JULY 4, 5, 6
CARNIVAL/Millville
The 90th annual Millville Fire Company Carnival continues at the carnival grounds. Free admission, entertainment and parking. There will be games, rides and food. Events for July 4 include an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the cheesesteak stand, Independence Day parade forms at 9 a.m. at the Dog Gone Good Fuel and moves at 10:30 a.m. Theme is 75th anniversary of “D-Day.” Entertainment by Lite Switch — variety, beginning at 7 p.m. An intense low-level fireworks display by Bixler at 10 p.m. from the Little League Field. Events for July 5 includes entertainment by Tommy Guns, country, at 7 p.m. Events for July 6 include Wonder Chunk performing rock, top 40, at 7 p.m., and extreme fireworks display at midnight by Bixler.
JULY 4
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Bloomsburg
The Fourth of July Celebration in Bloomsburg will be held at the Bloomsburg Town Park. Features food vendors beginning at 5 p.m., entertainment by the Catawissa Military Band at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
CEREMONY/Danville
The community is invited to attend a special July 4th ceremony commemorating Independence Day, to take place at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park along Bloom Street. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the sanctuary of the Grove Presbyterian Church, located opposite the park. This non-partisan, non-political civic ceremony, offered by members of the Danville Players, will feature a public reading of the Declaration of Independence in its entirety followed by an abridged reading of United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes.
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg's 48th Annual Fourth of July event will be held in the Community Park. Events include: 36th annual 5K Race at 8 a.m. Registration from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Info: www.mifflinburg5k.com. Registration for children's fun runs (.5 mile) begins at 7:30 a.m. Run for ages 5 and younger begins at 8:50 a.m.; ages 6 and 7 at 9:05 a.m.; and ages 8 and 9 at 9:15 a.m. Tennis Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Second Street Courts. Singles, 16 years old and under, adult singles, open doubles. Pre-register by calling Don Ulrich at 570-274-6529. Bring new unopened Wilson or Penn Championship balls. Lunch at 10 a.m. A pet parade starts at 11 a.m., forming at 10:30 a.m. on Eighth Street. Route is Eighth Street to Rail Trail to Fifth Street to the park. Horseshoe and quoit pitching contest at 1 p.m. Registration at 12:30 p.m. $5 registration for 2-member team. Children's games at 1 p.m. Register at 12:30 p.m. for children ages 10 and younger only. Mifflinburg's Got Talent Competition begins at 2:30 p.m. Registration limited. Call 570-966-4282 for information. A chicken barbecue served 3:30-6 p.m. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club to benefit the Next Meal Program and Bicycle Safety Program. From 6-10 p.m. there will be festival, Bingo, food, games. Re-Creation performs at 7:15 and 9 p.m. A fireworks display presented at 9:45 p.m.
FOURTH OF JULY ACTIVITIES/New Berlin
Fourth of July activities will be held once again on the New Berlin Commons along Penns Creek. Events will include: Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. Cost is $1/person. Two divisions — recreation and competitive. Quoit Pitching Tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration at 10 a.m. Cost is $3/team. Horseshoe Pitching Tournament registration begins at noon. Cost is $4/team. The 53rd Annual Turtle Derby, sponsored by the Boy Scouts, starts at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. A Cardboard Boat Regatta begins at 4 p.m. Registration from noon to 3 p.m. and boat inspection from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Cost is $5. Boat making rules are available on the borough website, www.newberlinpa.us/calendar. A Pie Eating Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Register at the Novelty Stand prior to the event. Cost is $1/person. New this year is a corn hole tournament at 2:30 p.m. Details are available on the borough website. Also new is a Karaoke Contest with Richie Felix "Cool Cat" DJ services at 6 p.m. Two divisions will be judged: Adults and youth. Top prize is $100. Pre-registration and song selection will need to be arranged at the Quilt Stand no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the event or contact Shirl Hummel at 570-966-2677 prior to July 4. When choosing a music selection, contestants are reminded that the audience will consist of mixed ages. The Activities Committee reserves the right to reject any selection it considers to be "not family friendly." There will be a cake wheel, children's games and activities, and food available all day. A fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. Donation cans will be located on access roads. No personal fireworks or sparklers, or alcoholic beverages of any kind are permitted at these activities. Rain date is July 6.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS EVENTS/Northumberland
The 47th annual Pineknotter Days, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Northumberland — Point Township, continues at King Street Park. Shuttle service available 6-10 p.m. Parking and pick-up/drop off at the American Legion Post 44 (north side of lot), Norry Christian School, Fifth and King streets and Pine Apartments (out front). The Pineknotter concessions will be open 5-10 p.m. and bingo 6-10 p.m. Events for July 4, craft show 9 a.m.-3 p.m., balloon artist 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., chicken barbecue at 11 a.m., art show 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at The Little House, entertainment by Frank Wicher 7-10 p.m., and a live remote by WEGH — FM Radio. On July 5, entertainment provided by Lucky Afternoon 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Burgess, Stetz & James performs 6:30-8 p.m. at Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series, Commons, corner of Market and Pine streets. Free. Jazz. Info: 570-541-9117.
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Watsontown
The Fourth of July Celebration in Watsontown Park will be held. Events: 8 a.m. car show registration, 9 a.m. parade forms at Watsontown Elementary, 9:30 a.m. passing of the American Flag (please join in the center of the street), 10 a.m. parade begins (winners announced at the park), 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. music by The Less Boys, 11:30 a.m. horseshoe tournament registration — begins at noon, 1 p.m. cornhole registration — 2 p.m. cornhole tournament, 1:30 p.m. arm wrestling — registration and weigh-in, 2-4:30 p.m. music by Country Express, 3 p.m. arm wrestling challenge begins (pavilion) — youth challenge prior to adult, 6:15-9 p.m. music by Milltown Blues, 9:15 p.m. fireworks. Various organizations will be selling food throughout the park all day long. Also at the park will be crafters, vendors, basket raffle, rock well, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, balloon artist, bingo, cake wheel, kid's games, and more. Bring your chair.
JULY 5
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at the Scarlet D. No cover.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS EVENTS/Northumberland
The 47th annual Pineknotter Days, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Northumberland — Point Township, concludes at King Street Park. Shuttle service available 6-10 p.m. Parking and pick-up/drop off at the American Legion Post 44 (north side of lot), Norry Christian School, Fifth and King streets and Pine Apartments (out front). The Pineknotter concessions will be open 5-10 p.m. and bingo 6-10 p.m. An art show will be held 6-9 p.m. at the Little House, Third Street. Entertainment provided by Lucky Afternoon 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Todd Cummings performs classic rock, Americana, and originals, 7-10 p.m. outside on the patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
FIRST FRIDAY EVENT/State College
Experience the cool vibe of downtown State College during the monthly First Friday events from 5-8 p.m. A casual atmosphere features art, people-watching, mingling with friends, shopping, and dining at the diverse and delectable State College restaurants. First Friday goers will experience after-hours access to galleries and shops, free bites and beverages, live music and entertainment, retail and restaurant specials, and more. Free parking in the Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages with validations from participating merchants.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
JULY 6 & 7
R/C FLY IN/Danville
An R/C Fly In will be held at Susquehanna Valley Modelers, 209 Kaboodle Road. Flying from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. AMA membership is required. Parking and concessions on site. Restrooms available. If it flies, bring it — all aircraft welcome on the grass runway. Also, 50/50 fundraiser and tailgate swap meet. Bring lawn chairs. Dave Hughes and Diana Yarlet will be getting married at noon July 6 on the runway. Info: 570-428-2229 or email telemaster@verizon.net.
JULY 6
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at The Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
ANTIQUES MARKET/Eagles Mere
The Eagles Mere Historical Village is hosting its 45th annual Antiques Market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Village Green in the center of town. In addition to the antiques market, the village shops will be offering breakfast and lunch, farm-fresh foods, ice cream, candy, jewelry, clothing and miscellaneous items for sale in their shops. The real estate office will be open during the market for individuals interested in pursuing future opportunities renting or buying within with Eagles Mere community. Live music will be played on the village green. Event is open to the public and is free for children 12 and younger. It is a $5 admission fee for teenagers and adults. All fees filter back into the historical village and the volunteer organizations that help in the operations of the event. Nestled in the Endless Mountains, Eagles Mere Village is along Route 42 in Sullivan County, six miles from Route 220 in Muncy Valley or Laporte. Info: contact Kristin Montgomery at emgreenevents@gmail.com.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK/Hershey
New Kids On The Block is coming to the Hersheypark Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets prices start at $35.05 (processing fees apply). Tickets for this show can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.
DISCOVER NEWPORT/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host free arts activities for attendees to enjoy, as part of the town-wide “Discover Newport” event, hosted by Newport Borough Planning Commission. Stop by PCCA Gallery, 1 S. Second Street, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for free Drop-In Art to create a patriotic necklace, sparkler wand and patriotic wreath. Step inside the gallery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a “Christmas in July” children’s book signing with local artists, who will have their books available for purchase. Illustrator Valerie Moyer and author Michael Sanders will be signing copies of their book “Snow Day” and author Bonnie Swinehart will be signing copies of her book “Benjy and the Belsnickel.” “Discover Newport” with a Food Truck Festival on Penn Ave, more than 40 town-wide yard sales, many business sidewalk sales, and historic and artistic displays and activities. For full event day details, visit www.facebook.com/newportpennsylvania.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allen Combs II, an acoustic guitarist, performs soulful blues, funk, rock and roll, and more, 7-10 p.m. outside on the patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by Spirit of Swing at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder & Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth & Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
BAND/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 8 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar. Food available. $5 cover charge. Public invited.
FIREWORKS/Selinsgrove
The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will be having a free fireworks show on July 6 (rain date is July 7). This event will be held at 9:30 p.m. on the show grounds along Old Colony Road in Selinsgrove next to the Snyder County Prison.
FIREWORKS/Shamokin
Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. on the Glen Burn Culm Bank. Rain date is July 7.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
JULY 7, 14, 21, 28
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"The Case For Christ" presented 2-3:15 p.m. every Sunday in July at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Strengthen your faith and testimony with a former atheist's search for God — journalist Lee Strobel's classic work. "Sunday Conversations" offers the best in modern scholarship to challenge and deepen our understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ. This is a trusted study that invites seekers, skeptics, and believers to a lively investigation of Biblical teaching. Refreshments served. Free and open to the public.
JULY 7
LIVE MUSIC/Bloomsburg
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at Turkey Hill Brew Pub, just off Interstate 80 at Route 487.
GOSPEL CONCERT/Lairdsville
Victory Express will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway. Info: 570-584-2765.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"The Case for Christ," presented 2-3:15 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. "Sunday Conversations" offers the best in modern scholarship to challenge and deepen our understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ. Refreshments served. Open to the public. Free.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Woody Pines performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. For tickets and information, 814-349-8850.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tom Bresenhan will read poems by the new US Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, to open the program. Harjo is the first Native American poet selected as Laureate. The music portion of the program will be provided by guest musicians Ann and Warren Fisher with Warren on bass and Ann on autoharp. Claire Lawrence will read from her published essay “Wild Home.” Info: 570-490-0246 or www.priestleychapel.org.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Runaway Stroller performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
OPEN MIC/Shamokin Dam
An open mic music variety with a country flair, 3-6 p.m. at Shamokin Dam Fire Company. Hosted by Smooth Country Band. Free admission.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
JULY 8
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Stacia Abernatha performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JULY 9
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by The Stephen Clickard Consortium begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The annual Slifer House Summer Concert Series features Bill Engel and Karen Nogle performing at 7 p.m. at RiverWoods Senior Living Community. The location of the concerts has shifted from the Slifer House porch to the grassy area outside the entrance to Riverview Manor, just past the Slifer House and to the left. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Donations are welcome to offset the cost of the concert series. Bottled water and ice cream with toppings will be available at the concert. During inclement weather, concerts will be held in Marlow Hall, RiverWoods Nursing Care Center.
FREE FAMILY MOVIE/Lewisburg
The film The Indian in the Cupboard presented at 2 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., as part of the Summer Family Film Series. Free. Info: 570-577-7900.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by Vic Boris & Sound Expression at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder & Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth & Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs honky-tonk and country blues, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
JULY 10, 17, 24, 31
CAMPFIRE NIGHTS/Shamokin Dam
Campfire Nights held 6:30-8 p.m. July 10, 17, 24, 31 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. Theme: “Who is My Neighbor" and includes Bible stories, crafts, singing, fellowship, food and fun. All ages welcome. Rain or shine. Info: 570-743-3052.
JULY 10
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Music in the Park features, Grand Junction (country) at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park. Grand Junction features Early Country Rock, Classic Country, Americana, and Western Swing. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Lewisburg Arts Council's Facebook page and on local radio.
STREET FAIR/Millerstown
The Millerstown United Methodist Charge will host its annual Street Fair from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot and basement of the Millerstown United Methodist Church, corner of High and Greenwood streets. The parking lot is located on Hemlock Street. There will be free food, games and activities for all to enjoy.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.