NOV. 21-22
MUSICAL/Middleburg
At 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Midd-West Middle School will present the musical “Annie Jr.” in the middle school gymnasium. Admission is $5/adults and $3/students.
NOV. 21
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
AC Soul Medicine brings their soulful sounds to the Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. in the upstairs game room/bar. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with NV Wranglers, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
ROCK & COMEDY NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Rock and Comedy Night held 6-11 p.m. at VFW Post 6631 banquet room, 940 Route 522. $15 general admission. Music by classic rock band Old School. Comedy by Gary Limoge, Greg Billet, Kyle Neff, and Andrew Glessner. Hosted by Jackie Wyker. Must be 21.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Sunbury
Janet R. Johnson, curator of archaeology at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, will talk about the ongoing dig at the site of Fort Hunter along the Susquehanna River north of Harrisburg, during the 7 p.m. meeting of the Northumberland Historical Society. Meetings are held at Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St. Johnson will also explain how Fort Hunter relates to Fort Augusta as both forts were built during the French and Indian War. Admission is free.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
NOV. 22
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
RECEPTION/Lewisburg
Industrial photography Locust Summit Anthracite Colliery/Breaker — Rotary Coal Car Dumpers by Mike Molesevich @ 1980 featured at Packwood House Gallery, 15 N. Water St. The black and white photos on exhibit were taken from late 1970s to early 1980s. Hoyer's Photo Shop in Williamsport recently scanned the original negatives, which Mike stored in a shoebox, and then printed, matted and framed the photos. A reception will be held 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22. RSVP appreciated.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with an MC and four comedians, held 9 p.m. to midnight at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 8. $10 cover. Same evening meal receipt receives half price off admission.
CONCERT/Shamokin
Re-Creation presents “Color Me America!" concert at 7 p.m. at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St. All seats general admission — $10.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Organ Trio East performs at 7:30 p.m. at the State Theatre. Info: http://thestatetheatre.org/jazz-in-the-attic-presents-jay-vonadas-organ-trio-east/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fall Friends "Pie and Wine" Festival held 5:30-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Live music by Larry Smith from 6-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Nate Myers and the Aces perform at 6 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. followed by Friday Night Rock School at 9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Falling Rockerz will be rockin' from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St., followed by Jerry Whitenight Oldies Night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS/Williamsport
A Victorian Christmas Celebration with artisan market, historic talk, tree lighting and caroling held 2-7 p.m. at the YWCA, Trinity Episcopal Church and Park Place lawn, 815 W. Fourth St. and area. Historic walk "Riding Through Time" held 6-7 p.m. at Trinity Church and explores all modes of transportation in Victorian Williamsport. Followed by tree lighting, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies at 7 p.m. at Park Place lawn, directly across the street from the YWCA. Duboistown Flower Club Show and Sale held 2-7 p.m. at the YWCA. Artisan market will have 25 juried artists and craftsman.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Interrobang with special guest Gray Valley, 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 23-DEC. 19
TREE FEST OF CHILDREN'S BOOKS/Selinsgrove
The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library present Tree Fest of Children's Books 2019 from Nov. 23 through Dec. 19. The opening reception is 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Funds raised will benefit Snyder County Libraries 2020 Summer Reading Program.
NOV. 23
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 8-11 p.m. at Old Forge Brewing, Market Street. No cover.
HOLIDAY PARADE/Hummels Wharf
Susquehanna Valley Mall's Holiday Parade begins at 9 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Erin Condo & the Hoofties performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
BARK AT THE MOON/Northumberland
Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath Tribute Band with special guest Upper Cutt performs 8 p.m. to midnight at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7. Sponsored By Bud Light — Bud Light merchandice giveaways.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Orchestra Concert will perform Clara Schumann’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra with soloist Naomi Niskala, among other works from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Stretansky Concert Hall, located in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover. Open to public.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & the Funshine Band performs 10 p.m. to 1a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
AUTHOR VISITS/Sunbury
Northumberland author John L. Moore will visit Sunbury's Market House, 434 Market St., to tell true stories about the early days of Sunbury, Northumberland and Northumberland County. The two towns and the county were all established in 1772. During the American Revolution, Indian war parties terrorized the region, forcing hundreds of upriver settlers to flee to Fort Augusta. Moore said that much of his new book — "1780: Year of Revenge" — takes place in the Susquehanna Valley and that he will read selections from it. The book was released last summer. Moore will be located just inside the market's Woodlawn Avenue entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will also have a display of his non-fiction history books.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Gabe Stillman Band performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 24
HOT TOPIC DISCUSSION/Selinsgrove
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., welcomes Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator to Susquehanna University to speak about the exciting initiatives undertaken by SU to make their campus sustainable at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Free and open to the public. Info: www.saintpauls-ucc.org or 570-374-8749.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Sean Farley and David Lynn perform 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
NOV. 25
MOVIE NIGHT/Sunbury
Sci-Fi movie night at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free event. Info: 570-286-2461.
NOV. 26
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher kicks off Thanksgiving week with a local honky-tonk favorite, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
NOV. 27
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
COMEDY & MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Comedy and music, 6-11 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522. Starring the classic rock band Old School and comedians Gary Limoge, Andrew Glessner, Kyle Neff and Greg Billet. Hosted by Jackie Wyker. Admission: $15. Ages 21 and older. Open to public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley featuring John "Lloyd" Kistner and Billy "Rork" Kerstetter, founding members of Harpo, perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Info: 570-286-5002. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Keystone Cats peform 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.