auction house and some of the significant sales and highlights from its long history in the county. The lecture is free and open to the public. Established in 1945, the auction house is now carried on by the fourth generation of Roans. As the Society Program coincides with the third Sunday of the month, admission to the museum is free. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SEPT. 16
RECITAL/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present Matthew Bengtson performing a recital on fortepiano at 7:30 p.m. in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall. Free and open to the public. Bengtson possesses a unique combination of musical talents, ranging from pianist, fortepianist, and harpsichordist, to composer, analyst, and scholar of performance practice.
SEPT. 17
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The soulful duo of Kira & Jake perform 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
SEPT. 18
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun! 6-8 p.m. in Maria Joseph Manor, 875 Montour Blvd. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPEAKER'S SERIES/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society presents its 2019 Speaker’s Series at the Boyd House Museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 including members of MCHS. Mary Weigley, a local historian and author from Lebanon County, will present “A History of the 7th PA Cavalry,” which included many men from Montour County.
AUDUBON PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon, the area’s local Audubon chapter, monthly free programs have started. Doug Gross, recently retired wildlife biologist and ornithologist, will review the recent successes in bird conservation with species such as the Bald Eagle, Osprey, and Peregrine Falcon, and our current challenges with endangered and species of greatest conservation need. Some of these include Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Golden-winged, Cerulean, and Blackpoll warblers, Wood Thrush and Swainsons Thrush. All are welcome. Programs begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Rd. Info: sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Scarlet D, 264 Chestnut St.
READING/Selinsgrove
Authors Matthew Neill Null and Sarah Rose Nordgren will present a reading of their works at 7:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, Susquehanna University. Null, an assistant professor of creative writing at Susquehanna University, holds a master of fine arts degree from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and was a fellow at the Fine Arts Work Center. A native of West Virginia, he is a recipient of the Joseph Brodsky Rome Prize, Mary McCarthy Prize and O. Henry Award. Originally from North Carolina, Nordgren is a poet, teacher and multiform text artist. Her books of poetry, Best Bones (2014) and Darwin’s Mother (2017), were published by the University of Pittsburgh Press. Among her awards are two winter fellowships in Provincetown and an Individual Excellence Award from the Ohio Arts Council. Nordgren is an associate editor at 32 Poems. Their reading is a part of Susquehanna’s Seavey Visiting Writers Series.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Natascha & The Spy Boys perform 6-9 p.m. at the Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.