MILTON — What could art look like if the artist mindfully speaks to herself and consistently inscribes and erases her message in her paintings? Find out at an upcoming exhibition.
The Milton Art Bank, on Front Street, will host “Inhale Here. Exhale Now,” a unique exposition of meditation-inspired artwork by artist Amanda Marko, formerly of Danville, accompanied by several yoga and mindfulness activities Thursday through Oct. 1.
Some mantras Marko has inscribed into her paintings are: Better Than Yesterday, I Am Open to Possibilities, and Being Present Makes Me Powerful. Through art, she acknowledges and works through fears and anxieties.
“When I tell people I put mantras into paintings, they often assume that I create word art — those posters or framed prints that say something cheerful like Have an Attitude of Gratitude. To me, that kind of decoration conveys a superficial platitude that some would call ‘toxic positivity,’” Marko said. “True change isn’t as simple as an uplifting reminder on your wall.”
Only through introspection, she said, can we find understanding.
“My paintings depict the work that is necessary to truly search your own heart and dig deep inside yourself for answers,” she said. “Whether you call it meditation, quiet contemplation or prayer, the work happens inside yourself. For this reason, the mantras in my artwork are found inside the layers – between textures and paints — rarely visible at the surface. The process is rarely straightforward and it’s always messy, yet it’s beautiful and worthwhile.”
Marko layers a mantra into her work in several ways. She writes it on a blank canvas and adds it with each layer of paint — “scratching it into dried paint, reverse inscribing it through transfer methods, scribbling in oil pastels, pasting via collage, and more.” The whole time she works, she meditates and infuses her work with the mantra’s energy.
Sabrina Wilson, director of the Milton Art Bank, is looking forward to recognizing Marko and giving her the opportunity for her first solo exhibit, with about 30 pieces.
“As director and curator of the Milton Art Bank, it really thrills me when it can be used to let art be seen,” Wilson said. “Amanda Marko has found this exciting way of marrying yoga, and particularly mantras, with her beautiful and otherwise traditional painting.”
Marko moved to Danville in 2013 when her husband, a neurosurgeon, worked at Geisinger Medical Center. She soon met Becky Duignan, owner of StudioB Yoga Center
“I was drawn to try yoga for the first time by the nurturing instructors and the sense of community Becky created at the studio,” Marko said. “Before long I was taking yoga classes three or four times a week.”
In 2017 she graduated from StudioB’s very first 200-hour teacher training program and became a certified yoga instructor.
“Without a doubt, StudioB set me on the path that has led to this art show at Milton Art Bank, first by teaching me yoga and meditation, and then by inspiring me to share my enthusiasm for these practices with others,” she said.
While the Milton Art Bank more recently concentrated on bringing artists from a distance to the Susquehanna Valley, Wilson is hoping to focus on artists who live or have lived in the area.
“It encapsulates what my intentions are, as curator of the Milton Art Bank,” she said. “There’s just so much terrific talent around these parts.”
Feelings of being “overwhelmed, distracted and impatient” can remove us from what is happening in the moment. Marko said.
“Anything we can do to make ourselves present – even for just a few moments – has physical and mental health benefits,” she said. “I hope that visiting the exhibit or attending an event at the Milton Art Bank provides a sense of calm and peace while in attendance and beyond.”
Along with the exhibition, the public is invited to participate in yoga and mindfulness workshops being held in the gallery space. Contact the Milton Art Bank at curious@miltonartbank.com or 570-218-8718 for more information.
The Milton Art Bank gallery is open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. MAB is free and open to the public.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com