JAN. 16 THRU FEB. 2
THE CHILDREN/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents The Children, a play by Lucy Kirkwood, Jan. 16 through Feb. 2 at 226 Center St. Directed by Morgan Kauffman and Daniel Roth. In the wake of a recent disaster, three retired nuclear scientists work to confront the effects of their actions on future generations. This critically-acclaimed, explosive drama will feature company founder Laurie McCants in her final MainStage role as a full-time ensemble member alongside fellow founders Elizabeth Dowd and James Goode. Rated MA, for mature language and situations. For tickets: http://www.bte.org/
JAN. 16
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Ed Varner rolls into the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. for an energetic set of classic tunes. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Alan Foust performs 5-7 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE/Williamsport
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day,” based on the Emmy Award-winning and top-rated “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” animated television series that airs daily on PBS Kids, will begin its national tour at Williamsport’s Community Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Jan 16. Daniel Tiger, along with family and friends such as O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat and Prince Wednesday, will take the audience on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make Believe. Along the way, they will share stories of friendship, exhibit kindness to others and celebrate fresh experiences. The live show features new songs and fan favorites from the TV series, including “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” made famous by children’s television pioneer Fred Rogers, the creator and host of the iconic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” For ticket info: visit www.caclive.com or call 570-326-2424.
JAN. 17
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with an MC and four comedians, 9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 8 p.m. $10 cover charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jon Burns performs at 6 p.m. followed by Friday Night Rock School with Kenny and Ed at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher and John Derk perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61 outside Sunbury.
JAN. 18
COMEDY NIGHT/Danville
Zing Productions Booth Theater presents Comedy Night at the Booth Theater, 328 Mill St. Featuring, Ellen Doyle, Mike Grady and Zack Hammond. Seating starts at 7 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. BYOB. Reservations: 570-951-6572.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
FAMILY FUN/Middletown
The Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center's Winnie the Pooh production hosts a community family fun night, 6-9 p.m. at 1000 S. Eisenhower Blvd. An evening of games, crafts, and a movie. Admission: $5/person. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://thehcpac.org/winnie-the-pooh-family-fun-night/. Students must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Concessions will be open for snack and drink purchases during the event. Info: 717-939-9333 or hcpac@thehcpac.org
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Doug McMinn Blues Band performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John & Lou perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 2-5 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 State Route 61.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bob Randall performs country music, 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
DRAG SHOW/Sunbury
Tequila’s Cracked Ice Birthday Drag Show, 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
SUNDAY JAN. 19
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Unleashing the Power of Prayer," presented at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. "Sunday Conversations" led by Dan and Gloria McDavitt. Refreshments served.
THE SEGER'S/McAlisterville
The Seger's will perform at 6 p.m. at Stony Rum Mission, 2825 Evendle Hill Rd.
JAN. 20
DISCUSSIONS/Lewisburg
Bucknell University’s 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Week will bring scholars and activists to campus Jan. 20-26 for performances, lectures and discussions that reflect upon Dr. King’s legacy within the context of contemporary struggles. Entitled “Time to Break the Silence,” the series will begin on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a noon lunch conversation by Julian Agyeman, a professor of urban and environmental policy and planning at Tufts University, in the Elaine Langone Center’s (ELC) Walls Lounge. Following his talk, a series of four breakout sessions will be held on poverty and food insecurity, campus racial justice, sustainability, and sexuality/transgender. Lunch is open to everyone but RSVP is required at mlkweek@bucknell.edu.
EVENTS HONORING REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR./Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University has a slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Headlining the university's annual Winter Convocation is Bryan Terrell Clark, an accomplished actor and singer/songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning, smash hit “Hamilton.” Clark will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton," at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Event is free and open to the public. Additional activities during the week at Susquehanna include: an interfaith chapel service, “Visions of Justice,” at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21 in Weber Chapel Auditorium, with the Rev. Scott Kershner, university chaplain, presiding. All are welcome.
AUDITIONS/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) has been serving the region’s young singers with artistic excellence since 1993. The program is an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. Auditions for the SVYC will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St. Rehearsals are held every Monday night at Sharon Lutheran Church; the first rehearsal will be on Jan. 27. Contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com to schedule an audition appointment and for further information. New singers and singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers, should contact Coleen Renshaw to schedule an audition. SVYC is open to students in grades 2-12. Audition information can be found online to let parents and children know what is required and what to expect: http://www.svcmusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/auditions-rehearsals/
JAN. 21
PHILLIP PHILLIPS/Harrisburg
An Evening with Phillip Phillips, 8-11 p.m. at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Doors open at 7 p.m. This show is for all ages. Info and tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/an-evening-with-phillip-phillips
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Toshi Reagon will perform her unique blend of rock, blues, folk, and spirituals at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University. This is a free performance and tickets are not required. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
TALK & COMMUNITY SERVICE & INVOLVEMENT FAIR/Lewisburg
In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. week, Opal Tometi — a globally-recognized human rights advocate who is known for her role as a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and as executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration — will participate in a 4 p.m. moderated Q & A in the ELC Forum at Bucknell University. The talk will elaborate on Tometi’s activism combatting structural racism and other forms of injustice. The Spring Community Service Fair and Involvement Fair will follow from 5:30-7 p.m. in the ELC Terrace Room. Local agencies seeking volunteers are invited to campus to connect with Bucknell students. Participants are asked to register online to reserve their spot.
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
EVENTS HONORING REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR./Selinsgrove
Bryan Terrell Clark, an accomplished actor and singer/songwriter who recently appeared as George Washington in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning, smash hit “Hamilton” will deliver his message, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Event is free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Pat Cusick, the retro songster, plays the laid back tunes we love, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
JAN. 22
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. week, poet Amanda Gorman — the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate in the U.S. in 2017 — will present “Poetry, Power and Protest: Using Language to Live by MLK’s Values” at 7 p.m. in the ELC Forum at Bucknell University. Since publishing a poetry collection at 16, Gorman’s writing has won her invitations to the Obama White House and to perform for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Al Gore, Secretary Hillary Clinton and others.
MLK EVENT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University has a full slate of events planned to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The third annual Legacy of MLK — A Day of Teaching, features the following lectures and readings: 10 a.m., Assisted Reproduction — The New Eugenics, Alissa Packer, associate professor of biology; Peggy Peeler, professor of biology; Tom Peeler, associate professor of biology; Antonio Rockwell, post-doctoral teaching fellow; and Pavithra Vivekanand, assistant professor of biology Stretansky Concert Hall, and The Brain and Bias, by Erin Rhinehart, associate professor of biology Isaacs Auditorium; 11:15 a.m., Assisted Reproduction — The New Eugenics, by Alissa Packer, associate professor of biology; Peggy Peeler, professor of biology; Tom Peeler, associate professor of biology; Antonio Rockwell, post-doctoral teaching fellow; and Pavithra Vivekanand, assistant professor of biology Stretansky Concert Hall, and Can’t We All Just Get Along: Learning to Talk and Understand Across Disagreement, Difference and Diversity, by Stacey Pearson-Wharton, dean of health and wellness Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms; 12:30 p.m., Build Your Soapbox: Student Activism and its Sustainability After King, by Monica Prince, assistant professor of English and creative writing Stretansky Concert Hall, Women of Color in the Sciences: Panel Discussion, by Samya Zain, associate professor of physics; Geneive Henry, professor of chemistry; and Massooma Pirbhai, assistant professor of physics Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms; 1:45 p.m., Where MLK Surpassed His Namesake, by Jeffrey K. Mann, professor of religious studies Stretansky Concert Hall, and American Creed and the American Dream, by Harvey Edwards, teacher-in-residence Isaacs Auditorium; 3 p.m., The Music and Legacy of Florence Price, African American Composer, by Jordan Randall Smith, visiting assistant professor of music Stretansky Concert Hall, and Not All Neighborhoods are Created Equal: Case Studies of Environmental Racism, by Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator Isaacs Auditorium; 4:15 p.m., A Multilingual Reading of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” Speech, by Lyudmyla Ardan, Swarna Basu, Hojin Chang, Michael Dixon, Walfrido Dorta, Li E, Ashantha Fernando, Anjee Gorkhali, Katarina Keller, Martina Kolb, Marcos Krieger, Aisulu Lawton, Francia Moyer, Lynn Palermo, Emiliana Russo, Rachana Sachdev, Zachary Scherr, Li Schultz, Annemieke Stassel and Samya Zain Stretansky Concert Hall. Student readings and performances at 7 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Participating organizations include the Slam Poetry Club, Hip-Hop Club and other diversity organizations.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at Mcguigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs Rock & Roll, 5-7 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel, 305 Main St.