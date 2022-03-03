Entertainment in the Valley from March 3-9. To add your event or activity to the list, email news@dailyitem.com
MARCH 3
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts Around the World!, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. Perfect for children ages 6+. Today: Japan — Kai-awase Shells. $8/class. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 4
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Diane Gidaro performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 5
THIS DAY IN HISTORY/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: 1963 — Hula Hoops, 10 a.m. to noon at Bloomsburg Children's Museum. On March 5, 1963, the Hula Hoop was patented. Learn about this hip-swiveling toy that became a huge fad across America when it was first marketed by Wham-O. Included in museum admission.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
TEEN READERS CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Our Violent Ends by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Fully Loaded performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
AUCTION/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren Auction will be held at the church, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg on Route 45 at 46 Brethren Church Road. Past auction items included everything from baked goods to hand-crafted items, plants, tickets to events, tools, quilts, furniture, theme baskets, antiques, artwork and even a weekend at a country cabin. There will also be a silent auction. Food stand will be open at 3 p.m. and you may preview the silent auction tables. Live bidding begins at 4 p.m. with auctioneer Jeremy Waite. Minutes will be given for kids only bidding with parents paying. Info: 570-966-1183. Proceeds will go toward the Building Debt Retirement.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Leon B. performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5-7 p.m. during the Pineknotter Brewing anniversary celebration, Front Street. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. info: 570-374-0255.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trevor Bewley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dead Simple perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
L.S.D. (Leo, Scott & Dale) perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 6
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music, 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. All are welcome for this free, public and secular event. Featuring music by Paul Loomis and a poetry reading by K.A. "Katie" Hays. Masks will be available for those needing one. Masking and social distancing will be followed.
MARCH 7
SWITCH POKKEN TOURNAMENT/Mifflinburg
Switch Pokkén Tournament — Teen Program, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make new friends at the teen space during a Nintendo Switch Pokkén Tournament. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
AUDITIONS/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will have auditions for its next production from 7-9 p.m. at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St. Performances of the dinner theater show will be at the Packer House on May 6, 7, 13 and 14. For questions or more info, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT/Sunbury
Girls Night Out The Show, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 8
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union county. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
AUDITIONS/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will have auditions for its next production from 7-9 p.m. at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St. Performances of the dinner theater show will be at the Packer House on May 6, 7, 13 and 14. For questions or more info, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net.
MARCH 9
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.