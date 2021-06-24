SUNBURY – In a first fundraising event, the Sunbury Arts Council aims to help revitalize the city through efforts to support and exhibit art.
The SAC will host an Art, Wine & Jazz Event on Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m., in Stroh Alley, located between the Sunbury Market House and State Farm Insurance on Market Street, and just across the street from Studio 421, home of The Sunbury Arts Council.
The Sunbury Arts Council tent will serve beer from Lancaster Brewing Company. Attendees can also taste and purchase wine from Iron Vines Winery and Whispering Oaks Vineyard, both located in Sunbury, and Firehouse Winery, in Shamokin. Food will be available for purchase from Paulie’s Italian restaurant and Big Mambos Latin Bistro, both in Sunbury, said Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council.
“We will also have a small variety of artists exhibiting and selling their work,” she said.
The Urie Kline Band, featuring drummer and percussionist Urie Kline, will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs if they wish to sit and listen to the music.
A donation of $20 will be asked to support the SAC. Donors will receive a custom tasting glass or T-shirt, while supplies last.
“It is going to be a great time to spend with others in the community while also giving back to a great cause,” said Krista Tilford, a patron of SAC.
“By coming to our event, you are also showing your support for the Sunbury Arts Council and helping to provide future opportunities for artists and events for the community,” Lloyd said.
Saying the SAC is a great organization, Tilford explained that her son with special needs participated in the Sunbury Arts Council’s Art Ability Show.
“I love the Sunbury Arts Council,” she said. “They do so much.”
The Art, Wine & Jazz Event is open only to adults 21 or older.
“We encourage people to come and enjoy a nice evening with friends in Stroh Alley,” Lloyd said. “It is a cozy, private area with relaxing music, food and wines, creating a fun summer evening atmosphere.”
