LEWISBURG — Let it rain. Or snow, for that matter. Neither bad weather — nor unwelcome viruses — can dampen the spirits of this first-of-its-kind, virtual craft show.
Due to the pandemic shutdowns, Ard’s Farm has decided to offer its annual Spring Craft Show online throughout the month via a special link (www.ardsfarm.com/events) on its website and Facebook pages. The show starts Sunday at 10 a.m.
“Our Spring Craft Show was to take place on May 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Kira McNally, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s Farm. “But due to the coronavirus pandemic, we decided to showcase our vendors virtually on a new craft show website. This website will be up for the entire month of May.
“Each vendor shared some photos or videos and links to their business’s website and Facebook page so the community can shop and browse their products from the safety of their own homes.”
The virtual show features clothing and accessories, home products, food, jewelry, photography and beauty aids from 17 vendors, so far. This will be the second Spring Craft Show at Ard’s for Aromatic Joy with Alissa, based in Williamsport.
“I make essential oil diffusing jewelry; earrings, bracelets and necklaces,” said Alissa Herrera, owner. “You can add essential oils to the lava beads incorporated into the jewelry to get the therapeutic effects of the oils throughout the day.”
Herrera appreciates the success she had at Ard’s in the past and is looking forward to the virtual craft show.
“I love participating in their shows and sell a lot of inventory,” she said. “There’s so much to offer from their farm and the wide variety of vendors too. They draw a crowd that is ready to shop and have fun!”
“This would have been our fifth year hosting the Spring Craft Show at Ard’s Farm,” McNally said. “We have always felt so much support from the community. Even if it was raining, it seemed like an event that the community looked forward to attending, to shop for Mother’s Day gifts or for some new spring decor.”
Faced with the possibility of canceling the craft show this year, Ard’s decided to turn it into an opportunity for the community “to shop, support and buy locally during these unprecedented times and provide an opportunity for our vendors to showcase their business in a new and unique way,” McNally said.
“I feel like Ard’s Farm goes above and beyond for their vendors and gives them the best opportunities to sell their products,” Herrera said. “With things being shut down right now, I think they are trying to think outside the box to still offer a shopping experience people look forward to from their shows, in the safest way possible. I appreciate their efforts in putting this together.”
Though it’s a new way of shopping for handmade items, Ard’s hopes the virtual craft show will be well received.
“I think the community will enjoy shopping online for one of a kind gifts for Mother’s Day,” McNally said, “and while doing so they will be helping support small businesses during these unusual times.”