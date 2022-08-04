The Lewisburg Arts Council and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership are seeking an artist(s) to create an outdoor site-specific temporary public art project for The Piers Art Park, 539 Cherry Alley, Lewisburg.
The Piers Art Park is an underutilized hidden gem in the borough. The space is centrally located to Lewisburg downtown businesses and the Rail Trail. The project budget is $7,000 and artist proposals are due Aug. 27. The selected artist will be notified Sept. 7 and the project will be installed Oct. 15.
Proposals should enhance pedestrian-level interactions at the Piers Art Park to create a unique sense of place. Two and three-dimensional artwork will be considered. Temporary art installations should have a minimum duration of 30 days and a maximum of six months. Strong consideration will be given to artists who reside in or have a connection to Central Pennsylvania.
Artist will be selected by the Piers Art Project Committee on the basis of the following criteria:
The artwork’s suitability for this project, as indicated by the proposal
Strength and artistic vision of past works or the potential for the artist to create artwork for the Piers Art Park.
For more information about the history and project specifics, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1H2JB1MSsSHio3kEFuGUPUdAb0H1NUdoGPrz_nRNRPI8/edit. Email questions to lewisburgpublicart@gmail.com