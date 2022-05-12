ALLENWOOD — Combine art, animals, an exotic atmosphere and relaxing drinks, and you have a unique opportunity for entertainment.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) will host Scenes, Sips and Scales at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests can enjoy samples from three local wineries and a distillery, try out the offerings of two food trucks, and stroll through the zoo while viewing over 30 award-winning images from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s 2021 contest.” A number of the photographers will be available to discuss their work, as well
“Each year the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership recognizes the winners of our latest photo contest during an evening reception,” said Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach at Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. “This year, we chose Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland as the venue in honor of the contest’s Susquehanna Wildlife category.”
Photos range from close-ups of animals in their natural habitats along the Susquehanna River to panoramas of unexpectedly beautiful sites in the Susquehanna Valley. The Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest is now in its 11th year and is open to submissions through June 30, 2022. Those interested in submitting photos may visit wwwsusquehannagreenway.org/photocontest.
“Attendees will get to see photography that showcases the verdant landscapes, treasured river towns, wildlife, and adventures to be found on and along the Susquehanna River within Pennsylvania,” Jajko said. “It’s truly amazing to see what wonders are captured along this vast geography, all the way from the New York to Maryland borders.”
“The artwork that is displayed is very nature-inspired,” said Melody Drick, retail manager at Reptiland. “The atmosphere at Reptiland is a perfect complement. Walk through the zoo and enjoy the artwork and the wineries.”
Susquehanna Greenway Partnership was able to host this event last year at Reptiland, and attendees loved the venue, Jajko said.
“The tiki torch-lit paths and jungle music set an ambiance for attendees to enjoy a photo safari among the usual zoo attractions, wine glass in hand,” she said. “This year we are also excited to announce that we are adding a distillery to the lineup, as well as a second food truck.”
Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Oregon Hill Winery, Four Friends Vineyard & Winery, and Nomad Distilling Co. will provide samples to attendees at the event. Food trucks will include the fresh, homemade cuisine of Real Taste 570, and the Meating Wagon, with items like Cajun teriyaki flank steak sandwiches, barnyard basket, Baja fish tacos and sweet potato waffle fries.
“Susquehanna Scenes, Sips, and Scales is really a fun evening,” Jajko said. “Guests are invited to explore the zoo, sample wines and whiskeys, and enjoy award-winning photography from across the Susquehanna Greenway — not to mention, food trucks and the lifelike dinosaur exhibit! With wine and spirits, food, friends and fun, what’s not to love?”
“Everything is lit with tiki torches,” Drick said. “It’s got that early evening glow. It’s the perfect evening out.”
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at www.susquehannagreenway.org/scales. The event is open to guests 21 years of age and older. IDs will be checked at the door.
