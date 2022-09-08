THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Gas House Alley will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
StarMaker Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Timothy Hughes of Rare and Early Newspapers...History’s Newsstand at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. Hughes will be talking on ‘The Evolution of Newspapers’, noting ‘how they’ve changed over the last 400 years’ and will be bringing ‘a folder of rather obscure local newspapers’. The program will be held in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day, $25/two days, $30/all three days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m., Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
FREE ADMISSION DAYS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old and to celebrate the museum is offering free admission today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three businesses: GAF Materials LLC; National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. While this event is free and open to the public, the Museum will be monitoring capacity. If capacity is reached within a certain time frame, space may be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Nate Myers & the Aces will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Zach King performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day, $25/two days, $30/all three days. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: Nathan Hale held 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. On Sept. 10, 1776, George Washington asked for a spy, and Nathan Hale volunteered. Learn how to crack codes and ciphers and become a "spy" for the day. Included with museum admission.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CONCERT/Danville
The Danville Heritage Festival will include a concert at 7 p.m. at the Danville High School featuring Van Wagner as well as other musical guests. The evening will include songs that celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Pennsylvania all performed on the stage of the high school auditorium. A free-will offering accepted to benefit the Danville High FFA Horse Evaluation Team. Info: www.DanvilleHeritage.com
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
Brandon Barnhart performs at 1:30, 4 and 7 p.m. at Knoebel's.
COMIC BOOK ARTIST/Laurelton
Comic Book Artist, Keith Williams gives a presentation on working in the comic book industry at 1 p.m. at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road. Williams received a bachelor of fine art degree in 1980 from the School of Visual Arts in New York. He majored in media arts and studied under Will Eisner, the creator of the Spirit comic strip. He worked on many notable comics including The Silver Surfer, She-Hulk with John Byrne, Warlock, Superman, The Mask, and the X-men. Williams also worked for Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Moonstone Comics. He has also inked Avatar Press' published graphic novel Max Brook's Harlem Hellfighters. Registration is limited. A meet and greet will follow the presentation and is open to the public until 3:30 p.m. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
After a 2 year hiatus the Countryside Contra Dancers announce a community Contra dance will be held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Bob Nicholson will call to the music of Strath Hanna. Contra dancing is easy and energetic, mostly involving a smooth walking step. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed; Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are always welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/for students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. For everyone’s safety, proof of vaccination and a well-fitting N or KN95 mask are required. If coming from a high transmission area, home testing before the dance is encouraged. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570 524-2104, http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance or https://www.facebook.com/countrysidecontradance
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Chlorophyll Painting held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Use leaves to create a very unique tree while enjoying the experimentation as you see which leaves work the best. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
BIKE RACE/Milton
The Rotary Club of Milton is once again hosting the Milton Harvest Festival 28 Mile Bike Race beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Filbert Street in front of the Milton Borough office building. Registration from 8-9 a.m. in the Milton Borough office building. Awards will be given in numerous categories for place finishers. For more information and to register go to: https://www.miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace or call Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.
CELEBRATION/Montandon
Montandon Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 plus 2 years celebration at 257 Main St. From 1-5 p.m., hot dogs, drinks, and snow cones, a magician, bounce house, dunk tank, and games.
GUN BINGO/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host its Fifth Annual Gun Bingo at 5 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Station, 8641 Route 104. Tickets are available for $40 each including a meal. Purchase your ticket online at fremontfd.com or contact on facebook.com/fremontfire100 or call 570-539-8230. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Flipside Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT & STEAK DINNER/Sunbury
The Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association (a 501C3) is planning two fundraisers at the Long Environmental Education Center, 182 Houser Road. Rain date: Sept. 24. The first event is a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Single elimination, best of three. Limit 10 teams, $20/team. All entrance fees paid out. Register on Facebook: Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Assoc. or call 570-850-6788. The second event is a steak bake which includes a T-bone steak, baked potato, corn, tea roll for $15/dinner and served from noon to 6 p.m. Steaks make to order. Dine in or take out. Call 570-850-6788.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DOUBLE FEATURE/Sunbury
Double feature at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave. begins at 3 p.m. for the Arts & Curiosities Fest. The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs from 8-10 p.m.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
FORKS CORKS & KEGS/Winfield
Forks Corks & Kegs '22 held 2-6 p.m. at the Union Township Fire Company carnival grounds, 43 Reitz Ave. Featuring corks and kegs: Eclipse Brewing Co., Rock God Brewing Co., Rusty Rail Brewing Co., Jack-Azz Distilling Co., Nomad Distilling Co., Deep Roots Hard Cider, Oregon Hill Winery, Timber Ridge Winery, Iron Vines Winery, Kulpmont Winery, Whispering Oaks Winery. Forks: The Pork Dude BBQ, Crooked Forest Food Truck, Schocks Concessions, the YuM YuM Wagon. Also, Perfect Draw Cigar Lounge and Ace of Games Axe Throwing. Live music by Merely Players. Ticket is required for entry. Email confirmation of online purchase will serve as your ticket. Copy of confirmation must be presented at the door on the day of event. Must be 21 to enter. For tickets go to the Union Township Fire Company's Facebook page or call 570-765-9471.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
3D ARCHERY SHOOT/Beavertown
Shade Mountain Bowman Inc.'s 19th Annual Traditional 3D Archery Shoot concludes, 7 a.m. to noon at 4717 Creek Road. Traditional equipment only — no sights, releases, stabilizers, binoculars or compound bows. Cost: $15/day. Kids 12 and younger admitted free. Novelty shoots and prizes. Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A chicken barbecue begins at noon Sept. 10. Info: Andy Bobb at 717-994-2497 or Jake Glenny at 570-541-8566.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough Building, will be open from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 11, 25, Oct. 9, 23, Nov. 6 and 20, and by appointment by calling Karen Burns 570-658-7385. The Kearns carriages, cars, and inventions will be the feature business for the next three months.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Multi-album independent recording artist, KJ, will perform at 10 a.m. at St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, in celebration of Rally Day. With guitar as her main instrument, KJ also often shows up with her Appalachian lap dulcimer, autoharp, Djembe drum, egg shakers or keyboard. A cappella tunes many times enter her performance, as well as many light-hearted audience participation tunes.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by "Mayor Dan" & Friends. Hand-dipped ice cream will be served. All are welcome. Rain or shine.
OUTDOOR GOSPEL CONCERT/Middleburg
An outdoor gospel music concert held in the picnic grove at St. Paul's (Erdley's) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Mercy Run performs at 2 p.m. followed by The Seger Family at 4 p.m. A love offering will be taken for each group. Bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank. Also, bring lawn chairs. Light refreshments will be served. Rain or shine. Info: 570-374-5535.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
RALLY DAY/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will host Rally Day at 10 a.m., featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Show.
COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United Lutheran Church) will host a community worship service under one of the picnic pavilions at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St., starting at 10 a.m. Rev. Curt Wingert will give the “Blessing of the Backpacks” during the service. Students from preschool to high school, plus any teachers and teacher aides, are invited to bring their school backpacks, school bags and briefcases for the blessing to start the new school year. Amy Yorks from Soles4Souls (soles4souls.org) will speak during the service and explain her program. Worshipers are encouraged to bring a pair of unwanted, gently used and cleaned shoes and sneakers to donate for others less fortunate to wear. After worship, guests are invited to come to our parish picnic and enjoy hot dogs and covered dish items. Info: 814-876-0974, 570-922-1860 or 570-966-0226.
CELEBRATION/Montandon
Montandon Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 plus 2 years celebration at 257 Main St. Services begin at 10 a.m. with music and speakers. A light luncheon follows the service. Reserve for the luncheon by calling 570-524-7302 or 570-966-1767.
HYMN SING/PATRIOTIC DAY/Mooresburg
Hymn Sing/Patriotic Day begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. An hour of singing patriotic songs to honor all who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the communities that were affected by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Info: 570-275-2754.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
TEEN GAMING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Gaming Night, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Try out the library's new collection of games. Participate in board game and video game challenges. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
No. 1 national bestselling author and personal financial expert Chris Hogan will deliver the lecture “Everyday Millionaires” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public. In his lecture, Hogan will encourage listeners to take control of their money and reach their financial goals.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jeff Oshetski performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leo Scott n Dale present an acoustic experience with rock, blues and folk hits, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CULINARY ADVENTURES/Sunbury
Culinary Adventures meets at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.