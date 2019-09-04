SEPT. 5
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Van Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Burgess, Stetz & James performs 6:30-8 p.m. for Rudy Gelnett Summer Series at Selinsgrove Commons, corner of Market and Pine streets. Free. Jazz. Info: 570-541-9117.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Keith E. Edwards, scholar and educator on sexual violence prevention, will deliver the lecture, “The Power of Consent: A Proactive Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention,” at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium, Susquehanna University. Edwards is the co-author of “Putting My Man Face On,” published in “The Power of Stories: Susquehanna University Common Reading Anthology 2019–20.” Listeners will be taught to recognize their miseducation via cultural stories at the roots of sexual violence and leave the session with a vivid understanding of the issues and tangible ways to make change happen. Free and open to the public.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
SEPT. 6
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio (weather permitting) at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The family friendly Codi and Joe show returns at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlwn Ave. No cover. Jam at 9 p.m. with Kenny and Ed.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
GARDEN PARTY/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be the beneficiary of a Garden Party to be held at the historic Culler Mansion, 855 Vallamont Dr., from 5:30-7:30pm. All are invited to attend. The Garden Party will feature stringed music, hors d’oeuvres, libations, and tours of the house among the spectacular gardens which surround the historic house. The house is the former home of the owners of the Culler Furniture Factory which flourished during the lumber era of the county and has now been beautifully refurbished under the direction of owner Neal Milligan. Hors d’oeuvres will be served as visitors stroll through the gardens. Tickets are $45/person or $80/couple and may be obtained at the museum or online at the website www.tabermuseum.org. There will be a number of auction items including a framed Severin Roesen print, courtesy of the Goldleaf Frame Shoppe, a pair of gold earrings courtesy of Rick Mahonski, theatre tickets to the Community Art League, and a glass creation by Deb Parsons. Info: 570-326.3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
SEPT. 7
GALA/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum will host its first-ever "Night at the Museum" Gala from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum's many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome. Featuring live jazz music from The Steve Adams Trio, DJ Kyle Alexander and emcee Tom Morgan from 94KX, dancing, kid-themed appetizers from Edith’s Catering, themed mocktails created by Weis markets, local wine from Freas Farm Winery, local beer from Turkey Hill Brewing Company, qualified babysitting with a themed craft at the nearby YMCA, silent auction, plus selected exhibits will “come alive” with live actors. Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Aug. 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after Aug. 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available. A limited number of tickets are available on the Museum’s website at https://the-childrens-museum.org/gala/ Free babysitting is available to members. Non-members pay $10/child. Babysitting will include a Gala-themed craft and educational activities through a partnership with the Bloomsburg YMCA.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at the Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL/Danville
The 40th annual Danville Arts and Crafts Festival will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. along Mill Street in Danville. The Danville Centennial Lions Club will hold a Battle of the Bands in front of 559 Mill St. There will be about 140 arts and crafts vendors, including numerous new vendors and food vendors. Strolling accordionists will be on hand. The street will be closed to traffic to just before East Market Street.
POW WOW/Lewisburg
The Union County HIstorical Society will present the program “Pennsylvania German Powwow Practices” by historian Bruce Teeple, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. The term "powwow” is today associated with Native American groups. Pennsylvania Germans, however, adopted the term to describe centuries-old folk beliefs invoking "higher" (and sometimes darker) powers. Learn how these practices were not just believed to be a way to control everyday life; they reflected frontier realities and uncertainties. Free and open to the public. To insure there is adequate seating, call the library at 570-523-1172 to reserve your place.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Frank Wicher performs acoustic, 6-8 p.m. at The ArrowHead Restaurant, 8215 PA-405, Milton, PA 17847. Call 570-742-9702 for reservations.
ALES & VINES/Northumberland
Ales & Vines at Nottingham Village, 60 Neitz Rd., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beer, wine, food, entertainment. Tickets $25 if purchased before event from facebook or by stopping at Nottingham. Cost is $30 day of event, $10 for non-drinking participant.
TRACTOR PULLS/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Showgrounds. There will be seven classes of action: Hot stock, farm stock, 2.5 diesel 4x4, 3.0 limited pro diesel trucks, 8,500 R.W.Y.B., limited pro stock/super farm, plus 10,000 open. Admission: $8/adults and free for children 12 and younger. No alcoholic beverages permitted. Info: sctpapullers.com or 570-374-1002, or day of race 570-765-8581.
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
This season’s first exhibition at the Lore Degenstein Gallery, Selections from the Permanent Collection, opens with a reception at 7 p.m. in the gallery in the Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, prints, fiber art, photography, sculpture and mid-20th century French posters.The exhibition includes American Regionalist prints by such prominent artists as John Steuart Curry, Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood. Two extraordinary pieces in the show, hewn from Italian Carrara marble, harken back to the classical days of sculpture. Polaroids and prints by Andy Warhol, donated to the gallery from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, will also be on display. The exhibition runs through Oct. 6. The gallery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed during university recesses; call 570-372-4059 for an appointment when classes are not in session.
ROLLER DERBY/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens (SVDV) roller derby league will host their final double header bout at their home rink, the Sunbury Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Dr. SVDV’s Foxettes will take on the Nightmares on Main Street and the Vixens will take on Harrisburg Area Roller Derby. The Foxettes’ bout begins at 4 p.m. and the Vixens’ bout will begin at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The event is $10/person and is family friendly. Children under 12 admitted free. A portion of the proceeds from door sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. This is a BYOB event, but no glass containers are allowed. Bleacher seating will be available, but seating is limited. Guests may bring lawn chairs. Info: svderbyvixens.com or find them on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lo Brau rocks the stageat 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight & The Oldies perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SEPT. 8
BLOCK PARTY/Danville
Entertainment, games and picnic food will highlight Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual block party from noon-3 p.m. Open to the public free of charge. Danville’s Church Street will be closed from East Mahoning to East Market streets for the party, which will feature entertainment by local musician Woody Wolfe, a bounce house, games and face painting. Free hot dogs, chips, ice cream sundaes and snow cones. The annual block party is a gift to the community from members of Trinity Lutheran Church, 241 E. Market St., where Pastor Trevor Hahn leads worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. For more information about the church, visit www.tlcdanvillepa.org.
COUNTRY & WESTERN MUSIC/Freeburg
The American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 Country and Western Music present a Country, Square, Round, Line and 2 Steps dance from 2-5 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center. The band, Cross-N-Over, provides the music. Public invited. Beginners and families are welcome. Refreshments available. Donation at the door.
COMMUNIY PICNIC/Kreamer
All are invited to a free community picnic from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Middlecreek Township Recreation Grounds. Rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair. There will also be games, music by KJ, a cake walk, and some free giveaways. A brief worship service will precede. Sponsored by congregations of the Middlecreek Conference in the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). Sept. 8 coincides with the ELCA’s annual “God’s Work. Our Hands” initiative.
GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT/Middleburg
An outdoor gospel music concert presented in the picnic grove at St. Paul's (Erdley's) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Rd. (Smithville). Featuring Mercy Run performing at 2 p.m. and Nottingham Four at 4 p.m. Bring a can of food to be donated to a local food bank. Bring lawn chairs. Refreshments will be served. In case of inclement weather, event held inside. Info: 570-374-5535.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Jon Stickley Trio performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
BLOCK PARTY/Selinsgrove
St. Paul’s UCC will host a Block Party, 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot, corner of Market and Mill streets. Free games, food, crafts, activities, bounce house, bingo, and fun for all ages. Info: 570-374-8749 or email office@saintpauls-ucc.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Frank Wicher Band performs 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Pier 87, 5647 PA-87.
SEPT 10 & 17
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) announces its 2019-20 concert season of four performances. Community members wishing to audition for the Chorale may do so on Sept. 10 or Sept. 17 from 6-6:45 p.m. at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., in Lewisburg. Regular auditions will take place on Sept. 10 from 6-6:45 p.m. (rehearsal to follow 7-9 p.m.). The Chorale will host an open rehearsal on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. This allows prospective singers to experience a typical SVC rehearsal before committing to auditioning. Come early to meet the conductor, current singers, Board members, and follow along with the music provided. Then, you can schedule an audition for the following week on Sept. 17. The SVC has developed a mock audition video on their website, SVCMusic.org, to give prospective singers a sense of what the audition is like and who will actually be in the room. Appointments are required. To schedule an audition, contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com. Singers can also find samples of suggested selections for each vocal part on that webpage.The season will begin on Oct. 26 and 27 with Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. A celebration of three works by the masterful Romantic Era composer, this concert will feature a soprano and baritone soloist. In addition to the title piece, the SVC will also perform Toward the Unknown Region and Dona Nobis Pacem. The SVC will continue its holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, on Dec. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, The Times They Are A-Changin’, a Dylan Oratorio on March 21 and 22 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. Features the music of Bob Dylan with a twist. The final performance of the season will be the SVC’s Pops Concert and will feature the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s on May 8 and 9 at Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove.
SEPT. 10, 12, 13
CONCERT SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Department of Music at Susquehanna University embarks on a yearlong exploration of the rich contributions of women composers from the 12th century to the present. The Festival of Women Composers is comprised of three concerts, lectures and panel discussions celebrating women’s music and specifically commemorating the 200th birthday of Clara Schumann, one of the great pianists of the 19th century, a distinguished composer and the editor of the first critical edition of the works of her husband, Robert Schumann. The three evenings include music of various composers, including vocal and chamber works of Clara Schumann, performed by faculty, students and guest artists. Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 12 and 13 in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. This festival is supported by Susquehanna’s Women’s Leadership Fund.
SEPT. 10
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Frank Wicher performs acoustic, 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs rock ‘n’ roll with a touch of soul, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
SEPT. 11
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Lee Epstein will deliver “The Evolving U.S. Supreme Court,” Susquehanna’s Arlin M. Adams Center for Law and Society Lecture, at 7:30 p.m. in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall. Epstein is an Ethan A.H. Shepley distinguished university professor at Washington University in St. Louis. Her research and teaching interests center on law and legal institutions, especially the behavior of judges.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. in at "Music in the Park" on the Arch Street stage.
SUN P.E.T.S. FUNDRAISER/Shamokin Dam
DMT Blues and Skeeter's Pit BBQ in Shamokin Dam will be helping to raise funds for SUN P.E.T.S. spay/neuter program at 5 p.m. DMT Blues performing from 6-9 p.m. In addition to accepting donations at the event, Skeeter's will donate 20 percent of the night's food sales to the organization. David Armstrong print raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at this event. Info: www.sunpets.org, 570-523-1135, or email info@sunpets.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Jeff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.