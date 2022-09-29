THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
BRASS BAND/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Balkan brass band Lemon Bucket Orkestra (LBO) at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall. Patrons are encouraged to come early for a Balkan folk dance demo in the Weis Center Atrium from 6:45-7:15 p.m., facilitated by Heather Ulmer and Mariya Monfette of the Global Music and Dance Collective. The teachers will introduce three Balkan/Roma folk dances — cocek, pravo and paidushko — all danceable to the energetic Balkan Brass music of Lemon Bucket Orkestra. No prior dance experience is necessary and the activity is open to all ages and abilities. Tickets: $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
MINECRAFT NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Minecraft Night held 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Show off your Minecraft building skills and test your knowledge with some Minecraft themed games. Kids also make a craft they can take home. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Axe & Fiddle will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SPEED DATING/Sunbury
A speed dating event held at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Registration from 5-5:30 p.m. followed by Rebecca Jade performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Town Tavern.
OKTOBERFEST/Mifflinburg
MHRA's 17th Annual Oktoberfest will be held 1-10 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park. At 1 p.m., Mayor David Cooney will tap the traditional firkin to officially open the event. There will be music and German dancers in the afternoon and John Steven's Doubleshot will perform from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Limited-edition handmade ceramic steins available on first come basis, also glass steins and wineglasses. Several wristband/stein packages available. No admission fee for those who will not be drinking beer or wine. Free birch beer provided for designated drivers. Register for a special wristband when entering the event. Great selection of food including German and American selections. Info: www.mifflinburgpa.com.
CONCERT/Milton
The Martins will perform at 7 p.m. at the Christ Wesley Church, 363 Stamm Road, joined by the musical family, The Isaacs. Info: www.martinsonline.com or www.familylife.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Rapid Run performs at 7 p.m. in the club room at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. No cover. Cash bar and food available. Open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
TnT Sounds provides entertainment 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Patrick Motto of Upper Cutt performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OUTDOOR SHOW/Washingtonville
Pennsylvania Trappers Association District No. 7 will host its third annual Outdoor Show from noon to 6 p.m. at the Montour-Delong Fairgrounds, 2628 Broadway Road. Trapping supplies, hunting items, fishing gear, collectibles, crafts, guns and ammo and more. Admission: $3 and free for children 16 and younger. Trapping demonstrations from expert trappers. Info: Ty Cyr, 717-609-3094.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
LIVE MUSIC/Aaronsburg
Mel 'n J's Jazz Quintet will perform noon to 1 p.m. at the Dutch Fall Festival.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
PIONEER FESTIVAL/Fisherville
The Messiah Lutheran Church Ladies Aid of Fisherville will hold a Pioneer Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, Pavilion D and E, located off Rte. 225, 3 miles north of Halifax. The Ladies Aid will be selling open kettle soups by the quart or bowl (chicken corn/ham and bean soups), hot dogs with sauerkraut, barbecue, chips, baked goods, soda, juice boxes, bottled water, and coffee. Free children’s activities include hay rides, primitive shelter and animal skins, butter making, pioneer crafts, and obstacle course (weather permitting), quill and ink printing, and other activities. Also, the church will sponsor a 5K Run/Walk called the Teepee Trot 5K and Kids Giraffe Fun Run at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park beginning at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit both the church and the Alzheimer’s Association.
OCTOBERFEST/Herndon
Herndon Fire Company's Octoberfest held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Herndon ball field along Route 147. Food and craft vendors, corn hole tournament, entertainment and other events scheduled throughout the day.
FRIGHT MARE BRAWL/Hummels Wharf
Hinkle's Toy Barn and The Treasure Trove Toy Store presents PCWA Fright Mare Brawl at 6 p.m. at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, North Old Trail. Doors open at 4:30. Cost: $20/front row and $15/general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, by calling 570-933-0370 or message PCWA on Facebook page.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
GIFT CARD BINGO/Middleburg
A Gift Card Bingo held at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Café Lane. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 4 p.m. Food stand will be open. Tickets: $20/advance and $25/at the door.
OKTOBERFEST/Mifflinburg
MHRA's 17th Annual Oktoberfest will be held 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park. The Schutzengiggles Oompah Band performs from noon to 4 p.m. and Millheim's Little German Band from 5-9 p.m. Limited-edition handmade ceramic steins available on first come basis, also glass steins and wineglasses. Several wristband/stein packages available. Games include keg toss, mug life competitions and more and Tri-County Obedience dog Club will sponsor a Dachshund Dash. No admission fee for those who will not be drinking beer or wine. Free birch beer provided for designated drivers. Register for a special wristband when entering the event. Great selection of food including German and American selections. Info: www.mifflinburgpa.com.
DOXIE DASH/Mifflinburg
Calling all Dashing Dachshunds to the First Annual Doxie Dash to be held in conjunction with Mifflinburg’s 17th Annual Oktoberfest. The Dash is being sponsored by The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club and will be held at the Mifflinburg Park. Registration for the Dash opens at 10:30 a.m. Races beginning at 11:30 a.m. Your canine must be a Dachshund and present proof of current rabies vaccine certificate. Registration fee: $10. Release of liability form will be furnished and signature required at time of registration. Racing Doxies must have a handler at start and finish line and must be leashed at all times except during the Dash. Prizes will be presented for first, second and third place finishers. Info: Cindy Yoder at 570-966-1829.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at the Que Brew, University Avenue.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
An anniversary party and live music with Cass & The Bailout Crew, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CHINESE AUCTION/Sunbury
The Sunbury Fire Police Annual Chinese auction held at Sunbury Eagles, 33 S. Third St. Doors open at 11 a.m. with drawing at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. All donations are welcome.
MUSIC PARTY NIGHT/Sunbury
Music Party Night, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FALL FEST/Troxelville
A Fall Fest held 4-8 p.m. at Grace Reformed Church, 8170 Troxelville Road. Featuring food, fun and fellowship including a bounce house w/slide, a sports combo toss, pumpkin painting, making scarecrows, hayrides and games. Rain date: Oct. 8. Info: 570-658-6146.
HERITAGE DAYS/Turbotville
The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hower-Slote Farm, 246 Warrior Run Blvd. Offering colonial foods, demonstrations, period costumed crafters, tradesmen, and lectures. Also, demonstrating crafts from the 1700s and 1800s, including coopering, pump making, rope making, shingle making, chair caning, heart cooking and much more. Day begins with a raising of the flag by the Fort Freeland Co of Independent Rifleman, and ending with a lowering of the flag. View reenactments of the Battle of Fort Freeland at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Smell apple butter cooking in a huge pot on an open fire, and watch all kinds of period foods being made including sauerkraut, butter, and ice cream. There will also be a butchering demonstration at 10 a.m. and other demonstrators will prepare meals on an open outdoor hearth. Watch pies being made, flax culture, and blacksmithing. There will be a Revolutionary militia encampment as well as a Native American encampment with cooking on open fires. Foods available for purchase: homemade chicken corn and ham and bean soups, hot dogs, hamburgers, ham barbecue, and pies. Admission: $6 adults; $2 students; free for children under 5. Free parking. Info: www.freelandfarm.org; 570-538-1756; or email info@freelandfarm.org. No smoking or pets. Rain or shine.
OUTDOOR SHOW/Washingtonville
Pennsylvania Trappers Association District No. 7 will host its third annual Outdoor Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montour-Delong Fairgrounds, 2628 Broadway Road. Trapping supplies, hunting items, fishing gear, collectibles, crafts, guns and ammo and more. Admission: $3 and free for children 16 and younger. Trapping demonstrations from expert trappers. Info: Ty Cyr, 717-609-3094.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open from 1-4 p.m. with a tour offered at 2. View the wagon shed display of vintage farm equipment, the dairy shed, and the Kantz log cabin prior to the tour. Admission is free although donations are accepted.
PET BLESSING/Lewisburg
The public is invited to attend an outdoor “Blessing of the Animals” service to be held at 1 p.m. at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St. All are invited to come by the Third Street side of the building with their four-legged friends to receive a pet blessing. If Fido or Fluffy can’t make it, feel free to bring a collar, food bowl, or picture as we give thanks for the blessings they are in our lives. Pet food, litter and other supplies will be accepted on that day and will be donated to the Danville SPCA. The gathering will also receive a freewill offering to support the Lewisburg Walk to End Food Insecurity.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
5K RACE REGISTRATION/Milton
The Getting Ahead Foundation's first Getting Ahead of Poverty 5K will be held at the Milton Island State Park, 205 PA-642. Begins with a 1-Mile Kids Fun Run at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 5K walk/run at 3. Same day registration is acceptable. The 5K racecourse is through the grounds of the Milton State Park and combines trails and paths over small inclines and flat grassy areas along the riverbank. It is not a rugged course but there are areas of uneven terrain. Timing for the event will be provided by Falcon Race Timing. Registration fees: $15/child, $30/family. Adult 5K race: $25. Awards will be given to the overall top to male and female participants, and the top person in each age group. Age groups include Fun Run: Kids 0-12 and Adult 5K: 12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Info: visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or contact Rose Williams at 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John and Lou perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
HERITAGE DAYS/Turbotville
The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hower-Slote Farm, 246 Warrior Run Blvd. Offering colonial foods, demonstrations, period costumed crafters, tradesmen, and lectures. Also, demonstrating crafts from the 1700s and 1800s, including coopering, pump making, rope making, shingle making, chair caning, heart cooking and much more. Each day begins with a raising of the flag by the Fort Freeland Co of Independent Rifleman, who will also end each day with a lowering of the flag. View reenactments of the Battle of Fort Freeland at 1 p.m. Smell apple butter cooking in a huge pot on an open fire, and watch all kinds of period foods being made including sauerkraut, butter, and ice cream. Watch pies being made, flax culture, and blacksmithing. There will be a Revolutionary militia encampment as well as a Native American encampment with cooking on open fires. Foods available for purchase: homemade chicken corn and ham and bean soups, hot dogs, hamburgers, ham barbecue, and pies. A church service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Historic Warrior Run Church. An auction at 3 p.m. helps support the society’s apprentice program. Admission: $6 adults; $2 students; free for children under 5. Free parking. Info: www.freelandfarm.org; 570-538-1756; or email info@freelandfarm.org. No smoking or pets. Rain or shine.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Saul Flores will present the lecture The Walk of the Immigrants at 7 p.m. in Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Students Center at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. Flores is the founder and owner of LoveWalk, an organization that brings awareness to the immigrant journey.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SPEAKER/State College
Dr. Andy McIntosh, Professor Emeritus in Thermodynamics from Leeds University in England, will be the guest speaker at a one day conference in State College. At noon McIntosh will speak on the subject, "Has Science Killed God?" at the Memorial Lodge in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Life Center on the Penn State campus. Free pizza offered. At 7 p.m. McIntosh will speak on the subject, "The Wonder of the Human voice" at the State College Assembly of God, 2201 University Dr. Open to the public. Free admission.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
HARLEM WIZARDS/Milton
The Harlem Wizards are coming to Milton Area High School for a fun-filled, high flying and interactive community event. Featuring the world famous Harlem Wizards basketball team as they take on the Mill-Town Marauders, a team of teachers and principals from the Milton School District. Advanced tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults, available at the door for $12/$14. More information about the event, reserved seating and courtside packages are available at www.harlemwizards.com. Benefits the Milton Area High School Competitive Cheer Squad.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.