THROUGH OCT. 6
PLAY/Bloomsburg
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays presented Sept. 12 through Oct. 6 by the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Join three of BTE’s goofiest actors as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will continue its tradition of offering special matinees for area students in this, its 42nd season. A downloadable Study Guide, script copy, and “TalkBalk” after each performance are available to schools that attend. There are eight matinees for middle and high school students: Sept. 19, 24, 25, 26, Oct. 1 and 3. All matinees begin at 10 a.m.
THROUGH OCT. 19
TICKETS FOR DINNER & SILENT AUCTION AVAILABLE/Lewisburg
Tickets are available for Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction. The event, benefitting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Country Cupboard. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, the Country Cupboard buffet, served at 6 p.m. Events include a silent auction featuring merchandise, gift cards and gift certificates donated by area businesses and individuals. Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase. Also planned is a video presentation highlighting Mostly Mutts events from the past year. The annual dinner and silent auction is a major fundraiser for the shelter, which houses about 90 dogs and a dozen cats available for adoption. Tickets for this year’s dinner and silent auction, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.
SEPT. 19, 20, 21
FAIR/Beaver Springs
The Beaver Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 785 Snyder Ave. Free parking. Admission is $4, 5 and younger free. Nightly ride band is $5 (rides are open 6-10 p.m.) Fair features a variety of tractor pull competitions, exhibits, kid's games, entertainment, food and more. Sept. 19: all-you-can-eat beef pot pie meals served 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Entertainment by Christian rock band Sanctus Real at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20: all-you-can-eat chicken and waffles served 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Entertainment by Swamp Root at 7 p.m. Sept. 21: all-you-can-eat turkey and filling dinner served 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Entertainment by Mylee Rose at 7 p.m. and Hudson Moore at 8 p.m. More information, www.beaverfair.org, Beaver Community Fair Facebook page, beaverfair@gmail.com.
FAIR/Gratz
The Gratz Fair continues at the fairgrounds, Route 25. Gate admission is $8 for ages 2 and older. Seniors (age 60 and older) and active military: $4 (does not include rides. ID required). Admission rates include parking, midway stage shows, midway shows, carnival rides and some main stage shows. Sept. 19: Gates open at 4 p.m. Rides at 5 p.m. Sanctioned tractor and truck pulls at 7 p.m. (grandstand $8, bleachers $6). Sept. 20: entertainment by high school bands at 1 p.m., free. Sept. 21: farm stock tractor pull at 10 a.m. — free, and demo derby finals at 7 p.m. (grandstand $8, bleachers $6).
SEPT. 19, 21, 22
MILTON HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 43rd annual Milton Harvest Festival continues. Sept. 19 features The Harvest Pops Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St. Admission is $8 for an adult, $5 for children. Sept. 21: arts, crafts, and food vendors 9 a.m.-4 p.m. along Broadway and Bound avenues. The 5K race begins at 9:30 a.m. — with race day registration 7:30-9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St. The Milton Model Train Museum, located at the Milton Moose No. 171, third floor, will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. The Harvest Festival Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Front Street. Starting line at Heavy Duty Truck Parts (North Front Street), reviewing stand at Lincoln Park. Finish Line at Con Agra. Arrowhead Trophy and Harvest Festival Awards at 3:30 p.m. at Harvest Festival headquarters at the YMCA, Broadway side. Sept. 22: concert by Men In Harmony at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. (parking lot behind church). Free admission.
SEPT. 19
JAZZ PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Jane will participate in a free artist talk, which is open to the public, on the same day as the performance at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. A five-time Juno Award winner, Jane Bunnett has turned her bands and recordings into showcases for the finest musical talent from Canada, the United States and Cuba. With Maqueque, Bunnett has created something new and phenomenal in the word of jazz. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
FAMILY FUN NIGHT/Lewisburg
Family Fun Night begins at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. Featuring "Dangerous J," the Christian illusionist from Harrisburg. Entertainment fun for everyone.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
POPS CONCERT/Milton
The Pops Concert "Come to the Music" presented at 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 102 Lower St. Tickets are $8/adults and $5/children under 12. Accompanists will be Brett Hosterman and Connie Pawling Young on piano, Sharon Styer on keyboard, and John Collins on drums. McKenna Mowry will play piccolo. As always there will be a mix of music including a Carpenter Medley. Broadway numbers include a selection from “Godspell,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” from “Evita”, and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls.” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing” will get everyone in the mood for jazz, and an “American Trilogy” will bring out your feelings of patriotism. Spiritual numbers include “Set Me as a Seal” and a “Fly Away” medley. Duets will be presented by Naomie Dries and Hank Baylor, and Natalie Wagner and Katelyn Williams. Solos include Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” by Chris Dries, “Memory” from “Cats” by Tammy Hile, and “Old Man River” by David Young. Other solos will be performed by Sarah Dries, Russ Wynn, Jr., and Sarah Franciscus.
ATTIC TREASURES/Sunbury
"Attic Treasures" will be the theme for the 7 p.m. meeting of the Northumberland County Historical House, at Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St. Local historians will display and tell about a variety of historic and pre-historic artifacts in the collection of the society. Admission is free.
SEPT. 20, 21, 27, 28, 29
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre will begin its 2019-20 season with the classic comedy Our Miss Brooks by Christopher Sergel, based on the popular radio and TV sitcom. Performances will be held over two weekends, Friday and Saturday Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., and one Sunday matinee on Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. All seating is general admission, tickets are $15/adults or $8/students, with group discounts available, and can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
SEPT. 20
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
JAZZ@BUCKNELL/Lewisburg
Jazz@Bucknell presents Ryan Keberle & Catharsis in a free, public concert at 7:30 p.m. in Bucknell Hall. Keberle has performed with jazz greats including Maria Schneider and Wynton Marsalis; hip-hop and R&B superstars like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Keys; Latin jazz leaders like Pedro Giraudo and Ivan Lins. He most recently toured with indie rock ground-breaker Sufjan Stevens, ushering him into a new arena of fresh, emotionally charged music. Keberle combines that wealth of influence and experience into a bold group sound with the debut of his pianoless quartet, Catharsis. The band comprises some of the most compelling up-and-coming voices in jazz – trumpeter Mike Rodriguez, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Eric Doob.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Kimbo and Bryan perform 8-10 p.m. at The Mifflinburg Hotel, 264 Chestnut St.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Driftwood performs 9-11 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $17-$25.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with Country Boy Band (formerly Bluegrass Country Express) held at River Church Community Room Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Rt 35 E. Doors and kitchen open 5 p.m., band starts at 6, and Jam starts at 6:30. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night featuring "the Coach" presented at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Features an MC and two warmup acts. Doors open at 8 p.m. with show at 9. $10 cover charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61 at 890.
SEPT. 21
HYMN SING & ICE CREAM SOCIAL/Lewisburg
Old-fashioned hymn sing and ice cream social begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. Featuring "Dangerous J," the Christian illusionist from Harrisburg.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 6-9 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50/60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
CAR & TRACTOR SHOW/Lewisburg
RiverWoods Senior Living Community will host its 28th Annual Car and Tractor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 270 RidgeCrest Circle. For the first time ever, RiverWoods will have an antique tractor category, along with 24 classes of cars. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded in all classes by a panel of judges. Trophies will also be presented for the People’s Choice and Residents’ Choice awards. Dash plaques will be given to all participants in the show, and the first 50 that pre-register will receive 2019 car and tractor show t-shirts. Free admission to the show. Parking is $3 per vehicle not being shown. Food and beverage concessions are available, featuring a variety of foods such as soup, apple dumplings, pulled pork, chicken and funnel cakes. Music by Tuxes N Tunes and door prizes will be awarded. This year’s show will also feature a craft sale and silent auction. There will be a variety of craft vendors selling their wares, along with items to bid on for the silent auction. All proceeds from the car show benefit the Resident Enrichment Fund, which supports programs, services, equipment and recreation for abundant senior living throughout the continuum of care at RiverWoods. Register in advance by mailing your application and $12 registration fee to: RiverWoods Car and Tractor Show, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg, PA, 17837. You can also register the day of the event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and pay $15 at the gate.
ON THE PORCH SERIES/Millersburg
Millersburg Area Art Association member Carrie Feidt returns to the Gallery on the Square, 226 Union St., for one last session in the "On The Porch" series. Learn her process as she works on her latest piece. She will be "On The Porch" from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during regular Gallery hours. This event will also be during Carrie’s show, “Something for Everyone,” which will be on display in the Gallery and running until Oct. 12.
OKTOBERFEST/Millheim
Millheim Oktoberfest begins at noon at the Millheim Fire Company grounds. Featuring Elk Creek Fest brew, authentic German food, and foot-stomping entertainment by the Little German Band and Pleasant Valley Dancers. All proceeds go to the Millheim Fire Company.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Arrowhead restaurant. No cover.
CAR SHOW/Muncy
The 12th annual Corvettes on Main Street car show held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Rain/shine. More than 150 Corvettes, food, craft vendors, a Kids’ Zone and a variety of Corvettes. Features a special 50th Anniversary Class for the 1969 Corvettes. Bid on the many items in the silent auction or buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win your choice of a 2019 Corvette, 2019 Silverado Truck or $35,000 cash. All net proceeds benefit the annual Susquehanna Valley Corvette Club Scholarship Fund at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
JOEL NEWMAN BENEFIT/Northumberland
The Joel Newman Benefit held 6-11 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Bands include Gentlemen East, Kinsey, and Invictum. $20 admission. All proceed go to Joel's medical bills.
JASON ALDEAN/State College
Jason Aldean presents his Ride All Night Tour with special guests Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets available at www.Ticketmaster.com or the Bryce Jordan Center Box Office.
HISTORY HARVEST/Watsontown
Susquehanna University, in conjunction with WHA, will conduct a History Harvest from 10 a.m. to noon at Watsontown Historical Association, 200 Main St., Suite 1. The librarians and students partner with residents to collect, preserve and share stories and artifacts for the entire community to appreciate. The project will bring attention to objects and images that have lived in attics and basements for decades, and hear the stories that have been passed down as well. The items will be photographed or scanned and then the story will be recorded. All photographs of the items will be placed on Susquehanna University’s History Harvest website (http://pahistoryharvest.com/about) along with their stories. Items remain the property of the owners, but may be donated if desired.
SEPT. 22
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at The Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
TOUR/Lewisburg
Visitors are invited to the c.1793 Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbrige Road, from 1-4 p.m., to learn how the property's history reflected the economic, agricultural and political evolution of our region, state and nation. The house is named for its builder Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale; farmers Jacob and Maude Engle and their family; and Charlie and Rosemary Walker. The house features early architectural details, the original late 1700's hearth, a 1930s milk house, and reconstructed wagon shed. New to the site is a c. 1789 log cabin, a restoration in progress - similar to the cabin originally on the property behind the limestone house. Tours include an exhibit on the Pennsylvania House furniture company which was established in 1887 by Horace Cawley. Successive owners over the years included Josiah Partridge, Robert Parker, and T. Gregory Parker. Interesting items from the society collection are on display. Admission is free; donations are accepted. The house will next be open for tours and the exhibit on Oct. 20. The exhibit closes Oct. 20.
CLASSICAL PIANIST/Lewisburg
One of America’s foremost classical pianists, Jeremy Denk, will perform at 2 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Denk will also give a free public masterclass at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. He will perform: Bach’s A minor English Suite, Ligeti’s Etudes Book one, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1, Berg’s Sonata and Schumann’s Fantasy. Tickets are $30/adults, $24/seniors 62+, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $20/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
“Darwin’s Black Box” Discovering The God of Creation, will be presented at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. The new fall series opens with “Darwin’s Black Box” the meticulously researched study from the acclaimed bio-chemist Dr. Michael Behe which launched the Intelligent Design movement. “Sunday Conversations” brings the best modern scholarship to bear on our understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ. Refreshments served.
MOVIE/Middleburg
The movie "Newton's Grace" will be shown at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow.
DISCUSSION/Selinsgrove
St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., welcomes Shari Jacobson and her daughter Cate to speak about immigration at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. In early January of 2019 they traveled to the southern border to witness and report back a “first-hand” account of the conditions and treatment of those who were seeking asylum to the US. Shari and her daughter will share their experiences and discuss the complex issues surrounding both legal and illegal border crossing as well as the US response to this crisis. Info: www.saintpauls-ucc.org or 570-374-8749.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
SEPT. 23
SPEAKER/Lewisburg
International Peacemaker, Lucy Awate Dabi, will speak at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. Lucy is a trauma survivor who since 2007 has worked with Reconcile International in support of communities marred by civil war in South Sudan, seeking to transform conflict into peace, and promote reconciliation.
SEPT. 24
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ricky and Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at Lewisburg Hotel, Market Street.
PUBLIC LECTURE/Lewisburg
Bucknell’s education department presents Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, for a free, public lecture at 7 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center Forum, Bucknell University. Talk will focus on segregated neighborhoods, schools and inequality of educational opportunity followed by audience Q&A.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ & the Funshine Band performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
SEPT. 25
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Sink Or Swing performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.