LEWISBURG – Come for the crafts, but stay for the fun — there’s always lots happening on a farm.
Ard’s Farm Market is hosting their annual Fall Craft Show on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With more than 45 vendors, the show offers handmade crafts that appeal to a wide range of tastes.
“We have all kinds of things, from small-batch specialty food, to stained glass art, to home décor, painted holiday decorations, watercolor art, crocheted creations and much more,” said Rachael Murphy, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s Farm.
Karen Brooks, of Karen’s Custom Metal Design, in Pleasant Gap, attended two other craft shows at Ard’s Farm and commented on the variety of crafts displayed. Her own work involves custom-designed fire pits and an array of metal decorations ranging from animals and florals to more whimsical pieces.
Beyond simple metal works, Brooks uses a painting process that allows her to offer uniquely colored pieces, including autumn-brown leaves, orange pumpkins, shiny silver snails and tractors, a giraffe sporting sunglasses and a white snowman with a black hat and red scarf.
“I’m looking forward to coming down to Ard’s show,” she said. “They had a very good show last year with a very good attendance.”
Last year’s show was modified, due to COVID, Murphy said, with booths widely spaced. Even still, vendors reported brisk sales, and attendees enjoyed themselves.
“We get feedback from our participants because we curate all the participating vendors,” Murphy said. “They have to be up to a certain quality standard to be included and to make sure there are no repeating styles.”
Entertainment will be provided by Lewisburg folk musician, Eric Sundberg. Kitch It To The Curb, with upscale country food, will join a number of dessert vendors offering sweet treats, and Ard’s Farm restaurant will be open with limited hours.
“It’s just a wonderful craft event,” Murphy said. “It happens right smack in the middle of our farm activities.”
Ard’s offers a restaurant, market, playground, and animal feeding area, all for free. During the autumn season, they also have two paid attractions. Hayrides, for $7, include a choice of a pumpkin. Their maze park, for $15, includes the maze itself as well as a corn cannon, slide and other fun activities on the back lawn. A joint ticket for the hayride and maze park is $20.
“There’s so much to do. Even if you bring someone else who is not interested in craft shows, it’s just a great day for the whole family,” Murphy said.
“It can be very family oriented,” Brooks agreed. “It’s also nice for couples, with the restaurant and a nice seating area. The food is very good.”
With jewelry, candles, clothes, decorations and more, the day will be perfect for browsing and buying.
“It’s just a great event,” Murphy said. “We love having everyone come out for it.”
