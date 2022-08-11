THURSDAY, AUG. 11
FAIR/Danville
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair continues on Broadway Road. Featuring farm animals and shows, baking contests, hand-crafted exhibits, tractor pulls, and kids' games. Also, watch the daily progress on the Washingtonville log cabin. Roast beef platters for $12. Dairy cattle judging at 10 a.m., VIP Showmanship Contest at 6 p.m., "DRIVE" provides entertainment from 6-10 p.m., tractor pulls — 3,250-4,500 at 6:30, kiddie pedal pulls at 7.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Theme: Rocky Railway. Also featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
The Middleburg Fireman's Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Wristbands every night, lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a turkey and filling meal served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by The Lucky Afternoon Band and a parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
KJ & Friends perform 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
OPEN HOUSE/Northumberland
An Open House with Lanny Lee, a balloon artist held 9:30-11 a.m. at the Northumberland Adult Community Center, 268 Second St. Piglet, the emotional duck, will arrive at 10 a.m. for all to meet, and from 1-2 p.m., Brent Kessler will entertain with his magic tricks.
LIVE MUSIC/Pine Grove Mills
Mel 'n J's Jazz Duo performs 8-10 p.m. at the Pine Grove Hall, 101 E. Pine Grove Road. Tickets: https://pinegrovehall.com/event/4718079/603231975/mel-n-j-s-jazz-duo
LIVE MUSIC/Pitman
Chris T Harp and Frank Wicher perform 7-9 p.m. at Jack's Spot, 1071 Vista Road. Info: 570-644-2120.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Faculty Lounge performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Rotary Club will host its second annual Wheels in the Grove car and motorcycle show from 5-8:30 p.m. Cars will line the streets of downtown Selinsgrove so that spectators can easily view them. Faculty Lounge will provide live entertainment on the Selinsgrove Commons and eateries and food vendors will be available with food and drinks. This is not a judged show so cars of all makes, models and condition are encouraged to register. Registration forms are available on the Selinsgrove Rotary Club website or by calling Rotarian Tom Gates at 570-850-7907.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Sunbury
Vacation Bible School for ages 4-12 will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
FAIR/Danville
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair continues on Broadway Road. Featuring farm animals and shows, baking contests, hand-crafted exhibits, tractor pulls, and kids' games. Also, watch the daily progress on the Washingtonville log cabin. Fish and macaroni and cheese for $15. 4-H and FFA presentations and public speaking contest at 10 a.m., Supreme Showmanship Contest at 1 p.m., Van Wagner and Kate Woodruff provide entertainment from 6-10 p.m., tractor pulls, 5,000-6,500 at 6:30, Old Timers Show at 7.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Theme: Rocky Railway. Also featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fero Vineyard, JPM Road.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
The Middleburg Fireman's Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Wristbands every night, lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and ham and scalloped potatoes meal served nightly at 4:30 p.m. Jesse provides entertainment and a fireworks display by Skyshooter Display begins at 10:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
AMISH COMIC/Selinsgrove
Raymond the Amish Comic performs 8-10 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7. Tickets: $10. Food and drink available for purchase.
COMEDY GAME NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Comedy Game Night, 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Zen Again performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Kuhns performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Sunbury
Vacation Bible School for ages 4-12 will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St.
FESTIVAL/Trevorton
The 23rd annual St. Patrick Church Festival held 5-10 p.m. at the church, 331 W. Shamokin St. Theme: Backyard Beach Party. Ethnic food, games, bingo in the parish hall from 6-9 p.m., and prizes. Entertainment by Deuce from 7-10 p.m. Also, theme basket raffle with three cash raffle prizes (25%, 15%, 10% of total ticket sales).
BOTTLES & BREWS/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host ‘Bottles & Brews IX’ from 7-10 p.m.Taste a number of craft beers and wines from the area as well as sample the products of several regional and national brew masters and vintners. Tickets: $40/member and $45/non-member and are in limited supply. Purchase a ‘Golden Ticket’ for $60 to be admitted at 6:30 (ahead of the crowd). Tickets may be obtained from the museum during operational hours, through PayPal from the Taber website www.tabermuseum.org, as well as from the members of the Board of Governors. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or 570-326-3326.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
FARMFEST/Bloomsburg
FarmFest Bloomsburg will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at The Farm in Bloomsburg, 1051 W. Fort McClure Blvd. Cost: $35 for event tickets, $20 for camping passes, $50 vendor spaces. Featuring a lineup of both national and regional bands, as well as craft and food vendors, and opportunities for camping. The bands will all perform Americana music, with a mix of pop, country, and classic rock. There will be food trucks, as well as a winery vendor and a brewery vendor. A number of craft vendors will be on site as well. Info: https://www.farmfestbloomsburg.com/
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 8-10 p.m. at Cherokee Tap Room, Route 54.
FAIR/Danville
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair concludes on Broadway Road. Featuring farm animals and shows, baking contests, hand-crafted exhibits, tractor pulls, and kids' games. Also, watch the daily progress on the Washingtonville log cabin. Chicken and biscuits meal for $12. FFA tractor driving at 10 a.m., tractor pulls, 7,000 and up, at 3 p.m., mini horse pull, 34-inches and under, 36-inches and under, and 38-inches and under at 6, entertainment by Sapphire 6-10 p.m.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Oreo Moon Phases held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn about the phases of the moon with this tasty treat. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
The Middleburg Fireman's Carnival concludes on the carnival grounds. Wristbands every night. Featuring a chicken barbecue and entertainment by Into the Spin.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Rich & Nate perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
FESTIVAL/Pitman
Kenny Stehrs and Sons Peach Festival held at 30 Kettle Road. Featuring live music by Runaway Stroller from 9:40 to 11:30 a.m., and Randy Wehry and Friends featuring Chris Trasatti from 1-4 p.m. Info: 570-648-8095.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jason Yoder performs 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Not So Hollywood performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Exit 1 Mile (formerly Sasparilla) performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FESTIVAL/Trevorton
The 23rd annual St. Patrick Church Festival held 5-10 p.m. at the church, 331 W. Shamokin St. Theme: Backyard Beach Party. Ethnic food, games, bingo in the parish hall from 6-9 p.m., and prizes. Entertainment by R.A.T.L. from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Also, theme basket raffle with three cash raffle prizes (25%, 15%, 10% of total ticket sales). Following entertainment, drawings will be held for winners of baskets and cash raffle.
HOMECOMING FESTIVAL/West Milton
The West Milton Homecoming Festival held at West Milton Memorial Park, River Road. Cafeteria supper starts at 4:30 p.m. including scalloped turkey, hot sausage sandwich, hamburg barbecue, baked beans, hot dogs, baked corn, baked macaroni, French fries, other assortment of items and homemade pies and cakes. Chinese auction tickets available for purchase starting at 4:30. At 6 p.m., cake wheel, penny pitch, dice game, ring toss, and children's games. McNett Country Band provides entertainment at 7.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by "Mayor Dan" & Friends. Hand-dipped ice cream will be served. All are welcome. Rain or shine.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Board of Directors of the Milton Historical Society announce its next Open House at the Cameron House will occur between 1-4 p.m. and the exhibits will feature School Days in Milton through the decades. There will be a sale of items in the kitchen along with tours of the home which James Cameron occupied from approximately 1841-1851. This headquarters of the Historical Society is handicapped accessible and there is no charge for admission. Donations appreciated.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TRIVIA/Selinsgrove
Trivia, 2-4 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
K2 (Kenny Jenkins and Ken Damelio) performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Pier 87, Route 847.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth St. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Featuring Pelican’s in the Park. Eat brunch in the park and then celebrate the end of summer with a treat from Pelicans. Teens must register to participate by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 7-8 p.m. at the King Street Gazebo.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
One Heart One Voice performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Heartstrings, an acoustic duo, performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
RECEPTION & AWARD CEREMONY/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show's Opening, Reception and Award Ceremony held 6-8 p.m. in the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The awarding of prizes will be at 6:30 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 25 during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Alex Jordan introduces Ron Kirkwood and Paul Semenck. Kirkwood talks about his book "To Much for Human Endurance" which tells the stories of doctors, nurses and patients of The Spangler Farm Hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg. Semenck, director of the Spangler farm program tells how the Battle of Gettysburg affected residents of the Spangler farm and Gettysburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
PJ & MOVIE DAY/Mifflinburg
PJ & Movie Day 10:30 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Stay in your PJ’s, grab a pillow and a blanket, and head over to the library for a family movie. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org