OCT. 31-NOV. 1
MUSICAL/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University Players will present "Be More Chill" from Thursday through Sunday at the Alvina Krause Theatre in downtown Bloomsburg. This musical features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz, and is based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. The production is directed by BU assistant professor of Theatre, Carrie Winship, Ph.D. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are free for BU Students/CGA Activities Card Holders, $12 for adults, $8 for students/seniors. Tickets for all BU Players productions must be purchased in person at the box office or over the phone at the Arts in Bloom Box Office. Contact information and hours for the Arts in Bloom Box Office can be found at https://bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom. Tickets also may be purchased starting an hour before curtain time at the Alvina Krause Theatre, if seats are still available.
OCT. 31
LECTURE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s will host Harvard University professor Benjamin Friedman Ph.D., for its fall Economics Lecture Series at 2 p.m. in Mitrani Hall at the Haas Center for the Performing Arts. Friedman will speak on the “The Economic Threat to American Politics and Society: Slow Growth, Inequality, and Automation.”
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail features Ricky and Harv from 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Celebrate Halloween with the dynamic duo. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Third Leg, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
NOVEMBER
EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
A paintbrush, a canvas and a studio barn is all Joanne Landis needs to tell a story. Joanne Landis’ paintings will be on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of November. Joanne considers herself a “narrative” painter. “My figures, mostly women, are often meditations on archetypes, myth or personal experience,” said Joanne. An artist reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 and is free and open to the public. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
NOV. 1, 2, 8, 9
DINNER THEATER PRODUCTION/Sunbury
The Valley Players’ latest dinner theater production, the comedy “Dixie Swim Club” by Jones, Hope, Wooten, presented Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9 at the Packer House. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.thepackerhouse.com/dinner-theater or by calling 570-556-7374. “Dixie Swim Club” follows five women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, as they set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. The play focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 26 years. Entrée options include slow-roasted barbecue chicken breast, bourbon-baked ham and the vegetarian option of stuffed shells, with an old-fashioned lemon poppyseed cake with decadent blueberry sauce for dessert. A cash bar will also be available. Info: contact Joyce Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
NOV. 1
COMEDY NIGHT/Danville
Zing Productions Booth Theater presents Comedy Night at 8 p.m. at the Booth Theater, 328 Mill St. Featuring Zack Hammond, Bill Russum, Sean Conway. Tickets: $10. Seating starts at 7 p.m. Reservations, 570-951-6572. BYOB.
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW/Harrisburg
The Rocky Horror Picture Show gets super-sized on Harrisburg's largest digital screen at 8 p.m. at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Prop bags available for $5. Costumes encouraged. No toast, hot dogs, rice or water guns. To purchase tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/rocky-horror-picture-show
STROLL THROUGH THE ARTS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Arts Council hosts its 20th Annual Stroll Through the Arts/Dance to the Music in historic downtown Lewisburg. At this one-night-only arts experience, twinkling luminaries line Lewisburg’s sidewalks as art-lovers wend their way along Market from Water to Fifth streets. From 6-9 p.m., 50 artists will display their original work in 40 different shops, studios, and galleries all along five blocks of downtown Market Street. The artists work in a wide variety of media, from clay to metal to wood, and in styles ranging from realistic to abstract, all are from the central Susquehanna Valley region. Edible art also available. This year's Stroll Through the Arts will again feature the Passport program. Anyone who visits and has checked off the required number of businesses in specified blocks of downtown is eligible to enter a drawing for downtown Lewisburg gift certificates. Passports are available at any of the participating businesses as well as on the Lewisburg Arts Council’s website: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com. Completed passports must be turned in at the Lewisburg Deli, 334 Market St., by 9:15 p.m.; the drawing will happen at 9:20 p.m. Entrants do not need be present to win. An entire evening of free live performances, 6-11:30 p.m.: Lester Hirsh, at Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St., from 6-8 p.m.; Milltown Blues Band, at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., from 7-9 p.m.; Lawson and Disorder, at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St., from 8-10 p.m.; Ann Kerstetter Trio, at the Towne Tavern, 600 Market St., from 9:30-11:30 p.m. BVRA will be partnering with the Lewisburg Children's Museum to host a special parents’ night out from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Kids will have time in the museum, followed by pizza, popcorn, and a movie. Children ages 3-9 who are potty-trained may attend. Cost: $25 for one child, plus $10 for each subsequent child. To receive the discount for two or more registrants, call 570-524-4774. For more information or to register, visit: http://bvrec.org/parents-night-out/ Details about the artists who will be displaying and performing will be available on the Lewisburg Arts Council’s website: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com, and on the Facebook Events page: https://www.facebook.com/LewisburgArtsCouncil/events/.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 9:30-11:30 p.m. at the Town Tavern, 600 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
SQUARE DANCE/Mifflintown
A square dance with the band Down Yonder and calling by Mark Brosius held at 6 p.m. at Four Seasons Senior Center, CJEMS Lane, Route 35 East. Admission is $6. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. Menu: browned hot dogs, beef barbecue, cheeseburger soup, pies, whoopie pies, coffee, soda and water. Info: 717-436-6847 or 814-671-6854.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
4 Brick Stop performs at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522. Doors open at 5 p.m. No cover. Open to public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Telltale Signs with The Susquehanna Jamcrackers performs at 8 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 2 & 3
FRANKENSTEIN/Lewisburg
Innovative theatre company Manual Cinema will bring the classic gothic tale, Frankenstein, to the Weis Center’s stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Stories of Mary Shelley, Victor Frankenstein and his Monster expose how the forces of family, community and education shape personhood — or destroy it by their absence. Manual Cinema's Frankenstein combines handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques and innovative sound and music to create immersive visual stories for stage and screen. A free hands-on public workshop offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Weis Center. RSVPs required, as seating is limited. Workshop will begin with an overview of how the company creates shows from story idea to full production. Then get on their feet at the overhead projectors and behind the screens to deconstruct and stage a short sequence from a Manual Cinema show in order to learn the puppetry techniques and cinematic language that the company has invented. Participants will then devise short, narrative shows of their own using the company's puppets and equipment. A short discussion and critique will conclude the session. Register for the free workshop at: https://forms.gle/cfrabxssHcAumBRE9 or by calling 570-577-3925. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
NOV. 2
CONCERT & MEAL/Halifax
Daystar Vocal will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road, along Route 225. A supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the concert. A love offering will be accepted to support the group. Info: 717-898-2664.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
Odyssey performs music of the 60s and 70s, 7-10 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Open to the public. No cover.
FRANKENSTEIN/Lewisburg
Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein featuring multimedia/puppetry/live music, 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. Love, loss and creation merge in unexpected ways in this thrilling classic gothic tale. Stories of Mary Shelley, Victor Frankenstein and his Monster expose how the forces of family, community and education shape personhood — or destroy it by their absence. Combines vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, multi-channel sound design and a live music ensemble. Tickets: Adults: $25; seniors 62+ and subscribers: $20; youth 18 and under: $15; Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2): $15; Bucknell students (limit 2): $10; Non-Bucknell students (limit 2): $15. For tickets: https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx
BREWS & TUNES/Lewisburg
Light the House, Brews & Tunes, held 7-11 p.m. at The Cellars at Brookpark. Features spirits, wine, beer, food, a silent auction, entertainment by Blue River Spell, Woody Wolfe, and Leah Batman. Tickets: $50/person. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. To purchase tickets: www.rmhdanville.org.
BOOK SIGNING/Lewisburg
Northumberland author John L. Moore will read from his latest book, 1780: Year of Revenge, at noon at the Barnes & Noble at Bucknell University, 400 Market St. The event will be both educational and entertaining for history-minded adults and children. The non-fiction book tells how the American Revolutionary War affected the Susquehanna River Valley and others regions of Frontier Pennsylvania during the war’s sixth year. It is the third volume in Moore’s Revolutionary Pennsylvania Series.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY/Mifflinburg
Veterans Day ceremony, Union County WWII Honor Roll begins at 11 a.m. at Mifflinburg Park. Speakers are Vietnam veterans, Michael Balducci and Buzz Meachum. Also participating will be the scouts, Nazarene Church Singers, Shikellamy JROTC, Children of the American Revolution, Rosie the Riveter, Gold Star families. In case of inclement weather, event will be held at the Nazarence Church, 12 Market St. To purchase a brick or make a tax deductible donation to maintian the monument grounds Union County Veterans Foundation 570-524-4367, 1009 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg PA, 17837.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Pure Cane Sugar performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Eighty6 Band performs 8-11 p.m. at the Meiserville Inn.
PRESENTATION/Selinsgrove
Raconteur Radio will present “War of the Worlds,” at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater, Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. This year marks the 81st anniversary of Orson Welles’ famous radio adaption of the H.G. Wells’ novel “War of the Worlds,” broadcast on Oct. 30, 1938. The radio dramatization of an alien invasion terrorized a major segment of the United States’ population. This historic broadcast will be professionally recreated by Raconteur Radio, which stages theatrical presentations of vintage radio plays, classic works of literature and pop culture parodies for live audiences. The production is performed in period costumes with theatrical lighting, vintage commercials, Golden Age radio equipment and extensive sound effects. Early, pre-show arrivals can watch a video presentation that provides historical background of “War of the Worlds.” A question-and-answer session will follow the performance, during which the audience is invited to participate and meet the actors.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ricky and Harv perform 8-10 p.m. at Q-Brew in Selinsgrove.
BOOK SIGNING/Selinsgrove
Bonnie Swinehart, local author of middle-grade historical fiction "Benjy and the Belsnickel" and accompanying study guide, will hold a book signing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coles Hardware (across from Weis Markets).
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street Inn, 103 S. Third St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
CONCERT/University Park
The Penn State Blue Band’s “Blue Bandorama” indoor concert will be held in the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Celebrating its 120th Anniversary, the band will showcase traditional Penn State songs as well as music from this season’s halftime shows. To purchase tickets: https://bjc.psu.edu/blue-bandorama
NOV. 3
PERFORMANCE/Danville
In honor of our veterans, a performance by the musical group Re-Creation, begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Drive. Performacen will be followed by a 21 gun salute and playing of taps by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard. A goodwill offering will be taken during the performance to help fund the many shows they perform each year at the VA Medical Centers nationwide.
MATTY-ONE-MAN SHOW/Lewisburg
Eddie Frierson’s one-man show “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” will be staged at 1 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Tickets are available at www.lewisburgpa.com/shop or via the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook page. Proceeds benefit the Union County 4th of July Parade Committee. Ruth Blankenship and Judy Blee, local pianists, will perform music of the early 20th Century period in the theatre lobby when the doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Unitarian Universalist Sunday program will address Precision Conservation Techniques in Use in the Region at 10:30 a.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Adrienne Gemberling, of the Chesapeake Conservancy field office at Susquehanna University, will address the Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and speak about various ways Chesapeake Conservancy has been integrating high-resolution data into conservation planning and on-the-ground restoration. She will describe projects that use live stakes or tree branch cuttings to accelerate restoration in places that matter most to water quality, tools for landowners to understand conservation options, and methods to prioritize parcels for conservation easements. There will also be a demonstration of how to properly create live cuttings. In addition there are upcoming live stake harvesting events that people can sign up to volunteer for around the region. Program is free and open to the public. There will be time for coffee and conversation preceding the program, from 10-10:30 a.m. All welcome. Info: Arden Miller at jpuufinfo@gmail.com or 570-374-5369.
ETHICAL CULTURE SOCIETY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Guest speaker, John Deppen, presents "Never Fail to Protest — The Legacy of Elie Wiesel" at 3 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society meeting in the fellowship hall at Beaver Memorial Church, 42 S. Third St. Coffee and chat begins at 3 p.m. Author, teacher, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 for his willingness to speak out against injustice. Deppen is a former nonprofit executive and interagency consultant with an educational background in military history and conflict studies. Info: susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Jeremy Pinnell with special guest Chris Rattie & The New Rebels, 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $15-$22, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeremy-pinnell-tickets-70859285029
HOMECOMING SERVICE/Mount Pleasant Mills
St. Thomas Independent Church will have a homecoming service at 10 a.m. with True Heart. Meal will follow in the social hall.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music, 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. Features guest poet Ann Keeler Evans, a published poet and songwriter and minister at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley. Music by Tom Patton. Info: 570-473-1688 or www.priestleychapel.org.
OPEN HOUSE/Northumberland
Open house and free admission, 1-4 p.m. at the Rev. Dr. Joseph Priestley’s, for self-guided tours of the 18th century home of the renowned scientist, clergyman and education innovator. Costumed guides will staff the Federal-Georgian style interior, providing information about life in Northumberland between 1794 and 1804, when Priestley pursued his scientific and religious interests here. Ronald Blatchley, of New Berlin, a retired chemistry teacher, will re-enact the English-born Priestley’s early scientific demonstrations twice during the afternoon, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Due to limited seating in the Pond Building tickets are required for admission. Tickets can be obtained at the Visitor Center or reserved beforehand. In addition to the lab demonstrations the Bloomsburg Early Music ensemble will perform period music in the drawing room. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Shane McGeehan and Steve Leonard perform 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 4
SPEAKER/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University is hosting internationally-acclaimed speaker, author, and educator Drew Dudley at 6:30 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, is titled “Lead the Way with Drew Dudley.”
MONDAY NOV. 4
GOSPEL ECHOES BANQUET/Lewisburg
The annual Gospel Echoes Banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Country Cupboard. The public is invited to the family style dinner and evening of inspiration. Music provided by the Gospel Echoes Harvest & Mercy Road Teams as well as prison testimonies and a report on the ministry. For ticket information, call Ken and Dawn Martin at 570-966-0003 or Justin and Siobohn Martin at 570-966-0895. A freewill offering will be received for prison ministry to provide literature and ministry teams to prisons and chaplains throughout the United States, free of charge.
ARCHAEOLOGY PRESENTATION/Williamsport
Questions about archaeology and how prehistoric artifacts (and historic ones, too) should be recorded and protected, are the topic of an upcoming presentation at the upcoming meeting of Northcentral Chapter 8, Society for PA Archaeology. Hannah Harvey, an archaeologist with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), will speak about the Pennsylvania Archaeological Site Survey at 7 p.m. at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Harvey's talk will include a brief history of site recording efforts starting in the late 1800s, a discussion of why it is important to record site locations and artifact collections, and tips & tricks for documenting sites and accessing site information.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Doug McMinn and Bill Stetz perform 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
NOV. 5
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tanner Bingaman performs a unique variety of folkmush, playing the guitar, banjo and harmonica with stirring vocals, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
NOV. 6
READING/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, in collaboration with Conversations for the Common Good, presents a public reading of “The Niceties,” a play by Eleanor Burgess, with provocative dialogue confronting racism at universities at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. The intense dialogue is described as a “verbal tennis match” between an African-American student and her white, female history professor, and provocatively contests the realities and significance of U.S. history. The reading, featuring Elizabeth Dowd (from BTE) as Janine, and Amber Williams (an actor from New York) as Zoe, will be followed by a discussion moderated by David Heineman, from the BU Department of Communication Studies, involving a panel of BTE and guest cast members, students, faculty and staff, with the audience. Carrie Winship, from the BU Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, is the director of the reading. Info: whudon@bloomu.edu or 570-389-4159.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
READING/Selinsgrove
As part of the Seavey Visiting Writers Series, author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will present a reading of his work at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. Ruffin is a founding member of the Peauxdunque Writers Alliance. An attorney with the New Orleans firm Adam & Reese, Ruffin received a master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of New Orleans.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
ORCHESTRA/Williamsport
The Lycoming College Community Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Admission is free.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.