LEWISBURG — Nothing says spring like this annual craft show, with vendors of all stripes displaying their creations on a green, sunny space.
Ard’s Farm will host their Spring Craft Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their market/restaurant/farm venue along Route 45, west of Lewisburg.
Guests can stroll through displays offered by more than 60 vendors ranging from photography, crocheted items and woodworking to metalwork items, home décor, candles, apparel, wreaths and much more, said Nicholas Shoemaker, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s Farm.
Food vendors include Miss Cupcake, Golden Harvest Acres, Tastefully Simple, the YuM YuM Wagon, The Winery at Hunters Valley, Nomad Distilling Company, Whispering Oaks Vineyard and, of course, Ard’s Farm’s meals and baked goods.
“People will enjoy the amount of vendors and the wide range of items you can find here,” Shoemaker said.
Frank and Tammy Shoop, of Arboreal Artistries & Gifts, make a variety of decorative wood items, but their most popular seller, by far, is their selection of birdhouses.
“I use repurposed wood from freshly fallen trees, old barn wood, driftwood — anything someone might be throwing out,” Frank Shoop said. “We put metal roofs on them and use door pulls or light switches from surplus stores. My wife does all the painting and the design of them.”
Shoop brings along his lamps, cutting boards and decorative items, “but everybody likes the birdhouses,” he said with a laugh.
The Shoops have attended several of Ard’s craft shows over the years and are looking forward to the spring show.
“We just love the farm,” Shoop said. “It’s a beautiful location. They have areas for people to sit under a roof, get out of the sun. They have things for kids, a petting zoo, a tunnel slide and a little playground. It’s just an all-around family type of event.”
The layout of the facility itself is conducive to craft vendors, he said, noting the spaciousness of the farm.
“We just like the site,” he said. “It makes a very nice flow for people to come spend the day.”
This year’s craft show will feature favorite vendors from past years, as well as a smattering of new products.
“It’s going to be a good time to make a day of it,” Shoemaker said. “It will be a good time to get out and enjoy the day.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com