Arlo Guthrie’s Back by Popular Demand Tour will make a stop at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Wednesday.
He will be joined on the stage with special guest Sarah Guthrie, his daughter.
Born in Coney Island, New York in 1947, Arlo is the eldest son of Marjorie Mazia Guthrie, a professional dancer with the Martha Graham Company and founder of The Committee to Combat Huntington’s Disease, and singer/writer/philosopher/artist Woody Guthrie.
Growing up, Arlo was surrounded by Pete Seeger, Lee Hays, Ronnie Gilbert, Sonny Terry, Brownie McGhee and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. Arlo drew from these influences and he in turn became a delineative artist bridging generations of folk. He and Pete Seeger created a collaboration that was sustained for more than 40 years. The last Pete & Arlo show was in 2013 at Carnegie Hall, only a few months before Seeger passed away at the age of 94.
Arlo married Jackie Hyde in October 1969, and over the following decade, they had four children, all of whom have become entertainers/musicians themselves. The Guthrie Family has toured together throughout the years, most notably for the 2012 Guthrie Family Reunion Tour, honoring the centennial of Woody Guthrie’s birth.
Jackie passed away shortly after the tour, a few days after celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary. Abe, Cathy, Annie and Sarah Lee continue to work with their dad onstage or behind the scenes. They all have children of their own and together they have continued to bring The Guthrie Family shows to the stage, the most recent being 2017 — their annual Thanksgiving concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City. There were 13 family members on stage at the same time.
In 1991, inspired by his parents’ activism, Arlo bought the old Trinity Church (“the” church) that is now home to The Guthrie Center, named for his parents, Woody & Marjorie Guthrie. The Guthrie Center is a not-for-profit interfaith church foundation dedicated to providing a wide range of local and international services.
In 2004, Arlo branched out creatively, writing a series of award-winning illustrated books for children. He has also maintained his interest in photography, exhibiting his works in galleries from time to time, or simply sharing through social media.
Arlo remains a road warrior, touring almost constantly, alone or with friends and family. After almost 60 years of shows, Arlo Guthrie, now in his 70s, continues to perform.