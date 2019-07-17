JULY 18, 19, 20
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
Dutch Days held at Basom Park. Visit the Dutch Days Country Store where Dutch Days crocks, wooden collectibles of Monroe Elementary School, new T-shirts and sweatshirts can be purchased. Rides by Garbrick. Wristbands available. Also a Chinese auction with lots of prizes. New this year will be Richfield Antique Road Show. Bring items to the post office at the park where you will be given a number and your item will be seen by several auctioneers who specialize in antiques. There will be a free nightly drawing. July 18 features: Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon and the meal is a baked ham dinner. Fireworks at 10 p.m. July 19 features: Entertainment by "The Blue Meanies” a tribute band and the meal is pork and sauerkraut. July 20 features: Chicken barbecue available. Parade begins at 4 p.m. Registration at 2 p.m. at County Line Restaurant. Entertainment by a contemporary Christian group “Stars Burn Down.” The 50th Anniversary Dutch Days name quilt will be auctioned at 10 p.m. from the stage.
JULY 18-AUG. 4
SOMETHING GRIMM/Bloomsburg
Something Grimm: Tales from the Brothers G presented July 19 through Aug. 4 at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Audiences of all ages invited for a unique take on the classic stories of The Brothers Grimm, the wonderfully weird minds behind famous fairy tales like “The Frog Prince”, “Rumpilstiltskin”, and more. Bring the whole family for a wacky play that is perfect for fans of Shrek, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and BTE audiences who adored Charlotte’s Web. Rated GA, Good for all ages. Advisory for some mildly spooky and macabre content. Info: 570-784-8181 or boxoffice@bte.org
JULY 18
AUTHOR'S NIGHT/Lewisburg
Author's Night with Shirely Brosius held 7-8:15 p.m. at the Himmelreich Memorial Library Reading Room, 18 Market St. Christian author Shirely Brosius travels from Millersburg to present her popular recent book: "Sisterhood of Faith" — 365 Life-Changing Stories About Women Who Made a Difference. Dress is summer casual. Refreshments served. Books and book signings available following the event.
CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
Sunbury City Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Outlaw Country singer and guitar slinger Frank Wicher, along with his sidekick Chris Trasatti, play upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Kimbo and Bryan perform 6:30-8 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Stillhouse Junkies perform 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JULY 19 & 20
FINE ARTS STROLL/Selinsgrove
Snyder County Arts Council and Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce are joining with local artists, crafters, and businesses to create even more reasons to stroll through Selinsgrove. Throughout July, every visit to Selinsgrove will be a Fine Arts Stroll with the work of some of Central PA's best fine artists on display at Selinsgrove businesses serving as mini-galleries. Look for the red, white, and blue mini-gallery signs. Selinsgrove Stroll Arts, Crafts, and Sidewalk Sales will occur July 19 and 20 throughout the downtown area. Student and adult artists and crafters will join retailers offering sidewalk sales. Crafts will be for sale on the Commons from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and on Market Street sidewalks during the day on Saturday. These events will complement the Hops, Vines, and Wine Festival (July 20); and the Saturday Farmers Market on Selinsgrove Commons.
JULY 19, 20, 21
HERITAGE FESTIVAL/Danville
The Danville Heritage Festival will be held. The schedule includes: July 19: 5:30 p.m. tennis tournament open doubles at Danville Middle School, 6:30 p.m. Iron ore mine hike with Van Wagner at Sunnybrook Park — about a two-mile hike flashlights or lanterns recommended for the return hike. July 20: 8 a.m. Quoit tournament at Hess Recreation Area, 8 a.m. tennis tournament open singles, open doubles and round-robin at Danville Middle School, 8:30 a.m. 5K run and walk at Danville Middle School — benefits high school cross-country team, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Classic car cruise-in on Mill Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association exhibits F.Q. Hartman Recreation Area. Also from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. there will be food vendors, live music, historical speakers at Danville Middle School, performers from the Music Box at 10 a.m., Alf Bashore II at 11 a.m., Such 'N Such (Chrissy Shipe and Suzanne Walzer) at noon, About Time (Brian Crane and Bergin O'Malley) at 1 p.m., The Brothers Beard (Woody Wolfe and Tim Latshaw) at 2 p.m., Van Wagner at 3 p.m. Speakers 10 a.m. John Mazich on rare historic photographs, 11 a.m. John Moore on Montour County during the Revolutionary War, 1 p.m. Capt. Mick on local canals, 2 p.m. David Fowler on abandoned mines and 3 p.m. Terry Diener on the history of the Maus family and Mausdale. At 11 a.m., there will be a furnace talk with Gene Shipe at Franklin Furnace, 28 Old Furnace Rd. At 5 p.m. the Danville Heritage Parade will begin and travels along East Market, Mill, Lower Mulberry streets, and commemorates 100th anniversary of founding of Danville American Legion Post 40. A block party follows parade at Cole's Hardware parking lot, Ferry Street. At dark, fireworks over the Susquehanna River. July 21: Tennis tournament final round — singles and doubles begins at 9 a.m. at the middle school. At 6:30 p.m. a hymn sing by the Susquehanna River at Montgomery Park.
ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW/Gratz
The 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show held at the Gratz Fairgrounds, Route 25. Sponsored by Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association Inc. Gates open at noon July 19. Featuring "Ford". Garden tractors and 4x4 pickup truck pulls held July 19. Events for July 20: A tractor parade through Gratz at 10 a.m., antique and off-the-farm tractor pulls, kids pedal pulls, vendor show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Make Mine Country band playing 5:30-7 p.m., barbecue chicken platters available 11 a.m. until sold out. Live demonstrations Friday and Saturday include threshing, shingle mill, dynomometer. Homemade breakfast served Saturday and Sunday. Also homemade lunch and dinner. Church service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Free admission and flea market setup. Info: Kurt Brown at 570-809-5722 or Edna Ferster at 717-365-3285.
SNOOPY, THE MUSICAL/Lewisburg
The Young Artists’ Theatre Project of Danville in association with RiverStage Community Theatre announces Snoppy! The Musical. Based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace, music by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Hal Hackaday. Presented at 7 p.m. July 19 and 20 and 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Join Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang in a fun-filled musical comic strip. Features 17 actors, ages 8-19, to sing and dance their way through the comics. Plus student musicians and backstage crew. Tickets: $15/adult, $8/student. Available at the door or in advance through cast members or by visiting www.riverstagetheatre.org.
JULY 19
OPEN HOUSE/Danville
The Gate House facility for the homeless will hold an open house starting at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Danville Heritage Festival. There will be a corn hole tournament, live music by the Gleaners from 5-7 p.m. and a pig roast with tickets costing $8. The meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, two side dishes, dessert and a drink. The tournament costs $20 and includes two meal tickets.
JAMMING ON THE VINEYARD/Lewisburg
Jamming on the Vineyard with Growing Awareness Inc., held 6-10 p.m. at Fero Vineyard and Winery, 965 JPM Rd. Live music from Amy Peck 6-7 p.m., The Dirty Mojo Blues Band 7:15-8:15 p.m., Boom Town Boys 8:30-10 p.m. Cost is $10 per ticket and can be purchased through Growing Awareness Facebook page. A basket raffle held. Cost is $5 for 15 tickets, and big ticket items — $1 for 1 ticket. Food trucks: When Pigs Fly and Blagman's Wheelin and Grillin. All ticket and basket raffle sales go directly to Growing Awareness Inc. to help build a Sensory Friendly playground in South Williamsport. Fero will have beverages for purchase.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with Country Boy Band, formerly Bluegrass Country Express, held at River Church Community Room, Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. with band starting at 6. Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo and Bryan perform 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick and Ty perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
JULY 20
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Sweeney Blues Revue performs 8-10:30 p.m. at Old Forge Brewing. Danceable blues with a great band.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 6-9 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50/60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
MAAA member Carrie Feidt returns to the Gallery on the Square for another session in our ‘On The Porch' series. Carrie will have a selection of original, reasonably-priced artwork that will be available for purchase. Talk to Carrie, see her work, and learn her process as she works on her latest piece. She will be ‘On The Porch’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during regular gallery hours.
ARTS & DRAFTS FUNDRAISER/Newport
Celebrate and support Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) at its summer fundraiser “Arts & Drafts” from noon-10 p.m. at River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery, 1800 Lower Bailey Rd. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy craft beer, art, music, food and more. This year’s event replaces the arts council’s previous “Country Casual” fundraiser and will be presented in two parts: a family-friendly afternoon of fun and a more formal ticketed event during the evening. From noon-6 p.m., enjoy free entry with family-friendly fun, including art and craft vendors, Drop-In Art craft projects, live music by The Roustabouts and a silent auction. A percentage of food and drink sales and direct donations benefit PCCA. Guests invited to bring their own blankets, chairs and yard games and set up on River Bend’s lawn. From 6-10 p.m., guests with a $50 entry will receive full access to River Bend’s private upper level with live music by the Palm City Ramblers. Each guest enjoys two complimentary beverages and an hors d’oeuvres spread. The silent auction will run throughout the day and will end at 8 p.m. Guest admission, a portion of food and drink sales, silent auction bids and direct donations support PCCA in bringing creative opportunities to the region and connecting people through the arts in its core programs. For more details and to make reservations, visit at www.perrycountyarts.org/community-events/artsanddrafts/.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Strawbridge performs 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Three soulful musicians playing a mix of music including old and new country, classic rock, oldies and wome well known 80s tunes.
BAND/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs at 8 p.m. at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar. Food available. $5 cover charge. Public invited.
STORIES OF SELINSGROVE/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at the 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length, covering events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
ROLLER DERBY LEAGUE/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens (SVDV) roller derby league will host a double header bout at their home rink, the Sunbury Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Drive. SVDV’s Foxettes, will take on the Reynoldsville Rolling Rebels and the Vixens will take on Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Radicals’ Low Rolling Deuces. The Foxettes’ bout will begin at 4 p.m. and the Vixens’ bout will begin at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The event is $10 per person and is family friendly. Children under 12 are free. A portion of the proceeds from door sales will benefit Transitions, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse. This is a BYOB event, but no glass containers are allowed. Bleacher seating will be available, but seating is limited. Guests may bring lawn chairs.
CONCERT/Trevorton
After Hours Band, Swing Band, performs from 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at the Recreation Area at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
CONCERT/West Milton
A concert by the West Branch Men's Barbershop Chorus held at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. Concert to be held at the tabernacle (rain/shine). Handicap parking available. Freewill offering accepted.
JULY 21, 28
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"The Case For Christ" presented 2-3:15 p.m. every Sunday in July at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Strengthen your faith and testimony with a former atheist's search for God — journalist Lee Strobel's classic work. "Sunday Conversations" offers the best in modern scholarship to challenge and deepen our understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ. This is a trusted study that invites seekers, skeptics, and believers to a lively investigation of Biblical teaching. Refreshments served. Free and open to the public.
JULY 21
GARDEN TOURS/Danville
Garden tours held noon-4 p.m. during this year's Danville Heritage Festival. Featuring the garden of Karen and Tony Laporte at 625 RailRoad St. and behind LT Evans. Walk the boardwalk to enjoy this small but beautiful garden with his wide variety of perennials and annuals flowers notice the Pergola with is climbing wisteria and trumpet vines. Also included will be the garden of Stephanie and Michael Fullmer 1339 Ave. F, Riverside, behind the cemetery. This garden is a certified wildlife area, consisting of primarily native plants creating a wildlife friendly habitat. Enjoy the variety of gardens including hummingbird-butterfly, vegetable, grassland, bog and fairy. The garden of Bob and Marysusan Umbriac is located at 538 Chamber St. This very large garden has a wide variety of perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs. In front of the house is a very large vegetable garden and a circular garden containing a gazebo, fishponds, and two levels of plantings. Marysusan made more than 50 hanging baskets that she has placed throughout the gardens. The rear gardens are approached under a tea rose arch or a trumpet vine arch. Features include a covered bridge, waterfalls, pavilion, wishing well, root cellar, grape arbor, and multiple terraces and stonewalls with their various plantings. The sunroom behind their house will be open for viewing.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
Ann Kerstetter Trio featuring Kimbo performs 4-7 p.m. at Shy Bear Brewing, 35 Meadowbrook Lane. No cover.
FIBER ARTS DAY/Mifflinburg
The Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St., will host a fun day of spinning yarn, weaving, natural plants for dyeing and fiber arts, from 1-4 p.m. Featuring the Antique Barn Frame Loom, just as it wove cloth in the 1800s inside this historic log house. There will be spinning, weaving, knitting, and Sarah, the angora bunny. Watch Whorl Friends sheep to shawl team card, spin and weave to create a wool shaw. The museum will feature the historic loom in operation. Also, check out the antique treadle sewing machine work. Gay McGeary, The Coverlet Weaver, will be on hand to speak about antique coverlets and display some from her collection. This event is free and open for everyone to come watch and learn. For more information visit the website at www.GuteliusHouseMuseum.org
DINNER & MOVIE NIGHT/Milton
Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., is hosting a free dinner and movie night. A picnic-style meal at 5 p.m. Showing movie "Fishes 'N Loaves: Heaven Sent" at 6 p.m. Free event. All are welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Jakob's Ferry Straggers performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. Tickets are $10/advance, available at https://elkcreekcafe.com/jakobs-ferry-stragglerssun-jul-21-500pm/
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 44, Route 11 outside Northumberland. Weather permitting, outside on the covered deck.
POLISH PICNIC & PIG ROAST/Shamokin
"Crown the Pig", a Polish picnic and pig roast held 5-9 p.m. at Claude Kehler Community Park, West Arch Street. Dance your dupa off with the John Stevens Polka Band. Chinese auction, birch and root beer garden. Pierogie eating contest sponsored by Mrs. T's, and a watermelon eating contest. Foods: Mrs. T's pierogies, babka, roasted corn, pulled pork, pulled chicken, haluski, ice cream and more. "The Coal Town Cookbook" first edition dinner stories and recipes from mom will be available for purchase. To register for pierogie contest or to enter a family recipe into the cookbook contact Jackie at 570-259-4372 or by email at jacquelinevalanai@gmail.com. Benefits the nonprofit organization The Downtown Doo Wop. Rain date: Aug. 4.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Frank Wicher Band performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
MUSIC FEST/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective will present its annual free Summer Music Festival at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Band Shell. The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles, and more. The event will culminate with an exclusive, one-time-only performance entitled Tear The Roof Off: A Funk Retrospective. Music will run throughout the day and feature a variety of performances including the annual Collective Summer Music Showcase, in which Collective students are featured performing songs of their choosing in full-band arrangements. The Collective will be running a raffle throughout the day. The grand prize, given away before the closing of the event, will be a brand new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport. Food vendors including Bruster’s Ice Cream, Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, Real Taste Mexican Street Food, and Derone's Dynamite Dogs. This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music. The primary entertainment throughout the afternoon will be the school’s Summer Music Showcase, presented by UMC students in full-band configurations. The day will conclude with an exclusive, one-time performance called Tear The Roof Off: A Funk Retrospective which will feature the Collective’s much heralded Special Performance Group 1 students performing funk classics from artists and groups such as Sly & The Family Stone, Parliament, The Meters, Curtis Mayfield, and more. Info: 570-329-0888 or www.uptownmusic.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St. featuring a lecture on two of Bob Salaki’s interests — his business of gilding and his hobby of privy pit (outhouse) digs. Salaki fields many requests to dig up the site of outhouses from the 19th century, often finding bottles, inkwells, marbles and other items that were discarded or lost by disappearing down the outhouse pit. The lecture is free and open to the public. Salaki is widely known for beautifully-rendered wooden signs wooden signs which are accented with gold leaf. He is also well-known for creating ice sculptures throughout the region. More information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit our website at www.tabermuseum.org.
JULY 22
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Joe Tokay performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JULY 23
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by Van Wagner begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Kimbo and Bryan perform 6-8 p.m. at The Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
FREE FAMILY MOVIE/Lewisburg
The film My Neighbor Totoro presented at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theater, 413 Market St. Rated G. Free.
HITCHCOCK FILM SERIES/Lewisburg
The movie Psycho presented at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theater, 413 Market St. Free.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by Sunbury City Band at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder and Water streets. In case of rain, concert held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth and Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Cellar Sessions, the acoustic duo of Dustin Dillman and Rick Steele, performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
JULY 24, 31
CAMPFIRE NIGHTS/Shamokin Dam
Campfire Nights held 6:30-8 p.m. July 10, 17, 24, 31 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. Theme: “Who is My Neighbor" and includes Bible stories, crafts, singing, fellowship, food and fun. All ages welcome. Rain or shine. Info: 570-743-3052.
JULY 24
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at The Iron Fork at Frosty Valley Country Club, 1301 Bloom Road.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Brian Crane and Fred Krug perform familiar tunes with intricate harmonies with two voices and two guitars at 7 p.m. during Music in the Park in Hufnagle Park. Performing Simon & Garfunkel, Everly Brothers, and originals. In the event of rain the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. This week only, the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery will host an opening party for its community exhibit “Show and Tell”. The party starts at 6 p.m. in the gallery at 416 Market St., with the Real Taste Taqueria food truck in the parking lot behind the gallery. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Northumberland
Karaoke Night held 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.