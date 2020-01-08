JAN. 9
REJOICING SPIRITS SERVICE/Lewisburg
Rejoicing Spirits Service begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Rd. A brief message, lively music, time of sharing followed by snacks and fellowship. Sponsored by Lewisburg Council of Churches. All are welcome to this "shush free" worship service designed for people with disabilities.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Runaway Stroller rolls into the Rusty Rail to rock the main stage, 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Psychic Beat 1-Man Band, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
JAN. 10
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Billy & Bruce perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Van Wagner from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Selin's Grove Brewing, 121 N. Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight performing oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs at 6 p.m. followed by Friday Night Rock School at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlwan Ave.
JAN. 11
ARTIE LANGE/Harrisburg
For more than 30 years Artie Lange has been making people laugh as a stand-up comic, television and film actor, best selling author and radio host. He will perform at 8 p.m. at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets are $35. Info: info@whitakercenter.org or 717-214-2787.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
Dance in the new year with the Countryside Contra Dancers from 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Hilton Baxter calls to the lively music of Contra Rebels. Contra dancing is easy and energetic, mostly involving a smooth walking step. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed; Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are always welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $8/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. Info: 570-524-2104, lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance, www.facebook.com/countrysidecontradance or Instagram: countryside.contra.dance
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam, 5-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. to McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fully Loaded Duo with Nate and JR, 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Wise Crackers Comedy will perform at the Sunbury Social Club, 353 East Drive. Tickets: $35/individual, $60/couple. Must be 18 to attend due to comedy content. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets includes three comedian performances, food, non-alcoholic drinks. Cash bar. Blu Star Entertainment will provide music following the show. Proceeds benefit Cub Scout Pack 3333 and Boy Scout Troop 333. For tickets, Sue Billman at 570-286-1523, Nova Bell at 281-460-9796, or at the door. Limited seating.
JAN. 12
COUNTRY & WESTERN MUSIC DANCE/Freeburg
American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 Country and Western Music presents a Country, Square, Round, Line and 2 Step dance from 2-5 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center. Public invited. Beginners and families welcome. Refreshments available. Band is the Outsiders. Donation at the door.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Unleashing the Power of Prayer," held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St. "Sunday Conversations" led by Dan and Gloria McDavitt. All are welcome. Refreshments served.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Deadgrass performs at 9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St. Multi-instrumentalist Matt Turk and Grammy award winner C Lanzbom joined forces to form Deadgrass, a string band adventure through Jerry Garcia’s musical world. Bassist Dave Richards, banjo player Russell Gottlieb and fiddler Kensuke Shoji complete this fine group of seasoned pros exploring the life works of Jerry Garcia on the instruments that first inspired him. Deadgrass celebrates and interprets the music of Jerry Garcia, drawing from Old & in the Way, JGB, Jerry’s Jug Band days and The Grateful Dead. Tickets: $15-$22. Info: http://www.rustyrailbrewing.com/
SECOND SUNDAY AT SIX/Selinsgrove
A ‘Second Sunday at Six’ program with John Fries begins at 6 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St. Fries is a seasoned pianist with more than 70 years of experience.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 1-3 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs n oon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
JAN. 14
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs honky-tonk and country blues, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
JAN. 15
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.