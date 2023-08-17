Want a chance to see what young artistic talent there is in the Valley?
Anthracite Creative Works art studio, 321 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, will be holding its Summer Art Show on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Summer Art Show will feature artwork by students who attended one or more of Anthracite Creative Works’ three sessions of Summer Art Camp in 2023.
In addition to the appreciation of student artwork, this free event includes light refreshments, art activities, fine art sales and discounted class registrations for the fall season.