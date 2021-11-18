Have an Applause event you want to add to the weekly Applause Calendar? Email details to news@dailyitem.com
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
The Art of Cooking with Friends, 6-8 p.m. at the West End Library. Select a Thanksgiving recipe you've never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or online.
PLAY/Mifflinburg
The fall production of “Cheaper by the Dozen” presented at 7 p.m. at Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for adults/students and $5 for children 12 and younger.
PLAY/Selinsgrove
The fall production of “Who’s Dyin’ to be a Millionaire” will be performed at Selinsgrove Area High School auditorium, 500 N. Broad St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or in advance at Selinsgrove Area High School main office. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets are $3. Masks are required for all audience members. More information at 570-374-1144 or https://www.seal-pa.org/fall-play-whos-dying-to-be-a-millionaire/
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam (Open Mic) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PLAY/Sunbury
Shikellamy High School will present “Clue” as its fall production at the auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Anyone looking to purchase tickets in advance are asked to call 570 286-3760 or email Boyer at boyere@shikbraves.org.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation, from 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. No experience needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PLAY/Mifflinburg
The fall production of “Cheaper by the Dozen” presented at 7 p.m. at Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for adults/students and $5 for children 12 and younger.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul from 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Bob Randell performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
PLAY/Selinsgrove
The fall production of “Who’s Dyin’ to be a Millionaire” will be performed at Selinsgrove Area High School auditorium, 500 N. Broad St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or in advance at Selinsgrove Area High School main office. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets are $3. Masks are required for all audience members. More information at 570-374-1144 or https://www.seal-pa.org/fall-play-whos-dying-to-be-a-millionaire/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kimbo Reichley and Chris Trasatti perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave. No cover. Indoor and outdoor seating.
DINNER THEATRE/Sunbury
The Albright Center for the Arts presents the murder mystery dinner theatre, This Job Will Kill Ya' at 6 p.m. at 450 Chestnut St. When the owner of a multi-million dollar corporation passes away, seven employees of that company come together for one night in hopes to be the recipient of the Tets Technology fortune. When the stakes are this high, things don’t always go as planned. It’s a classic Whodunit and you need to solve the murder. Cost: $40 per ticket includes admission to the show and a buffet dinner by Craft Catering. The buffet dinner includes parmesan crusted chicken, vegetable medley, baked ziti, garden salad, rolls and butter, dessert, and water and iced tea. This event will be BYOB. Additional glassware will not be provided. Guests must be 18 and older to attend. Six people seated at a table. Seats will be available on a first come basis on the night of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-show-tickets-195273657767?fbclid=IwAR2iPLhu2aYspaTUCekRSgpLmuHLyb-0KyuLxCEVSUFNfrpBRCFmD8md3Q0
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kersetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds from 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PLAY/Sunbury
Shikellamy High School will present “Clue” as its fall production at the auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Anyone looking to purchase tickets in advance are asked to call 570 286-3760 or email Boyer at boyere@shikbraves.org.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective is set to kick off their 2021-2022 Performance Season at the Community Arts Center by presenting WUMC: FM Radio Hits of the ‘70s, starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will focus on rock and pop radio hits of the 1970s from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, ABBA, Bob Seger, Blondie, Eddie Money, Heart, and many more. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. Info: uptownmusic.org/wumc or call 570-329-0888.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
PRETZEL FEST/Lewisburg
Pretzel Fest held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Jill Thomas (author and family owner of the Tom Sturgis Pretzel Company) teaches about pretzel. Learn about the pretzel making process, examine pretzel salt, and design new pretzel shapes. Recommended for ages 4 and up and free with general admission or museum membership. Masks are required.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
PLAY/Mifflinburg
The fall production of “Cheaper by the Dozen” presented at 7 p.m. at Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for adults/students and $5 for children 12 and younger.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
The Mile Hill Band will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Italian Terrace.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Vaughn Hummel performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
PLAY/Selinsgrove
The fall production of “Who’s Dyin’ to be a Millionaire” will be performed at Selinsgrove Area High School auditorium, 500 N. Broad St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or in advance at Selinsgrove Area High School main office. Adult tickets are $6 and student tickets are $3. Masks are required for all audience members. More information at 570-374-1144 or https://www.seal-pa.org/fall-play-whos-dying-to-be-a-millionaire/
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach's Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter Band will perform from 3-5:30 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Route 61, Sunbury. Cookin’ From the Hart will be on site with their homecoming and Whispering Oaks will be offering a complimentary glass of warm mulled wine for anyone bringing a nonperishable food item, grocery gift card or monetary donation to fill Haven Ministry Center’s pantry for the holidays.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Greg Snyder and John Derk perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
PLAY/Sunbury
Shikellamy High School will present “Clue” as its fall production at the auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Anyone looking to purchase tickets in advance are asked to call 570 286-3760 or email Boyer at boyere@shikbraves.org.
DINNER THEATRE/Sunbury
The Albright Center for the Arts presents the murder mystery dinner theatre, This Job Will Kill Ya' at 6 p.m. at 450 Chestnut St. When the owner of a multi-million dollar corporation passes away, seven employees of that company come together for one night in hopes to be the recipient of the Tets Technology fortune. When the stakes are this high, things don’t always go as planned. It’s a classic Whodunit and you need to solve the murder. Cost: $40 per ticket includes admission to the show and a buffet dinner by Craft Catering. The buffet dinner includes parmesan crusted chicken, vegetable medley, baked ziti, garden salad, rolls and butter, dessert, and water and iced tea. This event will be BYOB. Additional glassware will not be provided. Guests must be 18 and older to attend. Six people seated at a table. Seats will be available on a first come basis on the night of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-show-tickets-195273657767?fbclid=IwAR2iPLhu2aYspaTUCekRSgpLmuHLyb-0KyuLxCEVSUFNfrpBRCFmD8md3Q0
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Dream Catchers perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Billtown Brass Band presents a Kick Off the Holidays concert at 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St. Tickets are available at the door; adults are $10 and children are free. The concert is part of the Victorian Christmas in Williamsport weekend and all ticket holding participants are welcome for $5.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective is set to kick off their 2021-2022 Performance Season at the Community Arts Center by presenting WUMC: FM Radio Hits of the ‘70s, starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will focus on rock and pop radio hits of the 1970s from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, ABBA, Bob Seger, Blondie, Eddie Money, Heart, and many more. Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door, are available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. Info: uptownmusic.org/wumc or call 570-329-0888.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
THANKSGIVING SERVICE/Dornsife
The churches of the Mahanoy Koinonia Ministerium will present a Thanksgiving service for members of the Line Mountain community at 7 p.m. The service at Himmel’s Church, Dornsife, will provide the opportunity to express our gratitude for the things which have seen us through the trying times of the past year. There will also be an online option for persons not able to attend in person. The service will be livestreamed on the Ministerium’s YouTube channel, “Koinonia Linemtn”. It additionally will be available as a livestream on the Facebook page of the Himmel’s Church.
HERITAGE SUNDAY/Dornsife
Himmel’s Church will observe Heritage Sunday with a worship service in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Visitors are welcome to help the church observe this special occasion in the language of its cultural heritage. There will be written translation available for persons attending the service who are not familiar with the dialect. A livestream of the service will be available on the congregations’ Facebook page. Info: 570-425-2200.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
Internationally recognized quilt artist Eliza Hardy Jones will present Color Music from her “Song Quilts” project at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road (Rt. 192). Doors open at 1 p.m. Masks are required. The “Song Quilts” project visually interprets folk music from the American Appalachian tradition and the Russian Arctic. Eliza will discuss the creative process behind developing the Song Quilts, as well as her transcription methodology regarding transforming music into quilts. Free to the public and co-hosted with Piecemakers of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild. Registration is required and can either be completed at www.LewisburgArtsCouncil.com/Quilt or by calling Karen at 570-238-7572. (Leave your name and phone number.)
CONCERT/Mechanicsburg
The Susquehanna Chorale and three of its educational choirs will present the annual Youth Choral Festival at 4 p.m. at the High Center for Performing Arts, Messiah University. The concert will include selections from the traditional choral repertoire, art songs, and folk songs from around the world, concluding with a special performance by the combined choirs of Mack Wilberg’s Anthem of Peace. Tickets are available through the Messiah University Box Office. Tickets can be obtained through the Chorale’s website, www.susquehannachorale.org/performances, or by calling the Box Office at 717-691-6036. Tickets are $16 in advance, or $21 at the door. Student tickets are $5.
GUIDED TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Avenue is open for tours Saturdays and Sundays. Tours are held at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reserve your tour date and time by going to www.joseph-priestley-house.org. Walk-ins welcome. Info: 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tyler Erik performs 4-6 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PLAY/Sunbury
Shikellamy High School will present “Clue” as its fall production at the auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Anyone looking to purchase tickets in advance are asked to call 570 286-3760 or email Boyer at boyere@shikbraves.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
MASTER GARDENERS: HOLIDAY PLANTS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Holiday Plants presented 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn about the characteristics and care of holiday cactus, poinsettias, amaryllis, kalanchoe and cyclamen from Master Gardener Kathy Lehman. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Play the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dead Simple performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker will perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House, 305 Main St., Turbotville.