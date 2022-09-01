THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Music in the Park, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Jesse will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Chestnut Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
WATERSLIDE & ICE CREAM/Middleburg
First United Church of Christ, located along Route 522, invites the public to attend a free Waterslide and Ice Cream Truck fun-filled event from 6-8 p.m. An evening of waterslide fun and ice cream sweet treats. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kinsey performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days will be held at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Breakfast served in the dining hall from 8-11 a.m. ($7 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under). Parade registration will be at 10:30 a.m. ($7 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under), and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. A Cub Scout retirement of American flags will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Entertainment by “Looker” from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and a September 11th Tribute will be led by Marc Burlile from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Info: All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Make fish racers while exploring the properties of water. Will your fish come out on top? Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club, noon to 1 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Urie Kline Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Lore Degenstein Gallery will host the exhibition “Terms of Service,” with an opening reception at 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Oct. 23. All gallery events are free and open to the public. Inspired by their motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” Susquehanna’s Sigma Gamma Rho sorority has partnered with the Lore Degenstein Gallery to showcase female artists of color. This exhibition honors, celebrates and showcases Black women artists who use their work as a form of activism, advocacy and leadership. Local and regional artists were selected for their creativity and work toward equity, empathy and progress in social justice. The exhibition features Naomi Chambers, Vanessa German, Jessica Moss, Kelli Williams, Alisha Wormsley and Monica Prince, assistant professor of English and creative writing at Susquehanna.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cannon Fire performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A DJ Dance Party — Peppermint style, with Midnite Jam Sound System, 7-11 p.m. at the Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DJ/SOUND SYSTEM/Sunbury
Galactica Sounds, DJ/sound system, entertain 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover. Open to the public. 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jesse performs in memory of Ed Moyer, 8-11 p.m. at Sunbury Steams No 1. Tickets: $10/advance and $12 at the door.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days continues at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Features breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Car show registration at 9 a.m. at the old youth sports football field; car show awards will be given at 2 p.m. A church service at 11 a.m. Entertaiment by Pepper Street, from 2-4 p.m. and 6:50-8:50 p.m. A fireworks display presented at 9 p.m. All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
OPEN HOUSE/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Admission is free although donations are accepted. The c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, originally a frontier cabin/trading post, was given to the historical society by Marcia Milne and relocated to the property in 2019. The cabin exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OPEN HOUSE/Mooresburg
Mooresburg One-Room School House, 685 Liberty Valley Road, will be open for visitors from 1-4 p.m. See how our ancestors learned their school lessons. Enjoy the history of the schoolhouse, photos of the past and much more.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Brandon Barnhart performs 5-8 p.m. at the Wayside Inn, Route 61.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 102nd All Home Days concludes at the Elysburg Community Park offering food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks. Breakfast served from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Registration for the Rotary 5K at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m., and an awards presentation at 10:30 a.m. Entertainment by Memory Lane from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. A Tribute to Veterans at 4:30 p.m. A chicken barbecue dinner served in the dining hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; cost: $10/adults and $5/children under 10. Info: All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Hummels Wharf
The 13th Annual Mostly Mutts Golf Tournament held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Registration at noon with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Eighteen hole format, four-person scramble. Info: www.mostlymuttsonline.com or like on Facebook.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Taylor Fleming Quartet, with their roots and education in jazz, perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The performance is free and tickets are not required.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TENT REVIVAL/Watsontown
Freddy Clark Tent Revival held at 7 p.m. at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail. Info: 570-538-2000 or revtab.com