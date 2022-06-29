Applause Calendar

Entertainment events in the Valley

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

OCEAN IN A BOTTLE PROGRAM/Mifflinburg

Ocean in a Bottle featured 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Create an ocean in a bottle complete with bubbles, ocean layers and a sea creature friend. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.

MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg

Rapid Run performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.

SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove

Cadillac Cats perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net

KARAOKE/Sunbury

Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Jeff Manett performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.

SENIOR FUN DAY OUT/Sunbury

Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Senior Fun Day Out at the Marina from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury

Knitting Club will be meeting at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, at 2 p.m.

SUMMER READING/Sunbury

The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury will welcome the Northumberland County Conservation District to its Summer Reading program. Ben Paul will introduce to the students what macroinvertebrates are and what they mean for the stream in our area. Students will also get the opportunity to play in a big tub of water with live macroinvertebrates swimming around.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg

Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs three shows, at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m. at the Knoebel’s Grove band shell. Playing a mix of jazz, blues, and soul.

MAH JONGG/Laurelton

Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.

BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg

Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg

Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville held. Entertainment by Video Daze.

LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland

Gas House Alley with Evil Genius Brewery Tap Take Over, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Ricky performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Chris T Harp and Kimbo perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

TRAINS/Danville

In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.

PIRATE SCAVENGER HUNT/Lewisburg

A Pirate Scavenger Hunt held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ages 5-12 can hunt around the library for clues that lead to a pirate’s treasure.

TEEN READERS’ CLUB/Lewisburg

Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey Mcquiston. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.

EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg

ex-STREAM Saturdays: Optical Hand Illusions featured at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Trick the mind into thinking a two-dimensional object is actually popping off the page. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun! Free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.

TOURS/Mifflinburg

The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by Mahoney Bros./Jukebox Heroes.

LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland

Lester Hersh performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.

TOURS/Northumberland

The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.

LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove

Jesse performs at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8. Cash bar and food available.

LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove

John Derk performs 10 a.m. to noon at the Selinsgrove Commons.

DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury

Peppermint Style DJ dance party with DJ Spider, 7-10:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Hayden Spears and Pat Hardy perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

MUSEUM TOURS/Danville

The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.

GOSPEL CONCERT/Lairdsville

Victory Express will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway.

HISTORIC TOUR/Lewisburg

The Dale-Engle-Walker House, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are gratefully accepted. Upcoming tours will be offered on July 10, 17, and 24; Aug. 21; and Sept. 5 and 25; and Oct. 9. Additions or changes to the schedule will be posted online at www.unioncopahistory.com. For information, contact the Union County Historical Society at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.

TOURS/Mifflinburg

The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. No carnival today. The 13th Annual Chris Shultz Memorial Run/Walk with registration at 6 p.m. and race at 7 p.m. at Little Fishing Creek Area Swimming Pool. Also a vesper service at 5 p.m.

TOURS/Northumberland

The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.

SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove

Dead Simple Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net. Rescheduled from June 2 due to weather.

TOURS/Selinsgrove

The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.

LIVE MUSIC/State College

The Jay T. Vonada Quartet will perform 6-7:30 p.m. at South Hills Business School, 480 Waupelani Dr. Info: https://www.southhills.edu/music-picnic/

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Tim Burns performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.

MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury

The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org

MONDAY, JULY 4

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg’s 50th Annual Fourth of July Celebration held at the Community Park. Begins at 8 a.m. with the 38th Annual 5K Race. Online registration or race day from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Check www.mifflinburg5k.com for race updates. Children’s Fun Run — ages 5 and younger begins at 8:50 a.m.; ages 6 and 7 at 9:05 a.m.; and ages 8 and 9 at 9:15 a.m. Registration for Children’s Fun Run (.5 mi.) held 6:30-8:30 a.m. Tennis Tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Second Street Courts. Singles, 16 years and younger, adult singles, open doubles. Pre-register by calling Don Ulrich, 570-274-6529. Bring new unopened Wilson or Penn Championship balls. A pet parade begins at 11 a.m. Forming at 10:30 a.m. along Eighth Street. Horseshoe and quoit pitching at 1 p.m. Gather your teams and organize a contest. At 1:30 p.m. children’s games begin. For children ages 10 and younger only. Register at 1 p.m. The Kiwanis Club is hosting a chicken barbecue from 3:30-6 p.m. A festival with bingo, food, and games held 5-10 p.m. with entertainment by Re-Creation at 7:15 and 9 p.m. A fireworks display presented at 9:45 p.m.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by Ridin Shotgun. The 122nd Independence Day Parade (theme: 250th Birthday of Millville) forms at 9 a.m. and moves at 10:30 a.m. A fireworks display by Bixler at 10 p.m.

BINGO/Sunbury

Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg

The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.

MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg

Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg

Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg

Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.

CELEBRATE TECHNOLOGY/Mifflinburg

Celebrate Technology, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Find freedom in understanding new technology and programming. Sign up for scheduled times or request a one-on-one session. Info: 570-966-0831.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Entertainment by One 80. A pet and toy parade forms at 6:30 p.m. and moves at 7 p.m.

BINGO/New Berlin

Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.

LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland

Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.

SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove

The Needhams perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net

LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury

Runaway Stroller performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville

The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Karol Weaver will present “Psychiatric nursing education in Danville, post World War II.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg

Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.

COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg

Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.

TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg

Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg

Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Penn Central Wind Band at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.

SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg

Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg

Herr Memorial Library will host Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or online.

CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville

The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues. Frank Wicher Band provides entertainment. A Beard Judging Contest begins at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove

Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.

STORYTIME/Selinsgrove

Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.

OPEN MIC/Sunbury

Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.

GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury

Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.

Tags

Trending Video