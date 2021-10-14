At The Exchange gallery in Bloomsburg, there is no age limit on art.
The gallery invites artists of all ages and experiences to submit their work for display, usually as part of a themed show.
It’s current show, “Haunting The Exchange,” has 100 pieces by 45 artists living in eight Pennsylvania counties and it turned out to be quite the family affair, with three generations of three families taking part in the show, which runs until Saturday.
“We have never had so many people from so many families before — I believe it’s only the second or third time that we have had three generations of even one family,” said Oren Helbok, executive director of The Exchange. “We have had parents and children submit together in at least half a dozen of our shows, but to have 14 people from three families really stands out!”
Chris Stametz is part of that accomplishment. The show features work by her daughter and grandchildren. The show’s youngest contributor was her grandson, Michael, who turned 3 while his work was on display.
“It’s great that there’s a place where they can show their interest in art, not necessarily their talents, but the fun that it is to stay involved in the arts,” Stametz said in a video The Exchange shared.
The Exchange prides itself on making art accessible with programs such as their Art Cart, which takes art projects and supplies to venues such as children’s museums and senior living homes throughout the area. At the start of the pandemic, The Art Cart distributed art kits for Bloomsburg elementary school students.
“We believe that making art makes people happy, and the simple act of creation contributes to a child’s development, as does learning to appreciate visual aesthetics,” Helbok said. “Our activities get children engaged and excited by the possibilities of sharing their work, fostering a continued engagement that will help them throughout their lives.”
Work submitted to The Exchange can be any format or medium, with the clause that it must fit in the door. The gallery posts show themes on its website at www.exchangearts.org/calls-for-entry.
For the next show, The Exchange teamed up with Rhorbachs, a Catawissa farm market. Artists could visit Rhorbachs from May until mid-October to paint or photograph the landscape or activities at the business. Work is due Saturday and the show will run from Monday until Nov. 20. In addition to the usual gallery space at 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg, pieces will also be displayed at Rhorbachs.
While that show is on display, the gallery will be preparing for it’s Cash & Carry show. In it’s eighth year, Cash & Carry invites artists to pick up 8x8 inch square canvasses from the gallery and use it for photography, paint or any medium they want — once the gallery runs out of canvas squares, artists can use their own canvasses as long as it is as close to the 8x8 dimensions as possible.
“Aside from the size, the show has no theme at all — all materials and all subjects are welcome — but the uniform size of the pieces gives the show a cohesive look,” Helbok said.
After the art is submitted on Nov. 21, it will be listed for sale at downtown Bloomsburg’s “Coming Home for Christmas” holiday event on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Every piece will sell for $25, with artists receiving $20.
Helbok said the annual show draws a lot of participation from both artists and buyers because of its “accessibility. No piece requires a huge investment of time, and buying one does not require a huge investment in dollars.”