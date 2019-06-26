JUNE 27
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Nic Andrew Staver performs 8-10 p.m. at Smiling Chameleon, 235 Market St.
GUEST SPEAKER/Lewisburg
Eric Walton, chaplain, New York State Assembly, will talk on "How Lewisburg's Downtown Church Community Changed My Life," from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Walton shares his personal account (humorously) of how his experiences in "Young Life" and Lewisburg's downtown church community dramatically impacted his life as a young "unbelieving" Bucknellian — sending him on his way to a pastoral career.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
The Headliners perform 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Laura Boswell, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Brick Stop performs 6-9 p.m. on the patio at the Selins Hotel, Market Street. No cover. Playing the best in classic rock and blues.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at Heritage House, Market and Arch street.
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
CONCERT/Trevorton
Billy D & Rosie perform 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
JUNE 28 & 29
CELEBRATION/McClure
Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company celebrating 70 years of service at the fire company grounds. There will be vendors all weekend and a cake wheel. The event will be open 4-9 p.m. June 28 and feature a chicken barbecue dinner from 5-7 p.m. Serving a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. The All Access (Christian band) will perform 6 and 8 p.m. Event open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 29 and include an all-you-can eat breakfast from 6-9 a.m., vendors open at 8 a.m., parade starts at 6 p.m. beginning at the West Beaver Township Building, 8362 Stage Rd. traveling west to the Bannerville Fire Company. Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon with shows at 7 and 9 p.m.
SUMMER FESTIVAL/Muncy
The Church of the Resurrection, corner of Musser Lane and Main Street, will hold its 21st annual Summer Festival from 4-9 p.m. June 28 and 3-8 p.m. July 29, rain or shine. Food, basket raffle, wine wheel, prize raffle, bake sale, candy wheel, silent auction, Big 6 game, quilt raffle, children's games and bounce house. Entertainment at 7 p.m. by the Catawissa Military Band on June 28 and Rich and Nate Ahearn, 60s and 70s acoustic hits on June 29. Info: 570-546-3900. Entertainment is free but donations are welcomed. Bring lawn chairs for the entertainment.
JUNE 28, 29, 30
MUSICAL/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents "Mamma Mia!" based on the songs of ABBA, at 7:30 p.m. June 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. June 30 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15 adults, $8 children. Call 570-989-0848 or visit riverstagetheatre.org.
JUNE 28 THROUGH JULY 6
CARNIVAL/Millville
The 90th annual Millville Fire Company Carnival will be held at the carnival grounds. Free admission and parking. A Vesper service by Millville Ministerium held at 6 p.m. June 30 on the carnival grounds (no carnival this day). A pet and toy parade forms at 6:30 p.m. July 2 and moves at 7 p.m. Entertainment at 7 p.m. by Video Daze, an 80s tribute band, June 28; Frank Wicher Band, performing country music, June 29; Gift, Troutman and Gift, July 1; Deuce performs 50s-60s-70s music following parade, July 2; One 80, variety music, July 3. There will be games, rides and food. No pets on carnival grounds except pet and toy entrants on July 2 and service animals.
JUNE 28
BLUES MUSIC/Berwick
As part of the Berwick Listening Room, Ed Randazzo and Bret Alexander will perform at 7 p.m. at A Perfect Blend Espresso and More, 135 West Front St. Donations accepted at the door, suggested at $5. Info: 570-317-2596 or exchange@exchangearts.org.
PERFORMANCE/Bloomsburg
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour presented at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, 226 Center St. Ensemble member Eric Wunsch stars in White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a theatrical experiment like none you’ve ever seen. With no rehearsal, no director, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, Eric will learn the story as you do, for the very first time, as he performs it live. Since its premiere in 2011, White Rabbit, Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed more than 1,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film. Tickets: $15, available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=bte
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Grammy nominated C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band performs 9-11 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $17-$20, available at http://www.rustyrailbrewing.com
FORESMAN GOLF TOURNAMENT/Milton
The eighth annual Rick Foresman Memorial Golf Tournament held at Wynding Brook Golf Club. Hosted by Arizona State wide receiver coach Charlie Fisher and the Foresman family. All proceeds benefit youth sports within the Warrior Run area. The format is a four man scramble and cost is $75 per player. Tee time is 1 p.m. Info: Ed Reaser at ed.reaser@gmail.com or 570-649-5721.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Codi & Joe Show presents a mix of pop, country, blues, punk and originals, 7-10 p.m. outside at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
JAZZ IN THE ATTIC/State College
Jazz in the Attic, featuring Ryan Kauffman's Trilogy, 8 p.m. at The State Theatre, 130 W. College Ave. Cost: $12.50/adults, $8.50/students. Info: http://thestatetheatre.org/jazz-in-the-attic-series/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Latsha and John Madden perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eighty6 Band performs at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. Family friendly.
JUNE 29 & 30
FLY-IN/Dalmatia
The fifth annual Carl Bredbenner Fly-In will be held approximately 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29 and 30 at the Aerobats Flying Club field, 452 Flying Eagle Road, off Route 225, about 1/4 mile north of Pillow. Event is free. Refreshments available on site.
JUNE 29
FOOD FESTIVAL/Danville
The second annual Taste of the Nations Food Festival held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. along Mill Street. There will be foods that are spicy, savory, sweet and succulent ethnic foods. Children can enjoy a bounce house. There will be music and dancing. New this year will be Sisters Arcana bellydance.
BEER FEST/Kulpmont
A Beer Fest held 1-5 p.m. at Holy Angels Picnic Grounds, Eighth and Fir streets to Ninth and Fir streets. Features more than 50 craft beers, live music with the Avenue E Band, Galen "Rusty" Foulke. Free snacks. Info. and tickets at www.Kulpmont100.com. Beneftis Kulpmont 100 projects.
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS/Lewisburg
The Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee will offer a wide range of events for the 2019 Celebration. Events on June 29, start with the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, stepping off at 10 a.m. Parade will start at Market and Eighth streets, onto Third Street, and end at the President's Grove, Bucknell University. At 12:15 p.m., there is a Union County Veteran's Recognition Ceremony in the President’s Grove, Loomis Street and University Avenue, Bucknell University. At 1 p.m., picnic in the park and band concerts held in the President's Grove. Band schedule: Fralinger String Band, Philadelphia at 1 p.m., American Originals Fife & Drum Corps, Baltimore, MD at 1:30 p.m., Hanover Lancers, Gettysburg at 2 p.m. North Shore RailRoad will offer their services for train rides. Passengers will board at the Lewisburg Borough Building/Huffnagle Park, for an hour ride. Rides start at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. To purchase tickets, go to the committee website: www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com, click on events, train rides and the link to Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets. Tickets $10 each. The action continues with the Jeep Jamboree, held at the Lewisburg Weis Markets Parking Lot, from 2-6 p.m. This same day registration event welcomes all breeds of jeeps to show off their patriotic spirit. $10 jeep registration. Also present will be food and merchandise vendors. Lewisburg Weis Markets holds their annual block party, starting at 5 p.m. in their parking lot., with the Becky Blue band performing 7-9:15 p.m. In a different part of town, at Wolfe Field, local community organizations will be present to sell food for this community get-together. A Patriotic Show begins at 7 p.m. at Wolfe Field. Featuring the Uptown Music Collective. At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks extravaganza begins at 9:30 p.m. at Wolfe Field. The block party, bands and fireworks may be postponed to June 30 if it is raining. Info: www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6-9 p.m. at Fero Vineyards event pavilion, JPM Road. $5 admission.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Liverpool
Ricky and Harv perform 4-6 p.m. at Hunters Valley Winery, just off Routes 11-15, south of Liverpool.
CAR SHOW/McClure
The ninth annual Joe Wolfley Memorial American Legion Post 942 Car Show held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 40 Forbes St. Rain/shine. Registration from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost: $15 or $12 if pre-registered by June 22. New to the show: "cycles". Door prizes, 50/50 drawing, raffles. Food and beverages available for purchase (including breakfast sandwiches). Trophies: Top 20, Legion's Choice, SAL Choice, Prople's Choice, Oldest Original Vehicle, Kid's Choice, Street Rod Best of Show, Pick-Up/4x4 Best of Show, New Millennium Award (2000-present), Special Interest Award (race car, dune buggy, Jeep, etc.), Joe Wolfley Memorial Award. Bike awards: Top 5, Legion's Choice, SAL Choice, Kid's Choice, People's Choice, Joe Wolfley Memorial Award. Ride through McClure after the show. Info: Brenda at 717-543-3252 or Andy at 570-765-3402 or Like the Facebook page Classic Cruisers of McClure, PA.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
The Millersburg Area Art Association member Robin Lucas Wheeler will be “On the Porch,” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gallery on the Square. She will be doing demonstrations on her potters wheel, and will have some of her work available for sale as well. Talk to Wheeler, see her work, and learn about her process.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Haela performs 7-10 p.m. outside at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: 814-308-9522 or http://barrel21distillery.com/barrel21-events/event/swing-nova/
SANDWICH STOLL/Sunbury
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is hosting the second annual Sandwich Stroll from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Sunbury with 17 eateries competing for the tastiest treat. Participating are McGuigan's Public House, The Squeeze In, The Dip-In, Frank & Mellie's, Little Addy's Cafe, Dynamic Wings Express, Hurr's Ice Cream, Mary's Jams, Jellies & More, AleeBanese Food, Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant, Cocina Tica, Big Mambos Latin Bistro, B&Gs Spot, The Hotel Edison, Pop Snyder's Lunch, Route 61 Roadhouse, Sunbury Sub Shop and Marlin's Sub Shop. Tickets are $10. Buy tickets in advance on evenbrite.com, at the SRI office during regular business hours or on event day if tickets have not sold out. People can start picking up their sample tickets at 10 a.m. Saturday at the SRI office (450 Chestnut St. inside the Albright Center for the Arts). There will also be live music by Kenny and Ed. Ticket sales are split between the shop owners and SRI to cover the costs of the event.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Reverend Blue Jean performs at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Bombadil performs 9 p.m.-midnight at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JUNE 30
RE-CREATION/Beavertown
St. Paul's Reformed Church of Beavertown will host the musical group "Re-Creation' at 7 p.m. During the musical service a love offering will be taken. A homemade ice cream social will follow the service. Info: 570-658-7590.
DALE-ENGLE-WALKER HOUSE TOURS/Lewisburg
Tours of the c. 1793 Dale-Engle-Walker House held 1-4 p.m. Info: 570-524-8666, info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org, or http://www.unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org/
THE STORY/Lewisburg
"The Story" final wrap-up begins at 2 p.m. in the Reading Room at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. "Contemporary issues from a Biblical Perspective." Refreshments served.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
The Dilly Beans perform at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
SCHOOL TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. The school is at 3015 Salem Rd. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by board and societty members. Museum is at 1150 Front St. at the model fort. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club. No cover.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Swing-Nova performs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrel 135, 135 W. Third St. Info: 570-322-7131 or www.facebook.com/barrel135/
JULY 1
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Shawn Taylor performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
JULY 2
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by KJ and The Sunshine Band begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
FREE FAMILY MOVIE/Lewisburg
Labryinth presented at 2 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. as part of the Free Family Film Series.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
Gift, Troutman & Gift performs 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John & Lou, the beloved duo of John Derk and Louise Charvat, perform 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
JULY 3-7
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL/Centre Hall
Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival held July 3-7 at Centre County Grange fairgrounds. Featuring many Grammy award winning artists including Little Roy Lewis and Larry Sparks. Festival band lineup: July 3: The Malpass Brothers, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, Dave Adkins Band, Remington Ryde, The Baker Family, Gary Brewer & Kentucky Ramblers; July 4: Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, Larry Efaw & Bluegrass Mountaineers, Jesse Alexander Band, Larry Sparks & Lonesome Ramblers, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Ralph Stanley II & Clinch Mountain Boys; July 5: Nothin Fancy, Edgar Loudermilk Band, The Baker Family, Larry Gillis Band, Caney Creek, Scott Eager & High Lonesome Sound: July 6: Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time, Big Country Bluegrass, Rappahannock Crossing, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeepers, Jr. Sisk, Kody Norris & Watauga Mtn. Boys, Kids Program; July 7: Remington Ryde, James King Tribute. Tickets: 5 day advance tickets by July 1, $65; at the gate: July 3-6 $25, July 7, $15. Children under 12 free with paid adult. Info: 717-348-3537 or remingtonryde.com.
JULY 3
BENEFIT CONCERT/Beaver Springs
Christian recording artist Chris Pick and GMA Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Mitch McVicker will host a benefit concert for Trina Eia at The Middlecreek Area Community Center "The MACC" at 67 Elm St. Concert begins at 6 p.m. A $5 at the door fee will be given to Trina for treatment. She was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma. She has a mass pressing on her trachea which is causing breathing difficulties and another mass in her lower right lung. Neither are surgically removable.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPEAKER'S SERIES/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society Speaker's Series features author and historian Terry Diener, who will present "The Life of Philanthropist Thomas Beaver." Program takes place at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5, including society members.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
The Penn Central Wind Band, a regional wind ensemble based in Lewisburg and conducted by William Kenny performs for Music in the Park at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park.Their annual “Stars, Stripes, and Sousa” concert is the highlight of many local July 4th celebrations. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Greenspace Auditorium, 815 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Jazz Quartet performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.