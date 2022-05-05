Ard’s Farm will host its annual Spring Craft Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the market/restaurant/farm venue along Route 45, west of Lewisburg. Among the more than 60 vendors will be Arboreal Artistries & Gifts, with their distinctive, whimsical birdhouses and other wood items.Among the more than 60 vendors will be Arboreal Artistries & Gifts, with distinctive, whimsical birdhouses and other wood items.