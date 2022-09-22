LEWISBURG — The corn maze at Ard’s Farm will officially open on Friday with its Glow Night in the Corn Maze event from 8 to 10 p.m. This year, the maze will feature an Alice in Wonderland theme.
Glow Night began as a tradition about 10 years ago.
“We were looking for a fun way to open our corn maze,” said Kyle Ard, owner/manager of Ard’s Farm. “It’s opening night for us.”
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online or at the door.
Following the Glow Night, the corn maze will remain open during the autumn season, starting this Saturday during the following times: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for the maze are $15 and will be available at the door.
Ard said Glow Night is “designed to be a fun family event.”
Tickets will include admission to the maze park, as well as a glow element, such as a bracelet, glow stick, or necklace.
Four food trucks will be on hand for visitors to purchase food and beverages: The Mad Griller, We Be Cheesin, Slick Angels, and Jumbo Bratz.
DJ Tom Starks will return this year to provide musical entertainment. According to Ard, Starks does a great job each year choosing music that especially connects with the kids, many of them between the ages of 8 and 13.
“They’ll get out there and dance, have a good time,” Ard said, adding, “It’s really about families having a good time, interacting with each other, and doing something a little different.”
According to Ard, the maze is approximately five acres. For Glow Night, it will be decked out with string lights. Another 1 ½ to 2-acre Maze Park will include more activities for kids and adults alike.
In addition, families can enjoy a different theme at the maze each year. This year, the theme is Alice in Wonderland. There will be several large character cut-outs inside the maze, as well as photo-op stations with images of additional characters, and decorations inside and out of the maze, including Cheshire cat tails, large playing cards, huge mushrooms, big flowers, and more. The Maze Park activities will also match the theme, including a gem mine station in which kids can search for treasures and keys to Wonderland, and a croquet playing area with flamingos and other Alice and Wonderland items. Tricycles, both child and adult-size, will be available to ride as well.
Laura Gates, of Millmont, has been bringing her kids, ages 13 and 9, to the Glow Night event since 2016. She said they love the DJ, games, and activities, and are looking forward to the food trucks this year.
“It’s a fun way to say goodbye to summer and welcome fall,” Gates said. “You can start your Friday night off at the football game and end it at Glow Night!”
Ard said the fall season at Ard’s Farm will also include hayrides through the pumpkin patch, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A craft show is scheduled for Oct. 2.
For more information on upcoming events, visit the Ard’s Farm facebook page or ardsmarket.com/event.