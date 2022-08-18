LEWISBURG — Folks can’t go wrong this weekend, whether they’re looking for an evening of live music and good food or a full day of craft vendors and artistic creations.
Ard’s Farm is pulling out all the stops for two different events this weekend, starting Friday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with their Summer Bash featuring adult beverages, a catered meal and music. Then on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can stroll through the Summer Craft Show, with more than 70 vendors.
“The Summer Bash on Friday will be a little bit of everything,” said Nick Shoemaker, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s Farm. “Runaway Stroller will provide live music, and there will be wineries, breweries and distilleries for everyone to sample, plus a chicken barbecue and a pig roast.”
A $50 admission ticket includes the catered meal with appetizers and sides, ice cream sandwiches, the musical entertainment and access to the sunflower field, plus two sunflowers and more.
Beverages will be offered by a number of businesses, including Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Shy Bear Brewing, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Civil War Cider, Iron Vines Winery, Nomad Distilling, Four Friends Vineyard & Winery and Three Dogs Vino. Most alcohol vendors will be offering samples and sales.
This new event has been added to complement the reputation of Ard’s annual craft show, formerly called the Sunflower Craft Show.
“It’s always been successful. People come from all around just to see what’s available,” Shoemaker said. “We’re taking that popularity and making it better, building the momentum into the weekend by adding the Bash.”
At the Summer Craft Show, guests can stroll through displays offered by more than 70 vendors ranging from photography, crocheted items and woodworking to metalwork items, home décor, candles, apparel, wreaths and more.
The show’s name was changed this year due to concerns about the weather.
“We weren’t sure if the sunflower field would be available because of the dry weather,” Shoemaker said. “As it turned out, it did actually rain enough for the sunflowers to bloom.”
For a small fee, attendees can walk into the sunflower field and cut two flowers.
Frank and Tammy Shoop, of Arboreal Artistries & Gifts, have attended several of Ard’s craft shows over the years. They make a variety of decorative wood items but their most popular seller is their selection of birdhouses.
“I use repurposed wood from freshly fallen trees, old barn wood, driftwood – anything someone might be throwing out,” Frank Shoop said, talking about last year’s craft show. “We put metal roofs on them and use door pulls or light switches from surplus stores. My wife does all the painting and the design of them.”
He also brings lamps, cutting boards and decorative items, “but everybody likes the birdhouses,” he said with a laugh.
No tickets or admission fee are required to attend the Summer Craft Show.
“It’s going to be a fun time, definitely,” Shoemaker said of the weekend.
