THURSDAY, AUG. 18
CARNIVAL/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival begins at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Chicken and waffles meal served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse and entertainment by Pepper Street Band. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
AUTHOR'S NIGHT/Lewisburg
A new book launch and release of "The Bootleg Coal Rebellion" by Mitch Troutman held at 7-8:15 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Told with great intimacy and compassion, "The Bootleg Coal Rebellion" uncovers the long-buried history of resistance and resilience among depression-era miners in Pennsylvania. These men sunk their own mines on company grounds and fought police, bankers, coal companies and courts to form a union that would safeguard their livelihoods. Troutman brings this explosive and accessible American tale to life through the bootleggers’ own words. The book is now available at Amazon.com. Refreshments served.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Runaway Stroller performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Urie Kline Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
VALLEY'S GOT TALENT/Sunbury
The Valley's Got Talent Competition begins at 7 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School auditorium. Admission is free but donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the door. Suggested donation is $5-$10.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
CARNIVAL/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival continues at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Soup and sandwiches meal served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse, and entertainment by Ann Kerstetter Band from 7-10 p.m. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
PLAY/Lewisburg
Gaspipe Theatre Company will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. at Hufnagle Park, as part of Shakespeare in the Park.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser two day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This indoor miniature golf course runs throughout the library. Ticket cost: $5/person. Event is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Bob Randall performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
D.R. Flynt, Live Looping performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
RIVER FESTIVAL/Sunbury
The Sunbury River Festival will once again celebrate Sunbury with fun, food, entertainment, and even some culture, from 4-10 p.m. at various locations in Sunbury, including Riverfront Park, Merle Phillips Park, and Cameron Park. This year's theme: Art Comes Alive! Food and craft vendors will be set up along Riverfront Park. Info: www.sunburyrevitalization.org
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
ARTFEST/Bloomsburg
The 14th annual ArtFest held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Square in downtown Bloomsburg, surrounding the fountain and up Market Street. ArtFest showcases more than 40 artists’ original work, accompanied by seven hours of live music, local and regional food vendors, and fun and educational activities for people of all ages. Rain or shine event with no admission fee. Exhibitors displaying and selling include painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fabric artists, woodworkers, skincare experts, a bonsai grower, and more. Eight non-profit organizations will also have booths. Musicians include Dan Hess, Kat Holdren, Kerry Kenny, and the Molly’s Boys Jug Band. Food from local and regional vendors: Dubelicious, the Real Taste Food Truck, Project Pizza Company, and more.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CARNIVAL/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival concludes at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Roast beef platter or soup and sandwiches served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse. Entertainment by Memory Lane. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
PLAY/Lewisburg
Gaspipe Theatre Company will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. at Hufnagle Park, as part of Shakespeare in the Park.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Rainbow Rain held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Use oil and water to create rainbow rain. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
CAR SHOW/McClure
The 11th Annual Joe Wolfley Memorial American Legion Post 942 Car Show will be held at 40 Forbes St. Registration held from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration fee is $10; day of show is $15. Awards for top 15 cars, top five bikes, Legion’s Choice, and the Joe Wolfley Memorial Award. Food available for purchase. 50/50 raffle. No rain date. Info: 570-58-2171 or email wolfley4@verizon.net
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, will host a one-day VBS from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Theme: Anchored; Deepening Faith in God! Children ages 4-12 are welcome. Lunch and snacks provided. Info: 570-540-6067 or visit the church's Facebook page.
MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser concludes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This indoor miniature golf course runs throughout the library. Ticket cost: $5/person. The event is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander Duo will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Pine Grove
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 2-5 p.m. at Sweet Arrow Lake.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs 8-11 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7. $5 cover. Cash bar. Food available to purchase.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Karaoke Night with Midnight Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
RIVER FESTIVAL/Sunbury
The Sunbury River Festival will once again celebrate Sunbury with fun, food, entertainment, and even some culture, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at various locations in Sunbury, including Riverfront Park, Merle Phillips Park, and Cameron Park. This year's theme: Art Comes Alive! Food and craft vendors will be set up along Riverfront Park. The annual Car Cruise In will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Market Street and Cameron Park. Info: www.sunburyrevitalization.org
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lo Brau performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp and The Allstar Trio perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T and Friends perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
RAT’L performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park. Barbecued chicken leg quarters will be sold.
DRUM & BUGLE CORPS SHOW/Turbotville
Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps Show begins at 6 p.m. at the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail. Cost: $20 general admission. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thunder-on-the-hill-alumni-drum-bugle-corps-show-tickets-213372090667; tickets are also being sold at the Lewisburg auction on Wednesdays, and at Baking Bread Restaurant in Milton. Tickets may be also purchased at the door for $25.
AUGUSTFEST/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Lions Club Augustfest will be held. Includes a community yard sale beginning at 8 a.m., GC & Co. Band performing 5-8 p.m. at the train station, and food and craft vendors on the carnival grounds, Church Street. In case of inclement weather the band will move inside on the Community Hall stage.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
PLAY/Lewisburg
Gaspipe Theatre Company will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. at Hufnagle Park, as part of Shakespeare in the Park.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open with tours offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Free although donations are accepted. Info: www.unioncopahistory.com.
SHOTGUN SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue their monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at their club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Meg Geffken, oral interpreter, invites you to ‘Meet Reeve Lindbergh’, a retired Vermont school teacher, author of children’s books, and the youngest child of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, as Meg tells the remarkable story of her life. Using Reeve’s memoir Under a Wing (1998), No More Words: A Journal of My Mother (2001), Forward From Here: Leaving Middle Age- and Other Unexpected Adventures (2008), and Two Lives (2018), Meg Geffken will relate the story of Reeve and her family, recounting her father’s historic transatlantic flight and the kidnapping of her older brother, whom she never knew. Admission is free. Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Vic Boris & Sound Expressions perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
WII SPORTS DAY/Lewisburg
Wii Sports Day – Tween Program, 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gather some friends and play Wii Sports on the library’s big screen. Sign up for a 25-minute time slot. Maximum six players per group. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair will be held at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Farmers Day 3-9 p.m. with garden tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.