LEWISBURG — The crafters and artisans would be reason enough to attend this event, but add in a farm market with kids’ attractions and a restaurant, and you’ve got a family-friendly destination.
Ard’s Farm Market will host their annual Spring Craft Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We have an extremely diverse group for this show,” said Rachael Murphy, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s Farm and The Cellars at Brookpark Farm. “From your standard craft items like jewelry and knit crafts, to wine and spirits, to custom woodworking and hand-painted signs/décor, there’s something for every taste.”
Keeping social distance in mind, the event will be held outside on Ard’s spacious venue.
“We really love putting on outdoor craft shows, as it offers a ton of space to fill with so many different artisan goods,” Murphy said. “Some of our favorite go-to vendors will be returning — Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Terry’s Simply Country and The Miss Cupcake/Let’s Make Whoopie, to name a few — and we’re excited about some of the newer connections we’ve made. A few of the vendors we’re thrilled to have recently connected with are: Talon Creek Earrings, Karen’s Custom Metal and Cute Crochet Creations.”
While Ard’s Spring Craft Show draws artists from all over the state, Murphy noted how amazing it is to see the talent from here in the Susquehanna Valley.
“Off the top of my head, I know we have Elysia’s Lettering from Muncy, Golden Harvest Acres from Mifflinburg, and Moonlit Ranch, also of Mifflinburg,” she said. “It feels good to know that some of these beautiful products are being made in studios, on coffee tables, and sometimes in backyards that you drive past every day.”
The Spring Craft Show features more than 30 vendors. Erica Reichenbach, owner of The Miss Cupcake and Let’s Make Whoopie dessert truck, has attended a number of shows at Ard’s. Her homemade, gourmet cupcakes and whoopie pies are created with seasonal fresh fruits, never frozen.
Two popular whoopie pie flavors this season are blueberry lemon streusel — a blueberry cookie topped with streusel and filled with lemon frosting — and strawberry whoopie pies, with strawberry cookies— one dipped in white chocolate — and vanilla filling.
“I do a little twist on almost everything,” Reichenbach said, explaining that her mint whoopie pies feature a Girl Scouts Thin Mint cookie on one half while the other half is a dark mint chocolate cookie with mint filling.
At Ard’s event, she’ll have a Tandy Kake whoopie pie — yellow cookie dipped in milk chocolate with peanut butter filling — and of course, the Old School Original, chocolate cookies with vanilla filling.
Stressing the importance of presentation, Reichenbach said people “eat with their eyes.” Her cupcakes feature visually pleasing touches like a chocolate-covered strawberry on strawberry cupcakes and lattice-work drizzle on lemon blueberry cupcakes.
She is looking forward to the Spring Craft Show as an opportunity to shake off being cooped up for the past 15 months and enjoy the variety of crafts on display.
“Most of them are hand-crafted. and not only are you supporting those vendors, but also, you know you can’t beat Ard’s,” she said, noting how hard the family and their employees work to provide events for people. “And Mother’s Day is coming up. You’re going to get unique items.”
The ambiance of the farm helps make this craft show special, Murphy said.
“It gives the event such a fair-like atmosphere,” she said. “You’ve got Dave’s Cotton Candy selling out at every craft show, you have the fresh food available inside at our restaurant and market, there’s a playground for the kids to check out, farm animals to feed … and then there’s just the feel-good element of knowing you’ve shopped local and supported your neighbors. Our shows have all the artistry of a normal craft show, but we have an added family-fun element on the farm.”
