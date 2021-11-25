MIFFLINBURG — A pop-up store that was supposed to last through the holiday season ended up staying — and thriving — through the year. Now it’s time to celebrate.
The Artisan Corner Co-op, on the corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets, will celebrate its First Anniversary Open House, starting Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday season. The co-op is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.
The business started last December with five artists/crafters and one nonprofit, the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. They’ve grown to fill three large rooms with 22 vendors offering everything from paintings and photography to caned chairs, stuffed gnomes, jewelry, baskets, decorations and more.
“We have a real assortment,” said Karen Teichman, Artisan Corner Co-op coordinator, pointing out hand-cut greeting cards, turned wooden bowls and an ironsmith display. “Everything is unique.”
To celebrate the holidays, the co-op has been transformed into a gingerbread house. Each vendor decorated a gingerbread man in their own style. The blacksmith gingerbread man wears a black apron and holds smithing tools, the Cards & Crafts gingerbread man holds a tiny greeting card, Weary’s Rest Woodworking’s creation holds a wooden Christmas tree and buttons his overalls with miniature, turned wooden bowls.
“The artists and crafters pulled together to decorate in a gingerbread theme,” Teichman said, noting peppermint candy decorations, gingerbread people and even drifting “snow” framing the windows.
This Sunday is Mifflinburg’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, with shopping in downtown stores starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and cookies at the fire station on Chestnut Street, and Christmas carols led by KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner. At about 7 p.m., Mayor David Cooney will flip the switch, lighting the tree on Chestnut Street.
After the ceremony, attendees are invited to stop in at the Artisan Corner Co-op to meet Miss Union County, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and to enjoy hot chocolate and gingerbread men. They can also enter to win a Holiday Raffle Basket. Shoppers can earn one ticket for every $10 spent. The drawing will be Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon.
During the holiday season, shoppers are invited to donate a pair of children’s mittens in the mitten basket, which will be donated to the Mifflinburg Elementary School.
Sharing the load
The building that houses the Artisan Corner Co-op is owned by Joannah McGregor, who opened it to pop-up businesses last year when Mifflinburg’s Christkindl Market was canceled due to pandemic restrictions.
“After the holidays last year, we had so much fun in having a place to go to hang out together,” Teichman said. “We talked Joannah into letting us keep the space year-round, and it’s grown to 22 artists and crafters.”
About 80 percent of the items are handmade, Teichman said.
Valerie Moyer’s art ranges from commissioned landscapes of personal residences, homesteads and churches to still-life paintings and historical landmarks. Having a permanent spot in the Artisan Corner Co-op has given her the opportunity to meet new clients while making it easier for old clients to find her.
“It’s wonderful being able to exhibit artwork. There are not many places to do that,” the Beaver Springs resident said.
Over the years she has developed a trademark in her paintings, tucking a rabbit somewhere into nearly all of them, adding a little fun to each piece as she captures the beauty of local places.
“I want to preserve history through artwork,” Moyer said. “Central Pennsylvania, there’s just so much to work with. We really do live in a wonderful area.”
One of the things artists love about the co-op is the ability to share the ups and downs of creating and marketing their work.
“We have to support each other or we’re going to starve to death,” Moyer said. “In a place like this we can support each other. We all work together, and we all benefit.”
As if proving her point, she introduced a reporter to one of her fellow artists, Brett Hosterman, known more for his portrait photography but who is branching into graphic design work.
“It’s nice to have a place like this to showcase our work,” he said. “As a young artist, you’re kind of intimidated about how to show your work and get it in front of the right audience. This allows a lot of high traffic. We take turns working here. We all share the burden.”
Hosterman has a unique partnership with the Mifflinburg Decorating Center, where he selects a Santa Claus figure every year and photographs it in a special setting. Having done it since 2018, he’s developed a series of Santa photos that customers eagerly anticipate.
David and Brenda Weary, of Milton, heard about the co-op when displaying their turned, wooden bowls and decorations at New Berlin Heritage Days, where they met Teichman. They decided to give the co-op a try and set up their exhibit just a couple of weeks ago.
During Mifflinburg’s annual Christkindl Market the Artisan Corner Co-op will be open 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The following weekend the co-op will be open Friday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit “Artisan Corner Co-op” on Facebook.
