THURSDAY, AUG. 25
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Frank Wicher Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Tiny T-Rex, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make a small, moveable T-Rex out of soft cardboard and Strawbees building materials. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
MEAT SHOOT/Selinsgrove
A meat shoot begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DRUM ALONG/Sunbury
Drum Along with Dave, 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair continues at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Media Day 3-9 p.m. Mutton Bustin' Event at 6 p.m. in the Animal Show Ring and entertainment by R.A.T.L. 7-9 p.m. on main stage. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Strawberry Ridge performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
KICK-OFF/Lewisburg
The Weis Center’s 35th Anniversary season will kick-off at 6 p.m. with a free concert by global fusion/brass band Red Baraat on the Weis Center Plaza at Bucknell University. Rain location is the Weis Center Concert Hall. Tickets are not required. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30-7 p.m. with special all-ages activities. Info: 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Trax performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
PARTY/Selinsgrove
An 80s, 90, 2000s Party with DJ Chad Evans at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Larry Smith performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Irv Ball performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair continues at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Kids Day 3-10 p.m. Jim McClincy, "The Singing Mailman" performs 4-6 p.m. at the pavilion, Donald Benjamin Band performs 6-10 p.m. on the main stage. Pet costume contest and parade begins at 7 p.m. with registration at 6:30. Pedal Tractor Pulls (part of Farmer's Triathon) at 7. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 5 p.m. on the fire company property. Food, games, Chinese auction, and raffles. Music by RATL.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
HOMECOMING CELEBRATION/Beavertown
St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Beavertown is hosting a Homecoming Celebration. Bring your lawn chairs and join in the fun and festivities. Beginning at noon the church will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and a side to hungry visitors. At 1 p.m., the Kids Activities get underway. The Beavertown Museum will open for tours and the church will be open for visitors to peruse the church memorabilia and photos from over the years. At 2 p.m. the Paxton Boys, a father and sons group from Beavertown, will provide musical entertainment. At 3 p.m. the closing program will be held, followed by refreshments.
OPENING RECEPTION/Bloomsburg
The exhibit Luminous Watercolors by Lynne Yancha will be on display Aug. 25 through Oct. 2 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St. An opening reception will be held 4-6 p.m. Aug. 27. Yancha is known for her realistic portrayals of children, animals, still life motifs, and landscapes.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
AUCTION/Lewisburg
The 32nd Annual Auction: An Evening Among the Stacks for the Public Library for Union County will be held at the library. This fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d-oeuvres and both silent and live auctions. Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more. The event also includes wine balloons and a raffle for a $1,000 Visa card. Raffle tickets are available now at the library for $5 each or five tickets for $20 or online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. There are only 1,000 raffle tickets available. Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and are available for purchase at the library’s checkout desk and online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. Tickets are sold on a first-come first-serve basis until sold out. For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Magic Milk held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Make a colorful moving picture while learning about molecules and how they attract materials. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allen Foust performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs 7-10 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover. Cash bar. Food available.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Boog performs 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair concludes at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Family Day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Corn hole tournament at 10 a.m. with 11 a.m. start time. ADGA Sanctioned Dairy Goat Show at 1. Entertainment by Ed Krepps from 10 a.m. to noon, Kenny Jenkins & the Good Little Americans noon to 2 p.m., Chris Trasatti & the All Star Band 3-5 p.m., Jay Smar from 5-7, and Nate Myers & The Aces from 7-9 p.m. Bale throwing and bale stacking contest starts at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Luke & Trevor perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 3 p.m. on the fire company property. Food, games, Chinese auction, and raffles. Music by Smooth Country and a chicken dinner served.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
OUTDOOR CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by Mercy Run, a country style gospel music band, presented at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Light refreshments to follow concert. Open to the public; bring lawn chairs.
GUIDED BUTTERFLY WALK/Buffalo Township
At the height of butterfly season — Wayne and Nancy Stahl and the Merrill Linn Conservancy will host a guided butterfly walk at the Stahls’ 243-acre property beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Twenty-three species of butterflies have been identified within the Buffalo Township property’s meadows. Entrance to the Stahl property is at 7662 Colonel John Kelly Road, northwest of Lewisburg. Walking as a group, so please arrive at 10:30 a.m. Held rain or shine. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Info: 570-524-2959.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
SHOW ME THE MONEY/Selinsgrove
The game, Show Me The Money begins at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. See what the excitement is about and watch NFL Football.
FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
A Back to School Festival will be held 3-6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field. Entertainment provided by the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band. Events include a chicken barbecue dinner, inflatables, carnival games and ice cream truck. Benefits the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jason Yoder performs 2-4 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
BLOODY SPRING PROGRAM/Sunbury
A special program about the 1756 Bloody Spring incident where Indians killed a Pennsylvania soldier guarding a herd of cows will be held at 3 p.m. at the headquarters of the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Free and open to the public. John L. Moore will give a 20-minute talk outlining the historical facts. At the heart of the story were two teen-aged soldiers who wandered away from the fort to gather ripe plums growing in an old orchard that had been part of the Native American town of Shamokin. After the program, interested people will drive over to visit the Bloody Spring, along Memorial Drive, a short distance south of Shikellamy Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
DUELING PIANOS/Sunbury
The Flying Ivories are coming to Whispering Oaks Vineyard at 1306 PA-61, for a Dueling Pianos event to benefit Haven to Home Canine Rescue. The Flying Ivories bring their all-request, rock and roll singalong, complete with lighting, sound, and two custom-built black pianos for their shows which are part music, part comedy, and all fun. Their request-driven interactive performances feature pop/rock songs from the 60s through today. Doors open at 2 p.m. and performance time is 3-6 p.m. Tickets: $20/person. Advance sale tickets can be purchased online at https://duelingpianosh2h.eventbrite.com/ Tickets also available locally at Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Sunbury; Three Dogs Vino, Bloomsburg; Curves in Bloomsburg; Farmer's Insurance, Danville; Brookpark Pet Supply, Lewisburg; Black Dog Jewelers, Lewisburg; and Wagging Tail Coffee Company's Watsontown location. This is an indoor event — no dogs are permitted on the premises.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
TEEN DROP-IN NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Drop-in Night, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Drop in and hangout with other teens. Choose what you want to do. Just have fun. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mark & Freddy perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Dr. William Gibson will talk about the Confederate sword of his great-grandfather, James Madison Kendrick, of North Carolina, and his capture by a Sunbury unit during the Battle of Gettysburg. The sword will also be on display. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY/Shamokin
Oasis and AppleGate Recovery will co-host an Overdose Awareness Day program at 6 p.m. at Claude Kahler Park, Arch Street. The program will include an introduction from Oasis Community Recovery Club President Danielle Houtz, presentations by Nick Ides from the American Heart Association, Shamokin Chief of Police Raymond Siko, Jill Henrich, Cassandra Catino, followed by a special message release to honor the participants’ family and friends who have experienced an overdose. Also, Narcan giveaway and food truck.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.