SUNBURY — Moving to a new town is hard. It can be tough to meet new people and figure out where you belong. Moving to a new town during a global pandemic made that even harder for artist George Ferrandi, but she didn’t let it stop her from putting herself out there. Now, two years later, Ferrandi and fellow artist sTo Len are preparing to launch a one-of-its-kind event, and everyone is invited.
“The 12th Star Fire and Water Ceremony” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and is being held to “celebrate the ‘almosts’ in our lives” and the resilience people share as human beings. The artists say the ceremony is a way to help people move on from loss and hardship. It is being held at the Sunbury Riverfront Amphitheater, the location inspired by the enduring strength of Sunbury’s residents.
Attendees will greet the 12th Star Regatta of boats and kayaks, adorned with white flags, and “join in transforming those flags of surrender into symbols of strength in a march along the river that bridges art, science, nature and human connection,” according to Ferrandi.
Participants will be given white flags and to participate in a solemn procession along the river. The flags will then be transformed into fiery flags using paint, and a victorious and celebratory march will go back up the river.
The procession is open to everybody.
“Absolutely anybody is welcome,” said Ferrandi. “If you show up, you will get the information you need to help you surrender and move on from loss. So much of loss and failure and grief is processed independently and privately and we’ve all undergone so much of it in the last few years, I really wanted to invent something so people can process those things cathartically and we can all celebrate the transition together.”
The idea for the 12th Star Fire and Water Ceremony is the culmination of a project Ferrandi has been working on since 2015, called Jump!Star, an interdisciplinary initiative working so that communities can ritualize how future generations might say goodbye to Polaris and hello to our next pole star, Gamma Cephe.
“It’s a lesser-known fact that the North Star won’t always be in that position,” explained Ferrandi. “Other stars will rotate into that position, and we should want to celebrate that transition in a magnificent way.”
The current North Star, Polaris, she noted, has led enslaved people to freedom and ships to shores for a long time. While this transition won’t take place for another millennium, Ferrandi said the time to start learning about it is now.
That’s where Ferrandi and Len come in. The pair of artists is working to invent cultural traditions that would ark that transition.
Ferrandi explained that research shows that there will be 12 stars that would eventually be “the next North Star.”
The next one in line is Gamma Cephei, which will be in the perfect position above the Polar axis.
“But there are two others stars that are brighter and will function as our next North Star and they will outshine that other star,” she continued.
That’s an important part of the story, she said, because “we can all relate to being ‘almost.’”
“We can all relate to being ‘almost the right person for the job,’ or ‘almost the person who won,’” she said. “I wanted to develop a ceremony that would bring with it that ‘I was so close’ feeling, that feeling of near miss — because with that feeling comes a fiery resilience.”
She decided Sunbury was the place to have that ceremony, she said, because even though she has only been here a few years, she sees that fiery resilience in the town’s residents.
“A lot of people in Sunbury have had very difficult lives, and with that they have a strong sense of resilience,” she said. “I wanted to develop something meaningful to anyone who has experienced loss which is everyone.”
Ferrandi became interested in the stars following a trip to the Catskills.
“I was in the Catskills spending a lot of time in a cabin by myself,” she said. “I had never really seen the Milky Way or any constellations, and I wanted to understand them.”
She bought a children’s book by H.A. Rey to learn more.
“That book is remarkable for a number of reasons,” she said. “This artist redefined the way we represent constellations. Prior to reading it, they were very hard to remember, but he essentially created a shorthand for the constellations.”
It was that book that taught her about the North Star shift.It so happened that at the same time Ferrandi had this idea, Len was thinking of collaborating with water as the medium for his art.
“I do a lot of different things as an artist, but one thing that’s been a constant thread is print making and creating imprints,” he explained. “One thing led to another, and I began working with water, basically using it as floating ink.”
Living in New York City, Len was surrounded by water, but said most of the time, people live their lives with their backs to the coastline.
“I began going out in a rowboat and making prints with the water itself,” he said. “These prints are made using the pollution in the water to create the image and it gives visibility to the unseen and the imprints humans place on the world and water bodies around us.”
When Len was initially invited to be a part of the project, he said they immediately talked about utilizing the Susquehanna River.
“We wanted a ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates the people’s resilience and we want to bringing it to the water of the Susquehanna,” said Ferrandi.
Over the last six months, Ferrandi and Len have been hosting events where they were able to interact with people from the region and hear their stories, including a Stories on Tap and an information booth at River fest.
They’ve reached out to locals with a vested interest in the river and the area, and listened to their stories.
“They’ve in turn been reaching out to their networks,” said Ferrandi. “We’ve also made door hangers and hung them on houses. I’m relatively new here so my network is limited but I want to attract a broad range of people and I hope that inviting them personally will help.”
According to Len, the whole thing came together very organically.
“Riverfest was great because we just sat in our booth and people came to us to learn more,” he said. “We were able to do a video postcard at the river since Riverfest wasn’t held there last year. It was a great way to start conversations with people, or just meet them.”
In addition to the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy free refreshments provided by Momma G.
“We have been working with Momma G, who is an icon of resilience, developing food for the event that speaks to resilience and fire and water,” he said.
For more information about “The 12th Star Fire and Water Ceremony,” visit their Facebook page.