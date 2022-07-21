THURSDAY, JULY 21
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren "Zoomerang" Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
West Branch Barbershop Chorus performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Chris LaRose & Hex Highway Blues Band perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren "Zoomerang" Vacation Bible School held from 5:45-8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Sean Smith performs 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Chemist Foam featured at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn about chemical reactions with this science experiment using supplies you can find at home. Create a fun substance you can play with. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
LEARN TO FLY FISH/Middleburg
Learn to Fly Fish, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middleburg Carnival Grounds, 196 S. Charles St. Event is free and no equipment is needed. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn how to cast a flyrod, rig your line, tie a fly, basic understanding of insect life, different methods of fly fishing, and how to decide what equipment you need. Preregistration is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. Send your name and contact information to Rod Jones at flyrodjones@gmail.com. Presented by the R.B. Winter Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Antonio Andrade performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Aurtumns Music performs at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ricky Koons performs 10 a.m. to noon at the Selinsgrove Commons.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Phil Reeder performs 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jimmy and Ashley Pitcher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
MUSIC FESTIVAL/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective will present its annual free Summer Music Festival at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Band Shell beginning at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles, and more. The Collective will run a raffle throughout the day for a new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport which will be given away before the closing of the event. Food vendors including Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, The Mad Griller, and Faddies Ice Cream & Pizza will be on site. This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music. Info: 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org, or visit them on social media.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are gratefully accepted. The original limestone house was built c.1793 by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale. An addition was added in the early 1800’s and the porch in the late 1800’s. Much of the original architectural details have been preserved. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed. Info: 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by "Mayor Dan" & Friends. Hand-dipped ice cream will be served. All are welcome. Rain or shine.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 4-7 p.m. at Shy Bear Brewing. No cover.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United [4 Bells] Lutheran Church) and Camp Mount Luther host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. For children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade. A meal will be available each evening at 5 p.m. Theme: “Boundless: God beyond Measure.” Schedule includes devotions, games, arts & crafts, Bible study, sports, music, special events, and worship. To register, go to either church’s Facebook page or website (felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com). Info: Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242, beckleyann07@gmail.com.
CONCERT/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene will host a concert by the Cragun Family Ministry at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St. A free will offering will be taken. Info: 570-966-0852, ext. 22.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
PICNIC & CHURCH SERVICE/Richfield
A community outdoor picnic and church service held at Basom Park. Picnic begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the church service at 7 p.m. If inclement weather, held at RLMC. www.dutchdays.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ed Krepps performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
MONDAY, JULY 25
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
BUILD EDIBLE CORAL/Lewisburg
Children can create an edible coral polyp, 5-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United [4 Bells] Lutheran Church) and Camp Mount Luther host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. For children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade. A meal will be available each evening at 5 p.m. Theme: “Boundless: God beyond Measure.” Schedule includes devotions, games, arts & crafts, Bible study, sports, music, special events, and worship. To register, go to either church’s Facebook page or website (felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com). Info: Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242, beckleyann07@gmail.com.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Sunbury City Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rusty Foulke performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
RECYCLED T-SHIRT BOOK BAG/Lewisburg
Bring your old t-shirts to The Public Library for Union County from 2-3 p.m. and learn how to make an easy book bag. For ages 6-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Jerusalem at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library will host Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United [4 Bells] Lutheran Church) and Camp Mount Luther host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. For children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade. A meal will be available each evening at 5 p.m. Theme: “Boundless: God beyond Measure.” Schedule includes devotions, games, arts & crafts, Bible study, sports, music, special events, and worship. To register, go to either church’s Facebook page or website (felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com). Info: Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242, beckleyann07@gmail.com.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 54th anniversary Richfield Dutch Days held at Basom Park. BOGO wristband night, entertainment by Broken Record Band at 8 and 9:40 p.m., and homemade beef pot pie served at 4:30 p.m. www.dutchdays.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BUILD A BOAT/Sunbury
Bloomsburg Children's Museum — Build a Boat presented at 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Students will use the engineering design process to make their own motorized boat from recycled materials. Brainstorm, prototype, test, and redesign until your boat glides through the water. Students get to take their creations home with them. For ages 6-12. Sign-up required.
TRIVIA AT THE LIBRARY/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia at the Library begins at 2 p.m. upstairs at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: 570-286-2461.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.