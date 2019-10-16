OCT. 17-20
PLAY/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and Bloomsburg University Players present Remembered a play inspired by the Old Rosemont Cemetery at 6 p.m. Oct. 17-20 at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Tickets: $15.
OCT. 17
KAT EDMONSON/Lewisburg
Critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, actor and dancer, Kat Edmonson performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. Tickets: Adults: $20; seniors 62+ and subscribers: $16; youth 18 and under: $10; Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2): $10; Bucknell students (limit 2): $10; Non-Bucknell students (limit 2): $10. Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail features Sgt. Bob, 7-9 p.m. at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Poe Valley Troubs, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
HALLOWEEN HISTORIAN/Sunbury
Halloween historian Ellen Stump, of Tower City, will display a variety of Halloween-related antiques and will talk about customs and myths surroundint the late October holiday during the 7 p.m. meeting of the Northumberland County Historical Society at Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St. Admission is free.
HALLOWEEN PARADE/Sunbury
The Sunbury Fire Police Halloween Parade will form behind the Shikellamy High School starting at 5 p.m. Registration and sign-in is from 5-6:30 p.m. Parade begins to move at 7 p.m. ending near the North Fourth Street Plaza.
JAMMIN' WITH BEN/Sunbury
Jammin’ with Ben at 7 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Listen to music performed by the Library Guy.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Sunbury
Indian attacks on frontier settlements throughout the Susquehanna River Valley in 1780 will be the speaker’s topic at the Northumberland County Historical Society monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St. The Indians were allies of the British during the Revolutionary War. Northumberland author John L. Moore will discuss how Gen. John Sullivan invaded the Iroquois homeland in New York State in 1779 to force the Indians to quit fighting. Instead, the invasion so angered the Iroquois that in 1780 they fell upon the Susquehanna Valley in a fury. Defending the region fell squarely on the shoulders of Colonel Samuel Hunter at Fort Augusta. Admission is free.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Boom Town Boys perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 18 & 19
SUSQUEHANNA RIVER SYMPOSIUM/Lewisburg
The health of the Susquehanna River and the communities along the river valley will be the focus when the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment hosts the 14th annual Susquehanna River Symposium, “Healthy Rivers, Healthy Communities” Friday and Saturday in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC). The Pennsylvania Water Resources Research Center is also a sponsor of the event, which is free and open to the public with no pre-registration required. The symposium brings together academics, consultants, state, federal and regional agencies, conservation groups, and the public to discuss ongoing scientific research and innovative projects. Participants will share ideas to increase awareness of the connection between river health and the communities within valley watersheds. Presentations and breakout discussions will explore various management and sustainability issues facing the mid-Atlantic region today. Ann Pesiri Swanson, a longstanding leader in the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and the executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, will be the keynote speaker at the symposium on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the ELC Forum. Her keynote address is entitled “Chesapeake Bay: Lessons Learned from 40 Years of Watershed Management.” From 8-10 p.m., more than 100 students and faculty from 15 universities and Geisinger will present their research posters in the ELC Terrace Room. Info: www.bucknell.edu/riversymposium.
YARD SALE & FUNDRAISER/Lightstreet
The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum will host a yard sale and fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lightstreet United Methodist Church in the Lighthouse Building, 1640 Main St.. Drop-offs at the church will be accepted on from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Early drop-offs will also be accepted at a truck in the museum parking lot, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Oct. 12-17. The following items are requested for sale: toys, games, glassware, household items, linens, decorative items, holiday decor, artwork and art supplies, small appliances, small rugs, gardening tools, small tools, fishing gear, pet supplies, shoes, children's and adult's clothing, books, CDs, video games, and collectibles. All items must be clean and in good working condition. Heavy items and and heavy sports equipment will not be accepted, and museum volunteers have the right to refuse items at drop off. All unsold items will be donated to community organizations. All proceeds will benefit the Bloomsburg Children's Museum's exhibits and programs. Info: www.the-children-museum.org or 570-389-9206.
OCT. 18
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Rabulous Spastics will make their annual appearance at the Bull Run Tap House, 9-11 p.m., as part of the Lewisburg High School Alumni Weekend. Original band members George Diefenbach (Seattle, Wash.) and Jim Wetzel of Lewisburg will be joined by other musicians to play tunes from the 50s and 60s. The Fabulous Spastics were the first rock and roll band in Lewisburg founded in 1959, with other band members Dave Rein, Patty (Cole) Geiger, and Scott Seebold.
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/McClure
Bannerville Haunted Hayride will begin around 7:30 p.m. (dusk) at 7547 Stage Road, McClure. Proceeds benefit the Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for ages under 6.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at the Scarlet D, 264 Chestnut St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Nighthawks perform at 9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $15-$20.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with Country Boy Band held at River Church Community Room, Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. Jam begins at 6:30 p.m. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
ARTISAN MARKETPLACE/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will kick off its annual Artisan Marketplace holiday shopping exhibition at PCCA Gallery, 1 S. Second St., with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Start your holiday shopping, meet local artists, and enjoy light refreshments and a fun evening out. Running through Jan. 11, Artisan Marketplace is a special holiday shopping exhibition, featuring locally and regionally made fine art and handcrafted items by emerging and professional artists. Shop for unique, handmade holiday gifts, including handcrafted jewelry, ornaments, pottery and ceramics, woodworking, fiber art, glass, original paintings and photographs, and more. Info: 717-567-7023 or www.perrycountyarts.org.
DISPLAY/Newport
Works created by more than 20 artists, which include people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be on display at a free reception, “Arts for All,” at Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The featured artists participated in an inclusive art series offered by the Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) and the Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA). This exhibition runs through Nov. 2. Info: www.cparc.org or perrycountyarts.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Check 1 Two performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The EIGHTY6 band will be rocking the Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave., from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Den, Route 61 outside Sunbury.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
21 PILOTS/University Park
Twenty One Pilots with special guest Misterwives performs at 8 p.m. at Bryce Jordan Center, 127 Bryce Jordan Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$79.50 available at https://bjc.psu.edu/twenty-one-pilots
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
John Sweeney and Mike Hickey play sweet and swinging music, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Chef's Listening Room, 414 Walnut St. $20 admission includes food and house band Lavender Blue. BYOB. Call 570-850-9843 or email finefood@chefhosch.com for advance tickets, or purchase at the door. Doors and food at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Parking on Walnut and Edwin streets.
TUNES ON TAP/Williamsport
Introducing Tunes On Tap at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. featuring brews from Bullfrog Brewery and music by Lou Mauro of Kick Trax from 5-7 p.m. in the Capitol Lounge. Open to the public.
OCT. 19 & 20
FALL FUN FESTIVAL & HISTORY DISCUSSION/Washingtonville
A Washingtonville Fall Fun Festival will be held, beginning with the monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Washingtonville Fire Company with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, pancakes, french toast, fruit cocktail, potatoes, sausage gravy and toast. Cost is $9/adults, $4/ages 6-10, and free for ages 5 and younger. Arts and crafts will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. Autumn door prizes given away while supplies last. Refreshments available noon-1 p.m. in the Washingtonville Evangelical Lutheran Church for participants of the arts and crafts event. On Oct. 20, an oral history discussion "In Our Own Words, to the Music of Van Wagner" presented 2-4 p.m. in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. There will some discussion about the history of the community with people asked to share what they know. Wagner will perform. Events are free except the breakfast.
OCT. 19
ANTIQUES, CRAFTS & VENDORS SHOW/Allenwood
The Watsontown Centennial Lioness-Lions Club will sponsor its semi-annual Antiques, Crafts and Vendors show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall. There will also be a Chinese auction with all of the items donated by the vendors, lunch prepared and served by the Lioness members and a 50/50 drawing sponsored by the Watsontown Historical Association. Admission is free.
PLAY/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present its inaugural show under the banner of Arts in Bloom, with the play “Seven” at 7:30 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. “Seven,” from the L.A. Theatre Works group, is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers, based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia, and Cambodia. It makes the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice and a single act of courage, can change the lives of thousands. For tickets go to www.bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom.
ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL/Gratz
Gratz Arts and Crafts Festival held rain or shine from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Gratz Fairgrounds. Features handcrafted items from local and regional artisans and crafters. There will also be food and music available. Items will include jewelry, primitive style home decor and furnishings, recycled and repurposed metal items, wreaths, wooden wineracks, jelly cabinets, coffee tables, and wine jelly. See alpacas and yarn made from their fleece.
MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Movie Night at Ard’s Farm held 6:30-9 p.m. Visit the Public Library for Union County at the Ard’s Farm corn maze to get a free book and watch a showing of a classic movie.
DINNER & SILENT AUCTION/Lewisburg
Mostly Mutts annual dinner and silent auction event, benefiting the no-kill shelter in Sunbury, will be held at Country Cupboard. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner, the Country Cupboard buffet, served at 6 p.m. The evening’s events include a silent auction. For the first time this year, the silent auction is open to the public free of charge, no ticket required. Featured among the collectibles, merchandise and gift cards donated by area businesses and individuals are: three caps, a bat, baseball and commemorative coin signed by Mike Mussina, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Boating items, including a motor and a one-person kayak, donated by Robbins Marine, Milton; PowerRiders Purina MotorTycle, a battery-powered Purina Dog Food promotional item suitable for children ages 3 to 6; weekend at Rough Cut Lodge in Gaines, Tioga County; pet life jackets, and handmade quilts.Mostly Mutts items, including T-shirts, will be available for purchase. Also planned is a video presentation highlighting Mostly Mutts events from the past year. Tickets, at $30 each, are available from Jen Hunsinger, orcapod9@ptd.net or 570-316-1956.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 3-6 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50/60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
HAUNTED HAYRIDE/McClure
Bannerville Haunted Hayride will begin around 7:30 p.m. (dusk) at 7547 Stage Road. Proceeds benefit the Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company. Cost is $5/adults, $3/ ages 6-12, and free for ages under 6.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL/Middleburg
The Snyder County Sheriff's Office presents its second annual Community Fall Festival fundraiser from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Snyder County Courthouse parking lot. Rain or shine. Includes a variety of vendors, independent consultants, and community/school organizations selling crafts, woodworking, jewelry, and many other unique items. Snyder County's local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will be represented providing apple caramel sundaes, cotton candy, popcorn, and children's games. A wide array of homemade festival foods, drinks, sweets and baked goods will be available for purchase. Some special additions are Hummel's Farm Petting Zoo, decorate a jack-o-lantern balloons, pick a pumpkin patch, make and take kids crafts, face painting, and hay rides. The guest of honor, Deputy K9 Leo, will be showing off his training techniques during an afternoon narcotics detection demonstration.
CHRISTMAS IN THE BARNS/Mill Hall
The 12th annual Christmas in he Barns, with 200 vendors, held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Rd. Hosted by Christmas in the Barns. Event features Santa, crafers in every barn plus outside, door prizes, Chinese raffle, homemade apple dumplings and soups. Free admission and parking. Contact Shauna Seyler at 570-660-3536 or Donna Wech at 570-295-8887.
FALL FESTIVAL/Millville
Greenwood Friends School, Route 254, hosts a Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the school grounds. Ride on a wagon pulled by Rich Dumond’s draft horses, meet the therapy donkeys from Young’s Funny Farm, or relax and enjoy live music from the “Spirit of Swing” band. Children can play free games, have their faces painted, or have fun on a gigantic inflatable slide and bounce house. A variety of crafters and vendors will be on site, as well as food stands. The school will sponsor a bake sale. Tours of the school will be available for those interested in enrollment or just knowing more about the school. Rain or shine.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Ricky and Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at the Arrowhead Restaurant, Route 405 just north of Milton.
DRUM SHOW & SALE/Selinsgrove
The 24th Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show and Sale held at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. There will be more than 30 dealers with a wide assortment of drums, cymbals, hardware and drum related accessories for sale. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Price of admission is $5 at the door. This is the second oldest vintage drum show in the country. Info: 570-988-0655.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 8-11 p.m. at Second Floor Pizza, 603 N. Shamokin St.
DINNER & MUSIC/Sunbury
The Sunbury American Legion Post 201, 611 Market St., features steak, scalloped potatoes and green beans from 5-7 p.m., and music from 7-10 p.m. by Richie Molinaro & Mr. Lou, performing the music of Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart, Elton John. Tickets are $20. For ages 21 and older only.
FALL FESTIVAL/Sunbury
A Fall Festival, hosted by Otterbein United Methodist Church, held 2-5 p.m. at the church, Fourth and Vine streets. Games, crafts, activities, pumpkin decorating by Sunbury Police Department, food and baked goods. Music by Alex Cooke. Hands Raised in Praise Puppet Team at 3 p.m. Info: 570-286-8709.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Buckos with Saints & Pitchers, Future Trash, and the debut of Escape Artist, 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs oldies but goodies 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
MONARCH MADNESS/Williamsport
"Monarch Madness", presented by Katie Cassidy, will be the topic of a children’s workshop held at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Sponsored by a grant provided by the Free and Accepted Masons to the Taber Museum. Youth will learn about the unique journey of the Monarch butterfly, its life cycle, and particular eating habits. Learn why some of these beautiful creatures migrate and some stay put, as well as what you can do to help boost populations of monarchs right at home. Participants will create a seed ball to take home and plant, as well as their very own paper finger butterfly. As time permits, several videos may be shared. The workshop is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is strongly suggested. A child may be registered by calling 570-326-3326 or at lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
OCT. 20
CHRISTMAS IN THE BARNS/Mill Hall
The 12th annual Christmas in the Barns, with 200 vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Road. Features Santa, crafters in every barn plus outside, door prizes, Chinese raffle, homemade apple dumplings and soups. Free admission and parking. Info: Shauna Seyler at 570-660-3536 or Donna Wech at 570-295-8887.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Izakaya performs 5-7 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will host the last tours of the season from 1-4 p.m. Tours include an exhibit on the Pennsylvania House furniture company which was established in 1887 by Horace Cawley. Admission is free; donations accepted.
FALL FEST/Milton
Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, features Fall Fest activities at 4 p.m. Cotton candy, popcorn, pumpkin decorating, candy apples and other fall activities. Fam Blitz LIVE, a fast-paced, high octane game show event for the whole family, begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 570-524-4819 or www.crsroads.org
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 44, Route 11 outside Northumberland.
COUNTRY GOSPEL MUSIC/Turbotville
An evening of country gospel music presented by the Joe Murray Band at 6:30 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St. Before the show at 5 p.m. in the church social hall, members of Zion's sponsored Boy Scout troops will serve a soup and sandwich meal. Various soups, sandwiches, desserts and hot and cold beverages available.
SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Gary Smith, of Smith’s Jewelers in Montoursville, will present the talk, “Romanov or Rip Off”. The lecture is free and open to the public. Smith trained in Asia and Europe as a master goldsmith in the repair and restoration of antique jewelry and artifacts. In addition to goldsmithing, he has an accredited gemological laboratory since 1998 and the only forensic laboratory dedicated to the jewelry industry. There is ample parking behind the museum and along the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
CONCERT/Williamsport
The Williamsport Chamber Players inaugural concert and series opener, featuring the works of Francis Poulenc begins at 4 p.m. at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. The concert will include Aubade for piano and 18 instruments, Sonata for horn, trumpet, and trombone, and Suite française. General admission tickets: $20/adult, $5 child/student.
OCT. 21
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
David Pulizzi performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
OCT. 22
TASTY TALES OF TERROR/Bloomsburg
Tasty Tales of Terror, spell binding stories from the haunted hills with story-spinner supreme Laurie McCants, begins at 6 p.m. at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at The Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Cost: $70/person. BYOB. For tickets: www.bte.org or 570-784-8181.
PHILADANCO/Lewisburg
The Philadelphia Dance Company, better known as simply PHILADANCO!, performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts stage, Bucknell University. Celebrated across the nation and around the world for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African American traditions in dance. PHILADANCO! will perform: Super 8, With(in) Verse, La Valse, and Enemy Behind the Gates. The performance will last approximately two hours, with an intermission. Founded by Joan Myers Brown in 1970, PHILADANCO! has a legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides. Tickets: Adults: $25; seniors 62+ and subscribers: $20; youth 18 and under: $15; Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2): $15; Bucknell students (limit 2): $10; Non-Bucknell students (limit 2): $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets also available in person at the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). A free pre-performance talk by two dancers from the ensemble will take place on the same day as the performance from 1-2 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Thanks to a grant from PPL Foundation, the Weis Center will offer complimentary roundtrip transportation via Catawese Coach Lines from Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam. Patrons using this transportation will receive complimentary tickets to the engagement. Tickets will be issued to patrons upon boarding the bus. Advance reservations are required by Friday, Oct. 18 by calling 570-577-3727 or emailing Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu. Reservations are limited and will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis. The pick-up schedule is as follows: Shamokin — rear of Weis Markets at 5:30 p.m.; Mount Carmel — Divine Redeemer Church at 6 p.m.; Shamokin Dam — old Kmart lot at 6:30 p.m. Return trip will begin around 9:30 p.m. Info email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter Duo performs rock, pop and blues classics, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
OCT. 23
PAINT CLASS/Beaver Springs
Paint class to benefit Ashburns Animals & Haven To Home held at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St. Painting starts at 6 p.m. Class is $30/11x14. Concession will be open. Registration is needed. Call 570-541-2020.
LECTURE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Stephen Gavazzi, Ph.D., author of The Optimal Town-Gown Marriage, for the President’s Lecture Series, at 7 p.m., at Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. Free and open to the public. Gavazzi will speak about what makes for a strong and long-lasting relationship between a university and the community that hosts it.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Organ Trio East performs 6-8 p.m.at the Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Info: www.bullfrogbrewery.com or 570-326-4700.