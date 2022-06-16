THURSDAY, JUNE 16
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Velveeta performing high energy 80s rock music at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
RECITAL/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will be hosting the International Trombone Summit (ITS) in Danville, Pa. A student showcase recital will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Maria Joseph Manor Continuing Care Community, 1707 Montour Blvd., Danville. A chamber recital will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville. The performances include members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
The Sunbury City Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Ryan Carter Trio performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
COMEDY/Sunbury
Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., will be holding a Stand Up Comedy Night from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Hamburger barbecue with chips, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Old School Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Josh Squared Band at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
RECITAL/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will host the International Trombone Summit (ITS). A U18 and Weekend Warrior showcase recital will be held at 1 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St. The performance includes members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
MUSICAL COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/adults and $8/students, general admission seating, masking may be required depending on conditions. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan w/North Country Brewery Tap Take Over perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Good Little Americans perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Chicken corn soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and G.C. & Company Band entertains 7-10 p.m. A horseshoe tournament held at the horseshoe pits. Registration from 5-6 p.m. with tournament at 6.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days concludes at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by The Mahoney Brothers at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
BOOK TALK & SIGNING/Laurelton
Book Talk and Signing with Kayla Odell, 10 a.m. to noon at West End Library. Young author Kayla Odell discusses her book The Secret of the Guardian Forest. The book will be available for purchase at the event. All participants are entered into a drawing for a free copy. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
AGNES FILM/Lewisburg
Agnes 50 premiere, 1 p.m. at Campus Theatre. A 60-minute documentary about the legacies of Tropical Storm Agnes, called Agnes 50: Life After the Flood. The documentary, directed by Al Monelli, profiles the stories of more than a half-dozen area towns as it asks, “What has happened since Agnes? Are we ready for the next flood?” Tickets are free, but must be reserved by visiting the Campus Theatre or reserve online: https://www.wvia.org/blogs/events/agnes-50-life-after-the-flood-screening-discussion-lewisburg/
MUSICAL COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/adults and $8/students, general admission seating, masking may be required depending on conditions. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
BIKE RIDE/Mifflinburg
Rotary District 7360 hosts a fundraiser bike ride to raise funds and awareness for Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication Campaign beginning at the Mifflinburg Community Park at 9 a.m. Check-in for each ride will be 8-9 a.m. at the gazebo in the park. There are three options to participate in a ride; a Family Ride riding all or part of the Mifflinburg-Lewisburg Rail Trail off-road trail suitable for children and adults preferring a flat, leisurely bike ride self-paced and self-guided. Distance and speed is your choice. Easy Road Ride is 22 miles, easy pace and only 550 feet of elevation change. Jacks Mountain 50 is 47 miles long for moderate to advanced road bike riders that enjoy changes in elevation. This is not a race but done at a moderate pace enjoyable for all experienced bike riders. For non-bike riders there is the opportunity to be a “virtual rider” by making a donation to support polio eradication. To participate, there is a suggested minimum donation of $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All riders are encouraged to solicit additional sponsor donations toward their ride. The top fundraiser will receive a prize and all donations are tax deductible and should be made payable to “The Rotary Foundation” with Polio Plus in the memo line. Any gift of $1,000 or more will receive special recognition from The Rotary Foundation. Registration form and donations can be made at www.facebook.com/RotaryPetalsOutPolio. Virtual rider registrations can be mailed up to the day of the event but actual riders should bring the completed form and check on the day of the event. The first 100 registrants will receive a coupon for a 10% discount at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Restaurant.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 2 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Guys perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Pitman
Leo, Scott and Dale (L.S.D.) perform 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Chris T Harp and the Allstar Band from 1-4 p.m. at the Kenny Stehr and Son Strawberry Festival, 30 Kettle Road.
PROJECT/Sunbury
Sue Sargent will instruct a DIY Beach Picture Frame class at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, at 1 p.m. The cost is $15. Pre-registration is required for the event. More information available at www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling (570) 286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lobrau performs 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The 86 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LATIN FESTIVAL/Sunbury
A Latin Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. at the Albright Center, 450 Chestnut St. Featuring a Latin band, street food and plenty of art.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival concludes at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Chicken corn soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Lucky Afternoon performs 6-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament held at the old swim pool lot. Registration from 4-6 p.m. with tournament at 6.
JUNETEENTH/Williamsport
A Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Brandon Park, and will include food, local vendors, activities, and information tables.The day will start with a Prayer Vigil and Peace Walk at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Freedom Road Cemetery. Theme: Living Free & Healthy and will focus on the importance and interconnection of all aspects of health: mental, physical, and financial. In addition to line dancing, spoken word performances, and celebrating local African American community leaders, the program on stage will include an interactive fitness demo provided by Nisan Trotter of Trot Fitness in Lewisburg, a Pan-African Dance and Drumming Performance entitled “Freedom Now” by Umoja Music and Movement, a facilitated drum circle, and guided meditation. Info: 570-360-9250 or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.
SUNDAY JUNE 19
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
CAR CRUISE/Kulpmont
The 20th Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held at Holy Angels Picnic Grounds, 800 Scott St. All makes and models of vehicles, including motorcycles, are invited to participate. Registration is $15 and starts at 10:30 a.m. First 250 entries will receive dash plaques. All vehicles must be insured and licensed and all local traffic laws must be obeyed. This year’s cruise is slightly modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All cruisers and guests are asked to abide by Pennsylvania’s mask regulations, social distancing and other precautions. All motorcycles will begin “Thunder in Kulpmont” at 2 p.m. and the cruise begins promptly at 2:30. Call Joe Cesari for more information at 570-373-3561.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The limestone house dates to 1793, the original structure reflecting the typical architectural style of the period. The ell added to the back of the house (c.1810) and porch (c.1880) illustrate the evolution of building styles. The interior plastering, woodwork and flooring are examples of early craftsmanship. New to the site is the c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, a gift of Marcia Milne. The cabin exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica Wagon Shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed. Tours of the historic site are free although donations are gratefully accepted. The house will next host tours on Sundays June 26, July 3, 10, 17 and 24, Sept. 4 and 25, and Oct. 9. Info: 570-524-8666 or email info@unioncopahistory.com.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARILYN MONROE LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Meg Geffken portraying actress Marilyn Monroe at 2 p.m. in the Taber’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St. Lecture is free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Danville Community Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will be hosting Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. as part of its adult program.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tanner Bingaman performs a unique variety of folkmush and mountain tunes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tom Fitzgerald performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will present a kids’ program on Dungeons and Dragons at 3 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.