THURSDAY, JUNE 30
OCEAN IN A BOTTLE PROGRAM/Mifflinburg
Ocean in a Bottle featured 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Create an ocean in a bottle complete with bubbles, ocean layers and a sea creature friend. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Rapid Run performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Cadillac Cats perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jeff Manett performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SENIOR FUN DAY OUT/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Senior Fun Day Out at the Marina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club will be meeting at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, at 2 p.m.
SUMMER READING/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury will welcome the Northumberland County Conservation District to its Summer Reading program. Ben Paul will introduce to the students what macroinvertebrates are and what they mean for the stream in our area. Students will also get the opportunity to play in a big tub of water with live macroinvertebrates swimming around.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs three shows, at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m. at the Knoebel’s Grove band shell. Playing a mix of jazz, blues, and soul.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville held. Entertainment by Video Daze.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley with Evil Genius Brewery Tap Take Over, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp and Kimbo perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
PIRATE SCAVENGER HUNT/Lewisburg
A Pirate Scavenger Hunt held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ages 5-12 can hunt around the library for clues that lead to a pirate’s treasure.
TEEN READERS’ CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey Mcquiston. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Optical Hand Illusions featured at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Trick the mind into thinking a two-dimensional object is actually popping off the page. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun! Free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by Mahoney Bros./Jukebox Heroes.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Lester Hersh performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8. Cash bar and food available.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
John Derk performs 10 a.m. to noon at the Selinsgrove Commons.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
Peppermint Style DJ dance party with DJ Spider, 7-10:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Hayden Spears and Pat Hardy perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
GOSPEL CONCERT/Lairdsville
Victory Express will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway.
HISTORIC TOUR/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are gratefully accepted. Upcoming tours will be offered on July 10, 17, and 24; Aug. 21; and Sept. 5 and 25; and Oct. 9. Additions or changes to the schedule will be posted online at www.unioncopahistory.com. For information, contact the Union County Historical Society at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. No carnival today. The 13th Annual Chris Shultz Memorial Run/Walk with registration at 6 p.m. and race at 7 p.m. at Little Fishing Creek Area Swimming Pool. Also a vesper service at 5 p.m.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Dead Simple Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net. Rescheduled from June 2 due to weather.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
The Jay T. Vonada Quartet will perform 6-7:30 p.m. at South Hills Business School, 480 Waupelani Dr. Info: https://www.southhills.edu/music-picnic/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
MONDAY, JULY 4
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg’s 50th Annual Fourth of July Celebration held at the Community Park. Begins at 8 a.m. with the 38th Annual 5K Race. Online registration or race day from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Check www.mifflinburg5k.com for race updates. Children’s Fun Run — ages 5 and younger begins at 8:50 a.m.; ages 6 and 7 at 9:05 a.m.; and ages 8 and 9 at 9:15 a.m. Registration for Children’s Fun Run (.5 mi.) held 6:30-8:30 a.m. Tennis Tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Second Street Courts. Singles, 16 years and younger, adult singles, open doubles. Pre-register by calling Don Ulrich, 570-274-6529. Bring new unopened Wilson or Penn Championship balls. A pet parade begins at 11 a.m. Forming at 10:30 a.m. along Eighth Street. Horseshoe and quoit pitching at 1 p.m. Gather your teams and organize a contest. At 1:30 p.m. children’s games begin. For children ages 10 and younger only. Register at 1 p.m. The Kiwanis Club is hosting a chicken barbecue from 3:30-6 p.m. A festival with bingo, food, and games held 5-10 p.m. with entertainment by Re-Creation at 7:15 and 9 p.m. A fireworks display presented at 9:45 p.m.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by Ridin Shotgun. The 122nd Independence Day Parade (theme: 250th Birthday of Millville) forms at 9 a.m. and moves at 10:30 a.m. A fireworks display by Bixler at 10 p.m.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
CELEBRATE TECHNOLOGY/Mifflinburg
Celebrate Technology, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Find freedom in understanding new technology and programming. Sign up for scheduled times or request a one-on-one session. Info: 570-966-0831.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by One 80. A pet and toy parade forms at 6:30 p.m. and moves at 7 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Needhams perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Karol Weaver will present “Psychiatric nursing education in Danville, post World War II.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Penn Central Wind Band at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library will host Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or online.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Frank Wicher Band provides entertainment. A Beard Judging Contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.