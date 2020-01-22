THROUGH FEB. 2
THE CHILDREN/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents The Children, a play by Lucy Kirkwood, Jan. 16 through Feb. 2 at 226 Center St. Directed by Morgan Kauffman and Daniel Roth. In the wake of a recent disaster, three retired nuclear scientists work to confront the effects of their actions on future generations. This critically-acclaimed, explosive drama will feature company founder Laurie McCants in her final MainStage role as a full-time ensemble member alongside fellow founders Elizabeth Dowd and James Goode. Rated MA, for mature language and situations. For tickets: http://www.bte.org/
JAN. 23
BAND REHEARSALS/Danville
The Danville Community Band will resume rehearsals at 7 p.m. in the Kirkbride building on the Danville State Hospital grounds. Everyone who plays an instrument/percussion is welcome. No auditions. Rehearsals every Thursday to prepare for the spring concert in May.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
During Sanctity of Human Life Week, The Rev. Glen Bayly, will address the issues related to America's Abortion Laws — for the church and society, from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. Refreshments served. All welcome.
PLAY/Lewisburg
Lois Moses and Company will perform the play Say That He Had More Than a Dream at 7 p.m. in Harvey Powers Theatre, Coleman Hall, Bucknell University. The play honors Dr. King and the sacrifices he made in the last year of his life.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
ACOUSTIC THURSDAY NIGHTS/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., features Kimbo and Bryan performing 7-9 p.m. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Chicken Tractor, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks 100 W. Main St.
EVENTS HONORING REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR./Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University slate of events honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues with a dramatic reading of “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” King’s final speech, delivered by Susquehanna alumnus Darrell Willis ’74 at 11:40 a.m. in Mellon Lounge in the Degenstein Campus Center.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
JAN. 24
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Jazz drummer, composer and teacher Allison Miller and her band Boom Tic Boom will present a new work, In Our Veins: Rivers and Social Change, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. Immediately before the performance, there will be a free pre-show talk with the artist from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets: $20/adults, $16/seniors 62-plus, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Earth Bound Misfits perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty and guest artist recital with Trio Kisosen presented from 7:30-9 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Trio Kisosen shares an interest in exploring new music as well as standard trio repertoire, and a love of teaching students of all ages. Free and open to the public.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Kira and Jake from 8-10 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform 6-8 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery. The band offers a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements that can be sophisticated and nostalgic. Meeks is an impressive improvisor, who excels in story telling in a fun an playful way.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
‘Old School’ performs at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlwan Ave. Family friendly.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight performing oldies but goodies 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
JAN. 25
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Wicked Chicken with Ma’am performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Muncy
JESSE rocks the Muncy Moose from 8-11 p.m. $5 cover.
AMISH COMIC/Selinsgrove
Raymond the Amish Comic performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10 cover charge. Cash bar and food available. Open to public.
EXHIBIT OPENS/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University will hold an opening reception for the exhibition “Sons, Seeing the Modern African American Male”, 7 p.m. in the Lore Degenstein Gallery. The portraits in this exhibition explore how the black American male perceives himself and how he is perceived by others. The men pictured in the exhibition were selected from Susquehanna University and the greater Susquehanna River Valley by exhibition curators Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence, and Dan Olivetti, gallery director. Jerry Taliaferro, who is well-regarded for photographic projects and published works, will present the opening reception lecture. Taliaferro’s “Women of a New Tribe” is a photographic study of the spiritual and physical beauty of black women. The exhibition continues through March 1. All gallery events are free and open to the public.
MLK EVENTS/Selinsgrove
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Axe & The Fiddle from 9-midnight at the Selinsgrove Hotel, 225 N. Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 2-5 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Winery, Route 61. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Saturday Night Rock School, 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The students of the Uptown Music Collective will present Captain Fantastic and the Piano Man at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. This performance, which is also the school's yearly fundraising performance that raises funds for the school’s scholarship and educational programs, is a tribute to two of the titans of rock piano, Sir Elton John, and Billy Joel. The event will feature performances of as many of their hits as can be packed into a two-plus hour performance, including; Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Saturday Night’s Alright, Bennie and the Jets, Movin’ Out, Only the Good Die Young, New York State of Mind, Piano Man, and much more. Tickets: $15/advance and $20/at the door. Advance tickets are only available through the Community Arts Center (box office, website and app). Info: uptownmusic.org or 570-329-0888.
JAN. 26
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Unleashing the Power of Prayer," presented at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. "Sunday Conversations" led by Dan and Gloria McDavitt. All welcome. Refreshments served.
MULTI-FAITH CELEBRATION/Lewisburg
Martin Luther King Jr. events conclude with a multi-faith celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King at 11 a.m. in Rooke Chapel, Bucknell University. A reception will follow at noon.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Classic rock/blues band PA Crude performs 7-9:30 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $10-$12.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY LECTURE SERIES/Milton
Milton Historical Society’s 2020 Lecture Series features, “How the Narrow Gauge Railroads Transformed Life in the White Deer Valley” in the Early 20th Century,” at 2 p.m. at the Milton Area High School Library. Presented by Tim Bittner, local historian. The rare crossing of two narrow gauge logging railroads had a unique role as a vital feeder to urban areas while shaping the social and economic life of local communities. Snow date is Feb. 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Kimbo and Bryan perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
JAN. 28
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Grammy-winning orchestra Apollo’s Fire will present the concert Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in Susquehanna University’s Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering explores the communal journey of immigrants from the British Isles, who faced the choice of a dangerous, unknown life in the wilderness of the New World or the seemingly certain poverty and hopelessness of remaining at home. Stories, sorrows and shared laughter are told in the ballads. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/seniors and $5/non-SU students and can be purchased at the campus Box Office, located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, which is open weekdays while classes are in session, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office in person or by phone at 570-372-ARTS.
FIRST REHEARSAL FOR ADULT BAND/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Adult Band is looking for musicians in all sections of the band and in particular, the trumpet section. The first rehearsal for the 58th season will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Selinsgrove Area Middle School band room. Subsequent rehearsals are held each Tuesday throughout February and March. The season culminates on March 31 with a benefit concert for the American Cancer Society. The concert theme is “Music from Their Homeland and a Patriotic Salute." Selections will include “Finlandia,” “Hungarian Folk Suite,” and “Danza Final." “Armed Forces — The Pride of America,” “America the Beautiful," and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” will also be featured. Info: 570-837-0634 or rrrlvc72@ptd.net.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Irv Ball sings favorite covers from the Beatles to Pearl Jam, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
JAN. 29
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
The Climate Sessions perform at 7 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks 100 W. Main St.
MLK EVENTS/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University has a full slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A Hunger Banquet held at 5 p.m. in the Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms. Joanne Troutman, executive director of the United Way, will speak about food insecurity and fighting hunger, particularly in central Pennsylvania.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002 .