THROUGH DEC. 19
TREE FEST OF CHILDREN'S BOOKS/Selinsgrove
The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library present Tree Fest of Children's Books 2019 through Dec. 19. Funds raised will benefit Snyder County Libraries 2020 Summer Reading Program.
NOV. 28
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
NOV. 29-DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their Christmas show for their 42nd season of live entertainment in the region, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Miss Bennet is a sequel-of-sorts to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The show follows brainy Mary Bennet (Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, Dorothy in BTE’s The Wizard of Oz), who, while on a Christmas visit to her sister’s English country estate, bumps into the equally brainy (and handsome!) Arthur de Bourgh (BTE intern Michael Covel). You’ll be rooting for them to get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe in this rollicking holiday confection. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens Nov. 29 with BTE’s traditional “Food Preview” at 2 p.m. A non-perishable item (or items) is the cost of your ticket. Arrive early to guarantee your seat. Miss Bennet typically plays public shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Space is still available for special morning matinees for school groups. The final performance will be held Dec. 29. Tickets are available at www.bte.org.
NOV. 29
CASH & CARRY SALE/Bloomsburg
For the sixth year, Bloomsburg’s Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St., hosts an end-of-year show with artwork by more than 150 artists from throughout central and eastern Pennsylvania. As with all of the Gallery’s open-call shows, the “Cash & Carry” welcomes participation by artists of all ages and levels of experience, and this year’s show again has work by Bloomsburg University art professors and preschool children and everyone in between — almost 400 pieces now on the walls. The Exchange gave away hundreds of wooden panels for artists to use, this year in two different sizes, roughly 7 inches by 9 inches and 9 inches by 12 inches; they sell for $30 and $50, and 80 percent of every sale goes to the artist. The artists worked in many media: painting, drawing, photography, collage, sculpture, fiber, and more. Most panels hang on the wall; some sit or stand. Sales start at the show’s reception, which takes place on Nov. 29: Door opens at 5 p.m., attendees take numbers, and at 6 p.m. the person with number 1 may choose one piece to buy; if that person wants another piece, s/he must take another number and go to the back of the line. Then the person with number 2 gets to choose a piece. Info: ExchangeArts.org, Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or 570-317-2596.
BLACK FRIDAY PJ PARTY/Harrisburg
A Polar Express Black Friday PJ Party held 4-7 p.m. at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Wear your holiday pj's and bring a toy to share in the Toys For Tots drive and get a free popcorn. From 4-4:50 p.m.: Hot cocoa bar and cookie reception in Select Medical Digital Lobby; selfie station; and Letters to Santa table. Polar Express Movie begins at 5 p.m. Tickets: a dults, $9.50; senior, $8; military, $8; junior, $8; adult group, $9; senior group, $8; junior group, $7.75.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Moxie & Rebel with The Family Ties performs at 8 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 30
ARTISTS RECEPTION/Bloomsburg
The Artspace Holiday Member Show is the last show of the year and features new works by Artspace member artists in a wide variety of media including photography, pottery, painting, sculpture, textiles, ceramics and jewelry. The show runs through Jan. 5. An artist reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Back In Black (tribute to AC/DC) with special guest "LeadFoot", 6-11:45 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Tickets: $20 available at Front Street Station, Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946 or Browntickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show at 7.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Country Line Band performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover. Open to public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
HOLIDAY TEA/Sunbury
Holiday tea at 2 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Special guest, KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will perform holiday music. No charge for this event. All ages welcome. Info: 570-286-2461.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Beavertown
The 14th annual "Give it Away" Christmas program will be held at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Features musical talent from the local community. Light refreshments will be served following the program. All are welcome to attend.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Gratz
The annual Gratz Historical Society Tea will feature a Christmas concert of choral music by the all-mens chorus Men in Harmony at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Simeon United Lutheran Church, 173 N. Center St. A Christmas Tea where the public will be able to visit with the performers will follow the event in the social hall. No admission fee. Info: 717-979-9329.
HOLIDAY CONCERT/Halifax
A holiday concert, featuring Brad Crum’s Christmas with Elvis and Shelby Nestler’s Make Mine Country Band held at 2 p.m. at the Halifax Ambulance Building, 32 Bunker Hill Rd. A benefit for Messiah Lutheran Church Outreach. Tickets: $12 adult, $8 ages 5-12, and free for ages under 5. Crum will entertain guests with his Elvis Christmas Tribute and Nestler will perform traditional country music with the Make Mine Country Band. Refreshments and craft items will be on sale. Tickets available by calling 717-692-5317 or 717-896-8547. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors will open at 1 p.m. The Halifax Ambulance Building is located along Route 225, approximately 20 miles north of Harrisburg.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Pure Cane Sugar performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Frank Wicher performs 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
TRAIN SHOW/Williamsport
The 40th annual Whistle Stop Train Show & Sale held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Woodward Fire Hall, Route 220. Electronic trains bought, sold and swapped. Admission: $3/adults and free for children under 12. More than 120 tables. Santa will visit. Info: 570-326-4280.
DEC. 2
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Blues Creakers perform 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 3
ARTIST RECEPTION/Lewisburg
Nella Storm, of Muncy, will display her paintings of impressionist and expressionist style, as well as tile and mosaic pieces throughout December in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County. An opening reception for Nella is scheduled for Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Info: publibuc.org/adults/whats-on-display/.
CHAMBER MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Chamber music will be performed by Susquehanna University students from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Presented by the Department of Music. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-10 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Braden McDannell plays classic covers from the 60s-90s, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
DEC. 4
CHAMBER MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Chamber music will be performed by Susquehanna University students from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, Susquehanna University. Presented by the Department of Music. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.