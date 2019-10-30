Whether you want to get a jump on holiday shopping or just kick back and appreciate music and art, Friday night is the time for basking in creativity and tunes.
The Lewisburg Arts Council invites you to join them for their 20th annual Stroll Through the Arts / Dance to the Music on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
This one-night-only event features twinkling luminaries along Market Street, from Water to Fifth streets. Fifty artists will display their original work in 40 different shops, studios and galleries within the six blocks. As described in a press release, the artists work in a wide variety of media, from clay to metal to wood, and in styles ranging from realistic to abstract.
“It’s almost always (knock on wood) a beautiful fall evening, and between that, the Lewisburg lampposts, and all the Stroll luminaria, it makes for a beautiful evening to walk through downtown,” said Sara Kelley, Lewisburg Arts Council board member. “There are more artists this year in six blocks than there have been for a long time, which means that no matter where you go, you’ll be able to talk with an artist in a wide variety of media, and all of them are from the Susquehanna Valley. It’s not often that you get to talk with the artist and find out why they do what they do. Several have promised to be demonstrating, which is also a process you don’t usually see.”